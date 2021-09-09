Beam Suntory’s Oaksmith Gold wins big at international awards

The brand won across categories in two international alco-beverage awards of international repute

In December 2019, Beam Suntory launched Oaksmith Gold and Oaksmith International and within a few months of launch in India, the brand has received an overwhelming appreciation from consumers.

Now Beam Suntory is on a winning spree with two back-to-back awards in their kitty. The brand won across categories in two international alco-beverage awards of international repute.

Oaksmith Gold and Oaksmith International, was recently conferred with the Gold and Double Gold award at the Annual SIP Awards USA. Turns out, both blend variants of Oaksmith competed with more than 1,000 brands from 49 countries, judged on the basis of aroma, taste and finish.

Following the SIP Awards, the brand also took home another award in the bronze category at the 4th London Spirits Competition. Both Oaksmith Gold and Oaksmith International won bronze for quality, value and packaging. The judging panel consisted of spirits industry experts, with commercial buying responsibility, to ensure competition winners were exactly the types of spirits preferred by trade as well as end consumer.

Commenting on the awards, Neeraj Kumar, Managing Director, Beam Suntory India said “It is a moment of great pride for our whisky brands ‘Oaksmith Gold’ and ‘Oaksmith International’ to receive a grand recognition at both SIP Awards and London Spirits Competition. Oaksmith® is a premium Indian whisky crafted by Suntory’s Chief Blender, Shinji Fukuyo and combines the finest Scotch Malts and smoothest American Bourbons using unmatched Japanese blending techniques, bringing best of East and West.”

“These awards are a true honor and testament to the very reason Oaksmith® was launched in India - to be a brand of choice for all, while continuing to offer a premium experience to our Indian consumers. We are extremely delighted that both blend variants Oaksmith Gold and Oaksmith International performed so well at these global award platforms,” he added.

The launch of Oaksmith in India is an important part of Beam Suntory’s growth strategy and also signifies the importance of Indian market to the global spirits company.

From seed to sip, Oaksmith is meticulously crafted to achieve a blend like no other resulting in high quality, smooth spirit that is rich on the nose and balanced on the palate with a full bodied, delightful long finish.

