Burger King looks back at moments when we all got 'grilled' in 2020

The Whopper 360 campaign, conceptualised by Foxymoron, allows users to have some fun while acknowledging how we all got #GrilledBy2020

The year 2020 has thrown several curveballs our way. Whether it is the never-ending work from home or cancelled holiday plans, or having a closet full of new clothes but nowhere to go, 2020 has truly grilled us all. In a bid to leave all the negativity behind at the end of the year, Burger King India has launched a new campaign #GrilledBy2020 under the Whopper 360 Campaign.

Whilst the Whopper Integrated Campaign comprises of a new TVC, Print, OOH, Mall signage’s & In store, for social media the brand has activated the #GrilledBy2020 campaign. The campaign allows users to have some fun while acknowledging how we all got #GrilledBy2020. Burger King has launched a ‘flame grill’ filter on Instagram and Facebook, encouraging everyone to share their experience on how they got grilled by 2020.

Conceptualized by FoxyMoron, all one has to do is, shoot a video or image of how they got #GrilledBy2020 using the flame grill filter on Instagram or Facebook, upload it and tag @BurgerKingIndia social media handles while sharing their quirky memes to win a Free Whopper.

Elaborating on the thought, Srinivas Adapa, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King India said, “We have a brand new flame-grilled Whopper across all our restaurants and #GrilledBy2020 is an integral part of this campaign. For each one of us who have been #GrilledBy2020, this is a great opportunity to grill it back...and just like the Whopper, only good things come out of flame grilling!”

Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder Zoo Media and FoxyMoron said, “2020 is a year where all rules went out of the window; while everyone & everything stayed indoors. We're happy to have pulled all the stops at Zoo Media, with FoxyMoron coming up with the content, Phosphene working on creating the AR Filter, The Rabbit Hole doing production and Pollen bringing in the influencers. We're excited for the FlameGrilling to begin!”