Berger Paints collaborates with Whisper Media for in-content advertising

Berger Paints India Limited, one of the paint companies in India, has partnered with Whisper Media for In-Content Advertising (ICA) for their latest campaign. Whisper Media, the Global Leader in Efficient Content Integration, will digitally embed advertising communication of Berger Paints into popular content of seven channels partners through tech empowered, organic creative solutions. The campaign has been live over the past few weeks across Zee Marathi, Star Pravah, Zee Telugu, Zee Kannada, Star Suvarna, Zee Tamil and Star Vijay.

In-Content Advertising digitally embeds the advertising communication of Brands into the content at the post-production phase and is deemed to be the most cost-effective and operationally efficient process in branded content integration, thereby retaining the editorial value. Whisper Media is the Global Leader in such integrations and began their India operations in January 2019.

Commenting on the partnership, Sudhir Nair, General Manager, Marketing, Berger Paints India Limited said, “Marketing is a contest for people’s attention and as one of the market leaders, we constantly look at engaging with our audience in the most effective manner; with television being a key medium of focus. The creative solutions through Whisper Media not only enabled cut-through for our campaign in the most popular shows of our audiences in these markets but also to execute the same in record time.”

Commenting on this, Guneet Anand, Global Revenue Head, Whisper Media said, “Over the past 3 years, Whisper Media has worked with close to 70 brands, delivered 100+ campaigns across multiple top tier broadcasters. We are extremely proud of our ICA (In-content-advertising) offering and its ability to meaningfully strengthen key message recall and unaided brand awareness across campaigns. Our latest partnership with Berger Paints for their ICA campaign in several regional markets has enabled us to illustrate the true potential of our offering. It was indeed a great moment to be able to bring together some of the best minds across multiple Broadcasters, Content Creators and Brand Strategists to drive massive efficiency and scale.”

Launched globally in 2014, Whisper Media operates across 10+ countries around the globe, with over 200-member skilled team. The company has partnered with more than 35 leading broadcasters and content publishers across these markets and have delivered more than 500,000 seconds of integrations for brands.

