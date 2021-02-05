‘Contactless’ is the most rated feature for any marketing activity right now: Jean Lin

Lin, Global CEO Creative, dentsu International, expounded on the concept of the virtual experience economy and observed that brands need to prepare for the next generational personalization

“The pandemic will pass but the consumer behavior will not change. It has moved into a virtual experience economy,” said creative maven-Jean Lin, Global CEO Creative at dentsu International, as she took to the virtual screen to deliver her Keynote at the Dentsu e4m Digital Advertising Report 2021 Unveiling and Conference on "And, not Or - Recipe for success in the new normal.”

Emphasizing the virtual experience economy, Lin said, “This is an economy that we have created and are creating together as we speak and is. In the past, 12 months, all the live events have become virtual. So you see everywhere, that there are examples and that people are craving for better than real experiences.

So better than real is becoming a phenomenon in the virtual experience economy, go on to the next one.”

Lin also spoke of how interesting phenomena of virtual idols created for brands as brand ambassadors are becoming all the rage in some countries of the world like China and Japan.

“The clients are talking about this because virtual idols, obviously, is someone that will never grow old. And because they don't have a real life, you don't have to worry about if there are any scandals happening to them. They can represent the spirit of your brand. Much better than sometimes a celebrity. So virtual idol is a phenomenon as you embrace more and more by marketers, and it's accelerated by pandemic because of course during the pandemic, it is very difficult to have a real celebrity endorsing your brand when sometimes video production is not allowed,” she said, weighing on its prod.

Moreover, Lin hinted that as people spend more and more time online, they want online spaces where they can find real humanity of belonging. “This is a huge opportunity for marketers, because this is where you can create an intersection and create a mixed reality world that makes everything different, unique, and that's an experience that makes people remember,” she explained.

Going ahead, Lin signalled that experienced technology, right now, is a critical new creative toolkit, everybody needs to try and embrace. Secondly, she noted that brands need to prepare for the next generational personalization. “The mass personalization, programmatic and simpler way of distribution actually means more personalization and more creative nuances, because consumers' expectations have arised,” she said. She also spoke of the need for embracing live events better.

“The event itself needs to have a component to enhance the creativity because the sensory experience that any consumer is wishing to embrace and its standard nos is really really high. I think the virtual experience economy is a phenomenon that will go on for a long time, as we move into a more mixed reality world,” Lin explained.

Also, one other element that's really interesting, according to her, is the contactless feature. “This is probably the most rated feature for any marketing activities right now that usually need to have human contact,” she shared. Lin shared an interesting example of the Tivoli Garden in Denmark and how Dentsu helped it deploy functionality and enable social distancing seamlessly while allowing people to enjoy.

Lin spoke of the rise of remote consulting and the use of things like facial recognition in shopper behavior post the pandemic so that people can minimize touch. She revealed that owing to the shift, the number of CMOs embracing AR/VR has also gone up. “Every marketer needs to think about how to create services at scale especially right now because of the connection people require during pandemic,” she advised.

Sharing another interesting observation on changing consumer behaviour, she contended that marketers can no longer think of shopping and transactional conversion as a last step of the funnel.

“We don't go shopping anymore. We're always shopping. This is a huge element and a challenge to marketers. Now all content needs to be shoppable or experience needs to be treated as a shopping experience to help consumers interact and acquire your product,” she observed.

“Always think of how you can connect creativity into a world where you can connect belief and behavior, connect innovation optimization, connect inspiration transactions. Make sure that what you say and what you do are consistent. Make sure that we're not just about me, an individual, but empower the power of we, the world we're brand and commerce really come together to create a holistic experience. And that's a virtual experience economy that we're moving into and the most critical element in embracing digital as a key pivotal element for our business,” Lin expressed with an air of finality.

