Asia Cup: Disney Star seeks Rs 26 cr for TV co-presenting, Rs 30 cr for digital

FUJIFILM India had announced the appointment of Sonali Bendre as its esteemed Brand Ambassador for breast cancer screening advocacy. Sonali Bendre's incredible journey of resilience and determination emerged as a powerful voice in the fight against cancer which perfectly aligns with FUJIFILM India's mission to advocate good health and empower individuals in their fight against adversities. Sonali Bendre has not only triumphed over the disease but has also taken it upon herself to raise awareness and support others in their own battles. She believes that her personal experience has bestowed upon her a unique responsibility to advocate for early detection, proactive healthcare, and the well-being of individuals and communities, similar to what FUJIFILM India has been doing ever since established.

Cancer has been on the rise worldwide and is expected to increase the global burden by at least 60% by 2040. According to WHO Report on Cancer 2020, cancer is responsible for 1 in 6 deaths globally. In India alone, the cancer burden is burgeoning rapidly. The Globocan data 2020, states that in India, Breast Cancer accounted for 13.5% (1,78,361) of all cancer cases and 10.6% (90,408) of all deaths. This also makes it the most common cancer in India. The data significantly speaks volumes about the importance and attention it needs to be addressed. It also emphasizes the requirement of integrating cutting-edge research and technologies into the diagnosis and showcases why early diagnosis is pivotal in evading premature deaths because of breast cancer.

Realizing the need, FUJIFILM India is consistently at the forefront of innovation by developing advanced imaging solutions for women healthcare diagnosis, including the breast cancer screening machine “Amulet Innovality” which will provide accurate diagnoses, enable timely interventions and contribute to successful treatment and improved patient outcomes. Sonali Bendre has always been a fitness enthusiast which has inspired and left an inspirational imprint on the lives of her many followers. As a warrior in the battle against cancer, Sonali Bendre will be bolstering FUJIFILM Healthcare Businesses’ efforts to vision and promote the cause of early diagnosis of Breast Cancer.

Speaking about the remarkable collaboration, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, averred, "We are honoured to have Sonali Bendre as our Brand Ambassador for the Breast Cancer screening advocacy of our Healthcare Business. Her extraordinary fight against cancer and then coming out of it as a warrior serves as a beacon of hope, resilience, and unwavering determination. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify our message of early detection and provide accessible healthcare solutions to women across the nation. At FUJIFILM India, we understand that delivering cutting-edge technologies and advanced medical products is not our sole responsibility as a pioneer in the industry but advocating awareness is equally important."

Ms. Sonali Bendre, on her association with FUJIFILM India, expressed enthusiasm and said, "I am honored to join FUJIFILM India Healthcare Business in their mission to raise awareness of women's health issues by advocating for breast cancer screening. This cause is deeply personal to me since I have witnessed firsthand the critical importance of early detection and the life-saving impact of modern imaging technologies. My personal experience has motivated me to play an active role in the battle against unnecessary loss of life owing to delayed detection. I look forward to working together to raise awareness, eliminate hurdles, and most importantly, empower women to prioritize and take charge of their health."

Mr. Chander Shekhar Sibal - Senior Vice President & Head of Healthcare Business, FUJIFILM India, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about cancer and the collective efforts to remove stigmas surrounding it. He said, "It is very essential to reach women from every echelon of society and make them aware of the health issues and their consequences. Through Sonali Bendre’s inspiring journey, our goal is to motivate, educate, and empower women to embrace preventive measures, seek timely screenings, and conquer any challenges they may face. FUJIFILM India Healthcare Business is known to bring revolutionary technologies in transforming the dynamics of medical imaging and the healthcare industry. With this collaboration, we will embark on a journey to revolutionize the awareness factor as well.”

FUJIFILM India's alliance with Sonali Bendre as the Brand Ambassador for the breast cancer screening advocacy of Healthcare Business signifies a significant milestone in their relentless pursuit of improving healthcare outcomes and creating a society that values preventive healthcare. By leveraging the power of imaging technology and this incredible collaboration, FUJIFILM India strives to spread awareness and motivate women from all walks of life to prioritize their health and remove the taboo surrounding curable cancers.