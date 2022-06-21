Watch e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman in conversation with the CCO of Ogilvy India

e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman caught up with Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India, at the Cannes Lions where she spoke about how it was to be back at the festival of creativity.

Kainaz also shared advertising works that had caught her attention.

Watch the entire conversation here:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)