Mahendra Singh Dhoni named Fire-Boltt's new brand ambassador

Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt announced the appointment of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. Dhoni is the latest addition to Fire-Boltt’s highly aggressive marketing & endorsement plans for India. The cricketer will be the leading face of the brand and take part in a variety of marketing, advertising, and endorsement activities for Fire-Boltt, which has once again taken the top spot in the Indian smartwatch market with a market share of 28%.

The partnership will not only allow the brand to aggressively expand its footprints across the country but will also strengthen its identity as the most reliable smartwatch brand in India.

The association with MS Dhoni will further help Fire-Boltt reach a wider audience not only in India but across the globe. This partnership will play a crucial role for the brand as the smartwatch market is growing at a rapid pace and the brand aims to set a benchmark in the smartwatch industry in the near future.

Talking about his association with the brand and the smartwatch, Cricket Superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said, “Fitness plays an important role in my life. Being an athlete, consistency is important. Fire-Boltt’s range of smartwatches assists people in performing the right amount of workout regimes. I’m glad to be associated with a brand that has a global appeal.”

Commenting on this achievement, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt asserted, “We are extremely passionate about the addition of MS Dhoni to our group of inspiring ambassadors, he is a natural fit for the brand. The impeccable personality of MS Dhoni and his continuous fame marries well with our vision to carve a niche for ourselves in the fit-tech space. MS Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers in the world of cricket and he remains to be an idol for aspiring cricketers across the globe. The association with this iconic wicketkeeper, captain, batsman, or one may say a living legend, reflects our unwavering commitment to offering people the best solution to their smartwatch woes.”

Adding to the excitement, Aayushi Kishore, Co-Founder, Fire-Boltt, said, “The ethos of Fire-Boltt to foster a wholistic experience for each & every customer has been deeply imbibed in all the initiatives that we undertake here and MS Dhoni embodies Fire-Boltt’s fitness heritage seamlessly. From the factory level to the top management, true & cohesive efforts are reflected in all of our products, communication, branding and our customer relations. With this association, we wish to accentuate our capabilities and become a household name just like Mahendra Singh Dhoni.”

The sibling duo further added, “Our team’s relentless persuasion and the intuitive quality to remain agile have laid the foundation of our phenomenal growth and this also led us to become the no. 1 brand in the smartwatches market.” Fire-Boltt is currently the 4th largest brand internationally behind established brands such as Apple, Samsung & Huawei with global smartwatch market growth to 13% YoY in Q2 and will achieve bigger milestones in the near future.

Customers can easily access Fire-Boltt’s products from different parts of the country. The brand has a strong presence across leading online channels including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa, and Paytm, and has an offline presence in more than 750+ cities through modern trade outlets, all national and regional LFR’s including Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales, and all large regional retailers including Poorvika, Sangeetha etc. The brand has a presence through its own e-commerce website and aims to scale up its contribution to overall sales in the near future.

Fire-Boltt has recently launched over 30 smartwatches over the past few months and has also announced its expansion plans to newer markets beyond India, including the Middle East and Europe post receiving a phenomenal response on the entire product line-up from the UAE market.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)