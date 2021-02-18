Bombay Design Centre overhauls Aquaguard and Eureka Forbes’ visual identity

Bombay Design Centre brings alive Aquaguard and Eureka Forbes’ new visual identity Eureka Forbes recently undertook a massive visual identity overhaul exercise, that also included a refreshed identity for its flagship water purifier brand Aquaguard. With this initiative, the three-decade-old brand aims to carve a niche into new-age consumers’ lives and households.

The brand rehaul comprised multiple teams from Eureka Forbes, Aquaguard and other agency partners. Bombay Design Centre played a crucial role in both brands’ design journey, helping the new visual identity come alive for both iconic brands. Aquaguard, a household name that is trusted by millions of consumers across India, looked to make a seamless brand transition into a new, digital era while keeping its rich, decades-old legacy alive.

Bombay Design Centre saw this as the perfect opportunity to leverage consumers’ age-old association with Aquaguard and drinking water, conceptualising a water droplet as the key element that holds together consumers’ brand association and modern values in an uncomplicated manner. Further, Bombay Design Centre created a logo with a hidden meaning using a customised typeface that imaginatively embeds the droplet into the brand name. Eureka Forbes’ inspiration of the new identity is the pursuit of thriving in challenging times and leaving behind footprints of a positive difference.

This spirit has resulted in a symbol, which is the combination of ‘POSITIVE’ and ‘SYMBOL’. POSIBOL is a symbol of moving forward and upward with the focus on being ready for tomorrow. Shashank Sinha, Chief Transformation Officer, Eureka Forbes said, “We are committed to our consumers’ health and wholesome lives. Eureka Forbes constantly believes in reinventing itself with the times, and believes the same for all its brands. The foundation of our brand is to use technological-based innovations to improve lives. The new brand identity needed to bring out our progress in a way that fits the modern context. Bombay Design Centre understood this and crafted an identity that reflects the modern consumer’s lifestyle perfectly.”

Sameer Wanchoo, CMO, Eureka Forbes, said, “We were looking at Eureka Forbes’ and Aquaguard’snew visual identities as a way to communicate the technological advancements our products have brought to the modern consumer. Aquaguard has gone from strength to strength over each decade, and the identity needed to reflect this natural progression. Bombay Design Centre really understood our challenge and helped us create a new look that is modern and edgy, yet simple and minimal.” Ankur Rander, CEO, Bombay Design Centre said, “Rehauling a large brand’s identity is a bigger challenge than it was a few years ago, thanks to the sheer number of touchpoints the brand will be visible in.

And the brand needs to look perfect on each. A market leader’s identity rehaul is always interesting, especially when the brands are Eureka Forbes and Aquaguard – a household name for years now. Our work gives the brand a unique identity, yet retains all that’s familiar about it through the years. We wanted to infuse freshness into the brand’s image without losing the essence of its legacy. Eureka Forbes and Aquaguard are constantly evolving, and we believe we have portrayed this evolution successfully.”

