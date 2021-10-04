Berger Paints’ new TVC promotes the concept of uninhibited childhood

Berger Paints India Limited has launched a new TVC on its Easy Clean luxury interior paint. The video highlights the brand’s idea to encourage uninhibited childhood and to let the kids be kids at home. Berger encourages parents not to restrict their kids from painting their imagination out on the walls and assures them that Berger Easy Clean will do the job of keeping the walls stain free.

The new TVC is based on two very important insights. First, having stain-free beautiful walls is the most essential need of the consumers and hence, cleanability of stains from walls is their preferred choice of feature that they want in interior paint. And second, children make wall stains, which is one of their ways of learning & showcasing their creativity. So, the TVC urges parents to allow children to bring out their creativity on the walls without any worry or fear of long-lasting stains.

The ad builds on the brand’s positioning statement “No daag No dhabba, Only beautiful walls”!

Commenting on this association, Abhijit Roy, Managing Director & CEO, Berger Paints India Limited, says “Our new TVC encourages the concept of uninhibited childhood. Easy Clean as a brand has been the front runner in washable interior paint segment for over 15 years now. I hope we can strengthen the positioning of the brand benefits in the consumer’s mind with this engaging new television campaign.”

Talking about the campaign idea, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said: “Kids and walls have a history universally. It is a constant nightmare for the parents to keep stains and doodles from appearing on the walls. And given the fact that kids these days are spending most of their time indoors because of the pandemic, they are bound to explore avenues to channelize their creativity turning the walls into a canvas. It is a pivotal part of their explorations. Berger Easy Clean aims at addressing this issue and urges parents to give their kids a freehand and nudge their childhood creativity. To not let anything come in the way of childhood and growing up. The story hence shows the spontaneity of kids indulging in their creative expeditions, while Easy Clean remains true to its promise of ensuring no marks or stains and leaving the walls stunning and beautiful.”

