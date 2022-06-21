e4m Video Story: Kainaz Karmakar on the big wins at Cannes Lions
Watch e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman in conversation with the CCO of Ogilvy India
e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman caught up with Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India, at the Cannes Lions where she spoke about how it was to be back at the festival of creativity.
Kainaz also shared advertising works that had caught her attention.
Watch the entire conversation here:
