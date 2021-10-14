BW Businessworld explores Tata's Air India challenge

On October 8, 2021, history was made. Tata Group won Air India’s disinvestment bid, bringing the national carrier back home. This landmark deal impacts not only Air India and the Tatas but marks a groundswell of change in the Indian and international aviation sector and in the Indian economy itself. It also signals that the government’s decision to open up select industries to private companies is a win for the people of India.

In its latest issue, BW Businessworld covers all aspects of this deal, narrowing it down to important details, while also breaking down the parameters that will matter in the long run. The cover story includes comments from leading industry voices who put various aspects of the development in perspective from a country, consumer and company perspective.

“Mr Ratan Tata sums up the deal perfectly from the company standpoint. He said that while it will take “considerable effort to rebuild Air India”, this deal will also “provide a very strong opportunity to the Tata Group’s presence in the aviation sector”. He also reminded us that the Air India under JRD Tata was among the “most prestigious airlines”. I echo the sentiment that Tata Group will reclaim the lost legacy of Air India, while it continues to spread its wings as well. I also firmly believe this deal shows that the government has made the right decision in opening up select industries. This will stop the incessant bleeding of the taxpayers' money, and direct it towards nation-building and social upliftment,” comments the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, Dr Annurag Batra.

The editorial commentary of this issue includes voices of some of the most prominent names in India whose deep knowledge and grasp of this sector bring unique insights and comparison. Names such as Minhaz Merchant, the biographer of Rajiv Gandhi and Aditya Birla and author of ‘The New Clash of Civilizations’ (Rupa, 2014); Prabal Basu Roy, a Sloan Fellow from the London Business School, director and advisor to chairmen of corporate boards; Jitender Bhargava, former executive director of Air India and author of ‘The Descent of Air India’ and Srinath Sridharan, independent markets commentator, media columnist and advisor and mentor to corporate and startups feature in the issue.

“Editorial commentary is a very important element of the BW Businessworld magazine as it allows us to present a plethora of insights and voices to our readers. This not only allows them to see the big picture but also understand why any development should matter to them as consumers and as citizens of this nation. Air India’s handover to the Tatas begins a new era for the Indian aviation sector and a new chapter for the government of India as well. This issue captures all this in detail,” says BW Businessworld’s Group Editorial Director, Noor Fathima Warsia.

The issue also takes a look at the innovative and engaging brand messaging that Air India and its iconic Maharajah were once known for and the advertising whose message remains powerful after decades.

The BW Businessworld issue is on stands and available online as well.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)