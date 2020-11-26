exchange4media saw thought leaders convening for a panel discussion on ‘Technology and Content shaping the future of Business’ on Day one of Content Jam 2020

The panellists of the virtual session were Arpan Biswas, Vice President Marketing and Business, Housejoy; Archana Tiwari Nayadu- Director Content and Communications, UpGrad; Achint Setia, Vice President Marketing, Myntra; Rahul Gandhi- CMO India; and UAE- ID Foods and Manoj Agarwal- Co-Founder, Chief Product & Operating Officer, Xoxoday along with session chair Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media Group.

The discussion started with the session chair quizzing the panellists on the role of technology in the past months in their respective businesses. Initiating the conversation, Gandhi drew attention to five films made by his company. He said, “The biggest shifting in content marketing has been the focus on digital, and bringing content to advertise and address the needs of customers.”

Setia mentioned how they leveraged technology during COVID times with Myntra Fashion Studio. He said, “Myntra Fashion Studio created conversations around fashion, to learn about fashion and more”.

Adding her perspective, Nayadu stressed on the fact that technology is a creator and it has been a learning experience for the edtech companies during Covid.

Taking the conversation forward, Amin quizzed the panel on their learnings gained by the use of technology. Biswas explained that Houseofjoy focussed on two areas; first was the safety of their customers and their employees and second was to make their brand different from others with the use of tools like AR, VR and AI. “We created DIY videos and content that were relevant to customers during the lockdown phase," he pointed out.

Agarwal put the spotlight on new solutions around content marketing, messaging and technology. He said, “Content and its even distribution is the only choice for marketers today. Focus on the philosophy of ‘less is more’ and enhanced the quality of content rather than quantity.”

While speaking on the right customer targeting strategy, Setia highlighted the need for the right objective for every content campaign.

On being asked about the new playbook for marketers on content and technology, Nayadu advised brands to deliver content which has value, trust and empathy. She added, “Brands should ace the art of storytelling incorporated with technology to deliver commerce”.

Moving towards the end of the virtual panel discussion, panellists discussed the role of empathy in the world of AR/VR/AI. Gandhi stressed on being true to consumers and yourself to attain expected results in the new normal world while Biswas urged companies to understand the need of their consumers and remotely create personalised products.

“Empathy has to be in the DNA of the company, both internally and externally. The human touch to support technologies by AR/VR/AI and easy to use products according to the needs of customers should be mandatory criteria”, concluded Agarwal.