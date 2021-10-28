BRU rings in the festive season with cricket, coffee and compelling branded content

The quintessential coffee brand BRU has always been synonymous with making relationships stronger. So it makes perfect sense that their latest branded content series propagates these values in an innovative, offbeat style.

BRU had an interesting insight that wives usually feel alone during major cricket tournaments, with their husband’s complete attention on cricket. With this insight in mind and the objective to meaningfully engage with their consumers, BRU, in collaboration with the Brand Lab team of Disney+ Hotstar launched a branded content series ‘Love, BRU and Wifey’ on the OTT platform.

Love, BRU and Wifey is a 6-part limited video series with Sakshi Dhoni where she reveals her cricket related superstitions and also calls out some crazy beliefs that her friends and family follow. To take the engagement to the next level, the brand also invited the viewers to share their beliefs by tagging the brand on social media using the hashtag ‘lovebruandwifey’. A select few of these were aired during the show.

Sakshi captures fascinating facts about cricket fans doing just about anything to ensure their favourite team wins. In one of the episodes, she talks about how her husband and former Indian Cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, would never wish his team luck, fearing they would lose the game.

In the latter episodes, Sakshi brings to light the many other superstitions her family, friends, and cricket fans practice during cricket tournaments. However eccentric they seem, all these superstitions are out of the sheer love and devotion that cricket has in India.

They pursued these dual goals with a highly engaging, captivating and empathetic branded content - touching upon those subtle nuances and belief systems that Indians hold close to their hearts and integrating it with their shared values.

Talking about the campaign, Bru’s Sankara Narayanan said, “Bru has always strived for strengthening marital relationships by spending quality time together over a cup of coffee and intimate conversations. Love, Bru and Wifey encouraged couples to cheer for their team together over a cup of coffee. We are very happy with the consumer engagement that we have got for this campaign.”

Love, BRU and Wifey was conceptualised, and executed by The Brand Lab team, a team at Disney+ Hotstar which enables brands to stand out from the clutter with creative and heartfelt storytelling, driving the core messaging impactfully.

‘Love, Bru& Wifey’ is LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar till 31st October

BRU has pushed the envelope through this branded content series, connecting with its Southern audiences on a deeper emotional level. Their successful run on the Disney+ Hotstar platform reiterates the power of branded content led campaigns as the new-age advertising vehicle that integrates brands in the narrative.

An excellent example for other brands seeking to grab audience attention in a profound and inventive way – one that lingers on in their minds and even brings a smile to their lips!

