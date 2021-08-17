A|X Armani Exchange continues its collaboration with Kartik Aaryan

The collaboration is for the brand's latest 2021 watch ad campaign

Following the success of the Fall 2019 watches collection, A|X Armani Exchange and Kartik Aaryan, one of the most promising talents of India, continue their collaboration for the latest 2021 season.

Since the actor’s film debut in 2011, Kartik Aaryan has consistently stood out for his roles throughout the years and has gained numerous recognitions.

Regarding the collaboration, Kartik Aaryan has said: “I am beyond excited to be a part of the A|X Armani Exchange family and to represent their watch collection in India. Watches have always been an important accessory for me as they provide statement-making pieces to any look. The latest collection embodies A|X Armani Exchange’s signature style by offering bold updates to existing designs.”

The new men’s watches kick it up a notch this season with shiny and bright contrasting details, prices start at INR 15,495.

