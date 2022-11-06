Berger Paints warns against the side effects of excuses

With back-to-back festivities, it is that time of the year when most of us get a more than gentle nudge to be presentable. Presentable in what you are, what you wear and as importantly, in where you live. And in the latter, prepping ones’ home is perhaps the most tedious task, especially for the ones who would love to just kick back and relax through any moment of respite they can find amidst their busy lives.



After making it through their stressful corporate lives, these individuals can be the complete opposite at home. Someone who is extremely proactive to ship out that presentation could very well skip taking a shower on a Sunday. Their comfort zones become the only place where they can (supposedly) harmlessly let loose the procrastinator within. In a comical call of concern, Berger Paints India wanted to remind them that it is infact very easy to get an amazing painting job done to their homes with their Berger Express Painting service.



The brand also played with an insight that most parents (the brand’s target group) resonated with – Children absorb a lot that they see and hear. In a light-hearted manner, the brand caught their attention and put their proposal forward. The interaction between the Husband and his friends and relatives, while comical, is also something that’s well-established through relatable everyday scenarios.



Talking about this campaign, Vinod Das, Head of Sales and Business Development, Berger Paints India said, “Express Painting from Berger Paints is unarguably the most professional and popular home painting service available to Indian consumers. Through our convenient service, we offer interior and exterior painting, waterproofing, wood polishing, and speciality textures to consumers. Availing the service is so simple and the entire service delivery is hassle-free and consumer friendly. Consumers need no longer look for excuses to avoid the pains associated with traditional home painting."

This campaign - #BahaanoKeSideEffects uses humour to convey this message very effectively. The husband, who might seem over-the-top, has (exaggeratedly) expressed the lengths to which people will go to avoid a painful experience. And the unanticipated by-products/side-effects of such avoidant behaviour. We all steer clear of some types of experiences we have to deal with in life, so there's nothing to feel overly guilty about. At the same time, the idea was to showcase the ease with which one can get their home painted with the Berger Express Painting Service, and even such avoidants shouldn't hesitate to pull this off.



Manesh Swamy, Sr. VP – Social, Creative & Design at LS Digital, added, “We all love the festive season, but sometimes the basic chores and preps before the festive period can be overwhelming, painting is one such chore. We wanted to drive the message that Berger express painting can be your SOS team when it comes to all your painting needs, so you can focus on all the good preps and vibes of festivities. On the execution we created this extremely likeable family and their situations that everyone can relate to, we are glad we could deliver the brand message before the start of the festive season.” By adopting a 2+ minute approach to their film that has clocked over 3 million views already, Berger Paints India put in a positive step forward announcing that ‘Content is indeed King’ and that one shouldn’t seek out excuses not to paint their homes, especially with the extremely convenient offering that they provide.

