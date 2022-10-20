Vijay Deverakonda named Fire-Boltt brand ambassador

Wearable audio brand Fire-Boltt has appointed actor Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador.

Alongside cricketing legend Virat Kohli and actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Vijay will participate in Fire-Boltt’s commercial marketing efforts and will help in establishing its presence in the Indian market.

Talking about his love for fitness & smartwatches and his association with Fire-Boltt, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Smartwatches have become an integral part of our lives, and getting the right smartwatch to suit our needs and style becomes an important task. Fire-Boltt has been a brand that stood the test of time and emerged as a significant player as the brand has yet again grabbed the first spot in the Indian smartwatch market and also put India on the global map. Fire-Boltt’s motto is to make smartwatches affordable so that everyone can track their fitness seamlessly, and this ideology of Fire-Boltt convinced me to get allied with this brand.”

Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda. We see an evolved lifestyle for all people, ushered in by lifestyle gadgets like a wristwatch, and Vijay's outlook, paired with his fitness quotient and sense of style, is in line with that. He will help us connect better with the younger generation as he commands a huge craze among the youth across the nation. We want a smartwatch on every wrist in the aftermath of the new normal, just as having a cell phone in every hand is a reality now. A step in that direction is our partnership with Vijay, which we have already taken with our existing association with Virat Kohl, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.”

Adding to the excitement, Aayushi Kishore, Co-Founder, Fire-Boltt, said, “We believe in developing an ecosystem that responds to consumer expectations with specially produced goods that are both cutting-edge and fashionable. Vijay will be crucial in helping to make us one of the most well-known and reputable companies in the smart wearables market. We are therefore moving at full speed to take advantage of this chance and further enter the southern market with absolute control.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)