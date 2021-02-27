Anil Kapoor says 'Jhakaas' to KFC's new Value Burgers

In KFC India’s latest campaign for their new range of Value Burgers, Anil Kapoor gets his ‘burger beliefs’ reinstated by the Original Celebrity Chef - Colonel Sanders himself. Launching the new range, the celebrities dish out some valuable lessons in burgering through this blockbuster film. Conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather, the film explains how KFC’s new Value Burgers with chicken and veg options are THE burgers you’ve been looking for.

Busting myths & guiding us towards the real, Value Burgers, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “With the new range of Value Burgers, we are striving to get our consumers closer to the real & authentic taste of burgers. And with a value proposition starting at just INR 69, these burgers are for anyone & everyone who's craving a quick burger bite. KFC is known for its legendary burgers. Just like the legendary acting prowess of Anil Kapoor - who is known across the country for his portrayal of some memorable characters and blockbuster films, making him a great choice for launching the Value Burgers’ campaign. So, don't miss an KFC exclusive on how Anil Kapoor gets his burger illusions shattered, only to be restored with the new range of Value Burgers.”

Talking about being a part of the campaign Anil Kapoor said, “Who doesn't like a good burger?! My favorite kinds are just like the new range by KFC - with real chicken & veg fillets at their crispiest best, delectable sauces and all coming together in a soft bun. And the best part is that the new range of Value Burgers comes at a great price - which means, great taste & greater value - what more could you possibly ask for! I’m glad we could come together for this jhakaas collaboration!”

Elaborating on the concept of the films, Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy North, said, “We have all been guilty of passing around tikkis in a bun disguised as burgers. And guess what, our heroes have been in similar situations too. The frustration of looking for a real, tasty burger that appeals to your taste buds (and your wallet) is real. That exact emotion and then the ultimate thrill of digging into an actual burger, is what we wanted to capture in the film. The actors in the films have so aptly portrayed this everyday struggle, playing it seamlessly in their iconic style.”

The campaign film starring Anil Kapoor will be released on KFC’s social and digital assets as well as on television. The film opens with Anil Kapoor on a shoot, hungry and craving a real, scrumptious burger but instead, get presented with a tikki in a bun. Clearly this isn’t the burger of his dreams and expresses his displeasure about it. Then, Anil Kapoor in his jhakaas style exclaims - “Agar yeh bun-tikki, burger hai, toh main Sonam Kapoor hoon, moochon ke saath!”. Stepping in to save the day (and Anil Kapoor from the sorry excuse of a burger) is our very own Colonel Sanders with a melodious mariachi band by his side. He does a clap with a flourish and lands Anil Kapoor at a KFC restaurant, only to delight him with the new range of Value Burgers by KFC. Needless to say, the actor is struck by the real juicy chicken & veg fillings of these burgers, flavoured with creamy, tangy & spicy sauces. One bite of the burger and we know he’s found the real thing! The new Value Burgers’ range starting at just INR 69 offers variants in chicken and veg options. With KFC’s signature crispy juicy chicken or veg fillings, fresh crunchy lettuce and flavours of creamy, tangy, spicy sauces - the new range is the answer to your burger cravings, available across KFC restaurants in the country.

A regional adapt of the film with a similar storyline stars popular actor Prakash Raj. He too is aghast at being offered a bun tikki as a burger and later relishes a burger from the Value Burgers range, with the Colonel by his side.

