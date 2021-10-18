Ayushmann Khurrana busts crypto myths in new CoinDCX campaign

CoinDCX has now launched a mega drive to address key concerns surrounding crypto investments amongst the Indian audience. Coined as ‘Future Yahi Hai’, this campaign will see leading Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana educate young Indians about crypto being ‘Simple and Safe’ to invest.

The kickoff ad to be released during the festive season will feature the actor taking a humorous yet informative approach on crypto. The idea to bring onboard a superstar like Ayushmann Khurrana comes into play to dismiss myths related to crypto.

As a celebrity and role model for scores of Indians, Ayushmann Khurrana embodies the essence of a true achiever who has wowed the Indian masses with his talent across various spectrums of acting, singing, writing and television hosting throughout his career spanning nearly two decades. He comes across as a credible personality who is much loved by scores of Indians for his warm, effusive, and friendly demeanour.

On being part of the campaign for CoinDCX, Ayushmann Khurrana added, “I’m delighted to be associated with CoinDCX’s ‘Future Yahi Hai’ Campaign which, in the truest sense, is an initiative to raise awareness about the rising asset class of crypto-based investments. I’m impressed with CoinDCX’s persistent endeavour to guide investors towards making educated and smart investments after thorough research.”

Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications, CoinDCX said, “Ayushmann has always come across as being a friendly and credible personality who has a knack for connecting with both younger and older generations with his exemplary work. Our focus during this campaign will be to dispel the various myths surrounding crypto-based investing and breaking down the simple steps needed to enable anyone to start their crypto investment journey. We are delighted with our association with Ayushmann and look forward to a great association with one of India’s most-loved celebrities.”

With its ‘Future Yahi Hai’ Campaign, CoinDCX continues with its approach of adopting a simple but engaging narrative to connect with both seasoned and new investors by demystifying crypto for everyone while developing an understanding of crypto-enabled financial services.

