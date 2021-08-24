Angel Broking rebrands as Angel One

FinTech platform Angel Broking Limited turned 25 this month and marked the occasion by rebranding to Angel One.

“The two-and-a-half decade long journey is filled with milestones, including an IPO, in the history of shaping the digitizationof the stockbroking industry, and the evolution of a traditional broker into a FinTech platform. In its all-new avatar, the Company remains committed to building platforms with advanced technologies and adding many more successful years of growth,” the company said.

“Keeping the first-time investors, especially millennials in mind, the innovation-driven company amplified technology-based services and democratized financial services for every Indian, especially those in Tier-2, Tier-3 and beyond cities. With nominally priced brokerage services under iTrade Prime, Angel Broking opened the doors to wealth creation for millions who did not have access to capital markets,” it said.

