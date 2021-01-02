Angel Broking’s ‘Ek Nayi Shuruaat’ campaign encourages millennials to join stock market

If you’ve been wondering what your New Year resolution should be of late, Angel Broking has come up with the perfect goal to kickstart 2021! The digital-first broker has launched its all-new ‘Ek Nayi Shuruaat’ campaign that will encourage more millennials to hop on to the stock market bandwagon.

The integrated marketing campaign will target millennials with a strong focus on first-time investors. Ek Nayi Shuruaat will be driven across all major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, news outlets, Angel Broking website, its mobile trading app, and OTT platforms such as YouTube and JioTV alongside others.

Thanks to its technological edge, all delivery trades at Angel Broking are absolutely free of cost. It barely matters if you’re an industry expert or have just passed out of college. With Angel Broking, you can give yourself the perfect headstart! The cutting-edge stockbroker has developed a dedicated infrastructure that not only assists you in your daily trades, but even makes the process as easy as ‘the touch of a button’.

For instance, its Rule-based investment engine ARQ Prime eliminates the need to conduct fundamental and technical research – or any research at all. After analyzing more than 1 billion data points, it gives you everything from ‘target’ to ‘stop-loss’ for high-potential blue-chip stocks. ARQ Prime (previously ARQ) has outperformed benchmark indices since its launch and has extended nearly 3 times better returns (213%) than BSE-100 (74.3%) [between 12 May 2016 and 28 December 2020]. However, to ensure a good growth trajectory, Angel Broking has also developed the Smart Money platform. It helps first-time investors to graduate as a ‘trader’ with self-paced learning modules, thereby emerging as the top rung on the ladder.

Speaking on the initiative, Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking said, “Angel Broking is at the forefront of innovation and actively driving Indian retail participation. We have not only innovated in terms of technology, but even in the overall value proposition with cost-effective pricing and user-friendly platforms. It has truly democratized the market access for all stakeholders including traders, regular investors, and first-time investors. With our Ek Nayi Shuruaat campaign, we simply intend to convey this value proposition to aspiring millennials in India and help them carve a distinct journey in 2021.”

The campaign will further be supported by Angel Broking’s cutting-edge influencer marketing platform called ‘Angel Amplifiers’. In other words, the inspiration for the new millennial resolution will come straight from the social icons that they look up to. All influencers onboard Amplifiers will drive the desired messaging and help their followers improve their social standing.

Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking said, “In India, an increasing number of investors are today looking beyond traditional investments such as Fixed Deposits, gold, and real estate. They are rather venturing into the lesser trodden path of trading and investments. This is because they offer superlative returns vis-à-vis the traditional products. For instance, benchmark indices such as Nifty and Sensex are currently trading more than 10% higher from where they began this year in January. It is despite the COVID-19-induced market hiccup that had eroded ~40% of the market value in the short term. The respective indices are trading more than 75% higher from their lowest point in March 2020.”

He added, “In the history of any economy, capital markets have only grown in size and volume. It is what we intend to convey to the people while introducing innovative products and services at scale. Our tech-driven approach has generated very positive results for our customers. We are confident that we will see more of the same in 2021 with Ek Nayi Shuraat campaign.”

So far, Angel Broking has generated very good traction amongst its target audiences, especially the young professionals dwelling in Tier II and Tier III cities. Owing to its technological edge, a simplified interface, and flat discount pricing, the digital-first broker has received an average monthly footfall of more than 1.4 lakh new customers in the current fiscal.

Angel Broking had also launched its SmartAPI platform in November aimed at startups, stock advisories and algo traders, thereby paving the way for advanced charting and automated trade execution. Such high-tech solutions create an avenue for superior returns regardless of the market expertise of the investor. Perhaps, it is what Angel Broking intends to convey with its Ek Nayi Shuruaat campaign.

As the stock markets touch new all-time highs every session after session, it’s time to stop for a while and ask ourselves ‘how many times do we have to hold back from investing in them’. Our set of reasons have varied from ‘I’m not sure how will the market unravel after this’ or ‘I’ll buy the dips’ to ‘perhaps, I’ll start investing with more capital later’. The markets have only surged meanwhile.

Well, the digital-first stockbroker Angel Broking Ltd. is in no mood to leave people in such quandaries in the run-up to 2021. Ek Nayi Shuruaat is perhaps what was all needed!