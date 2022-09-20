Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk unveils new look, launches 'S for Love' campaign

Mondelez India recently revealed the latest look of the much-loved Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk. Ever since its launch in 2010, the brand has continued to cater to Generation Z through its personalized innovations and crafted messaging. To further strengthen its consumer connect and dial-up premiumness, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has launched its all-new visual identity.

Throughout its decade-long journey in the country, the brand has been synonymous with the celebration of young love. The latest campaign, ‘S for Love’ further strengthens Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk as an enabler for intimate 'we' & 'me' moments. The latest Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk visual identity was unveiled through a brand reveal video, with a new differentiating design featuring the bold letter ‘S’ displayed across all Silk variants. The exuberant packaging exhibits vibrant colors to highlight variants along with tempting visuals that signify premium indulgence. Along with this, the refreshed mould designs carry an ‘S’ engraving across every cube of the Silk bar promising a decadent and heart-warming experience.

Speaking at the launch, Anil Viswanathan, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India said, “The new generation of consumers are constantly on the lookout for richer, innovative and fulfilling experiences that make their everyday moments special. Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has always been a brand with superior credentials and a favourite among consumers, symbolizing love and heartfelt moments. In line with consumer expectations, we at Mondelez India wanted to upgrade its packaging to match the brand promise while making the brand the ultimate premium indulgent experience in the category. Hence, perfectly embodying the role of Cadbury Silk as the most special chocolate for all special occasions through ‘S for Love’.”

Speaking about the activation, Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, right from its launch over a decade ago has been such a dear and deep part of the lives of young lovers in our country. This vibrant, happy brand that connects so well with young love, also had to evolve to be in sync with its target group - a lot that literally evolves faster than many others.

"Towards that end, Cadbury’s step of spotlighting the S of Silk on its iconic pack excited Team Ogilvy with all the possibilities which this rich, dynamic S could symbolize and become a short-code for. The video that brings alive this meaning, and the interpretations of the S in social interactions, outdoor etc. with our audiences make for truly meaningful touchpoints which we all look forward to. We are also keen about the TVC in the next phase of this campaign, which reinforces this symbolism of ‘S for love’," says the company.

A 360-marketing campaign will introduce the identity of the brand. The marketing campaign will include a video that captures the philosophy behind the visual identity change, disruptive outdoor activations, partnerships with leading online platforms, influencer engagement, TVC, and strategic engagement on social media channels.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)