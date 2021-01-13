Butterfly Effect Studio bags 10 new clients during Covid-19 crisis

Mumbai-based creative shop, The Butterfly Effect studio has bagged as many as 10 new clients in the last few months despite the ongoing crisis of Covid19 lockdown, restrictions, and poor business sentiments, informs Pooja D. Gada, Co-Founder.

“The consequence of lockdown has led to a sudden rise in branding and digital marketing, as per our observation. Most of the businesses were fast to adapt and chose to go digital in an unprecedented manner. Having been backed by good branding and digital marketing experts and agencies, became an essential requirement, and that played to our advantage,” adds Pooja Gada.

Recent client acquisitions of The Butterfly Effect Studio include over 10 clients from various industry domains. JAYESH Industries Ltd. from the Manufacturing Sector, Jade Petrochem Industries from the Chemicals Industry, Eat Easy Tradelinks from the Food Sector, Aliter Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. from the IT Solutions, Study Abroad Mentors from Education Sector, Jyoti Print & Pack Pvt. Ltd (iPrint) from Offset Printing Industry, J K Anodizing (All Season) from Appliances Manufacturing Sector, Ace Express Logistics (P) Ltd. from the Logistics Industry are some of the newly acquired clients.

Monil Shah, Director of JAYESH Industries Ltd. shares his experience on working with the team ever since lockdown started, ''We are grateful to the way Team at The Butterfly Design Studio is handling our Social Media Platform. The contents are well understood, and creative are accordingly very appropriate. They give top priority to on-time deliverables and this is their biggest strength. Looking forward to a long association.''

“We'll keep seeing the subsequent growth of the design and digital marketing domain in 2021 among SMEs and Start-ups and The Butterfly Effect Studio will continue to empower dreams into a meaningful brand,” says Prem Churla, Co-Founder.

The team of artisans and story-tellers at The Butterfly Effect Studio has been serving in the designing and digital world for more than 5 years (2015) with Pooja Gada and Prem Churla on the founder's seat, helping companies of all sizes achieve their designing and digital marketing objectives.

The Butterfly Effect has helped its clients achieve fantastic results with social media marketing, SEO, packaging designs, website development, and other branding objectives.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)