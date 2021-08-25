BookMyShow appointed as official travel agent for Rugby World Cup 2023

Fans in the country will be able to book these packages starting 25 Aug, 2021 as Rugby World Cup 2023 is set to take place in France between 8 Sep, 2023 and 28 Oct, 2023

A scrum, a tackle, a touchdown and the sound of thousands of fans cheering for their favourite players and teams. Imagine experiencing the excitement of a live rugby match in the beautiful country of France, as some of the best teams in the world take on each other at Rugby World Cup 2023.

In its continued commitment to offering the best experience to sports lovers from around the world including India, BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, has been appointed as the Official Travel Agent from India for Rugby World Cup 2023. A major event in the international sporting calendar, Rugby World Cup 2023 is set to take place in France between 8 September, 2023 and 28 October, 2023

To bring the game closer to sports enthusiasts in India by offering exciting ticket-inclusive travel packages for the games, BookMyShow will give users the choice to select from various options right from ‘Single Match Packages’ to ‘Follow Your Teams’ and ‘Knock Out Series’. In addition to these, the platform will also offer customised package options for corporate incentive groups for availing this once-in-a-lifetime combination of sports and tourism for their partners and employees. Fans in the country will be able to book these packages starting 25 August, 2021 and experience the action live in stadia, as they witness the unforgettable beauty of France.

Rugby World Cup France 2023 will commemorate the 200 years for Rugby and will be the tenth World Cup for the sport. But that’s not all! Beyond the 48 matches organized at nine stadia, Rugby World Cup 2023 will see a mega 45-day celebration uniting everyone involved around a single meaningful project. The tournament is expected to host more than 450,000 international spectators with more than two million tickets being available across venues.

Speaking about this momentous collaboration between the two countries, H.E Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India said, “France is thrilled to host the Rugby World Cup 2023 and is looking forward to receiving rugby enthusiasts from India and different parts of the world. This sporting event will provide fans a perfect platform to enjoy matches in a vibrant, festive ambience associated with major sporting events and experience France’s hospitality and wide-ranging tourism options. Taking place in ten hallmark cities of France, visitors will also get ample opportunities to experience first-hand different facets of the distinctive culture, gastronomy, history and heritage of each of these cities. Paris will also be hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, which will boost France’s strong association with sports and global sporting events.”

Commenting on the partnership, Caroline Leboucher, CEO, Atout France added, “France is extremely proud and happy to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023. I hope that this beautiful event will be an opportunity for a great festive reunion with our international visitors, after the long period of mobility restrictions that we are experiencing. The ten cities chosen to host the matches will be as many opportunities to discover the diversity of the French regions, their natural and cultural heritage as well as their art of living. French professionals are already preparing to welcome visitors in the best conditions to make your trip to France an unforgettable experience.”

Commenting on the association, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow said, “The upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in France marks an iconic event in the world of sports, with fans across the globe eagerly waiting for this mega tournament especially as we reel under the effects of the pandemic presently. BookMyShow is absolutely delighted to be associated with the tenth edition of Rugby World Cup, celebrating 200 years of this exciting sport in a breath-taking country like France. Over the years, BookMyShow has successfully partnered with global sporting events, enabling an unparalleled experience and bringing fans closer to the sport they love. As the official travel agent, we are pleased to offer an unmissable combination of the excitement of Rugby World Cup 2023 and the charm of France to millions of our users in the country.”

A total of ten cities from Lille in the North to Toulouse in the South will host 20 teams playing 48 matches across nine venues in France to compete for the ultimate Webb Ellis Cup. The opening match scheduled on 8 September, 2023 will be played between the host country France and New Zealand at the Stade de France.

