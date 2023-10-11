Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: A Shahenshah-sized brand journey
From BPL to Everest, how Amitabh Bachchan became the compelling voice that lent gravitas to brands
The man who once thundered ‘Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain’ or left no stones unturned to project what an ideal ‘Angry Young Man’ should be like, celebrates his 81st birthday today. Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B has had an illustrious career in films that spans over 50 years.
Some like to rewatch him sitting back and introducing himself as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, some go back to watch his iconic monologue from Deewar. Even after his angry young man days were over, Bachchan remained an important part of the Bollywood industry acing his roles as an angry father like in Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, or a helpless father in Baghban.
While we can go on and on about Bachchan’s five-decade-long film journey, alongside was his journey with brands that kept its momentum. The time when he had a life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie and left the entire nation praying for him, became a point of realisation for brands that, could even possibly be better than him to connect with consumers.
He made his advertising debut with consumer durables brand BPL (British Physical Laboratories), in the 1990s. Roping in Bachchan who hadn’t endorsed any other brand then, was a massive move for BPL. Reportedly, the company paid Bachchan around Rs 8 crores, to come on board for its campaign ‘Believe in the Best’. He was also featured in a series of print ads for the brand.
Thus began Bachchan’s journey in the brand world and adland. He went on to endorse a number of top brands over the years, namely Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, Pepsi, Dr. Fixit, Gujarat Tourism, Rin, Ghari Detergent, Reid & Taylor, upGrad, JustDial, ICICI Prudential Life, Flipkart, Mankind, Tata Sky, TVS Jupiter, Cycle Agarbatti, Navratna Oil, FirstCry, Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers. And these are just a few of them!
According to Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, Bacchan today stands with USD 79 million dollars, as his brand value. After going through the number of brands he’s been associated with, this figure doesn’t surprise one much.
Everest Spices very recently brought a delight to its Bollywood-loving consumers’ eyes, where it featured fan favourites Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan alongside each other. The two ad films that the brand released collectively have garnered close to a 100 million views just on YouTube.
2023 was indeed a happening year for Bachchan, brand and endorsement-wise. For instance, he featured in a dozen films for Bikaji Foods International, the association that started in 2019.
Right before Valentine’s Day this year, a Kalyan Jewellers ad featuring Bachchan was released, where he played a jewellery salesman for the brand.
PhonePe also announced the launch of a celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with Bachchan. The feature will allow PhonePe SmartSpeakers across India to validate customer payments in Bachchan’s voice.
Everything’s not perfect
Bachchan’s journey in the brand world has also seen a major share of ups and downs. Consider the very recent case of him featuring in a Flipkart ad, that irked retailers. Smartphone retailers called out the ad by Flipkart in which they allege misleads buyers into believing online platforms offer better deals this festive season.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also wrote to the actor condemning his decision to endorse the same.
However, this isn’t the first time that Bachchan landed in trouble for his endorsements. He has faced a backlash for endorsing Pepsi in the past. Media reports suggest that Bachchan stopped endorsing the brand when a little girl asked him why he would endorse something that her teacher has termed ‘poison’. He eventually dropped his lucrative Pepsi deal.
The actor also found himself in trouble when the Maggi controversy happened. Along with Nestle, the actors who endorsed the brand (Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta) were all dragged to court. However, he later even seeked dismissal of the complaint on the grounds that he had agreed to promote the noodles and variants under the brand name Maggi only from June 5, 2012 to September 5, 2013 when there was no complaint about its quality.
Now it is about perspective, as to how one interprets the backlashes that came along Bachchan’s way. Was it concerned consumers or was it the cult status that he had developed that eventually led to disappointing his fans somewhere down the lane, is a point to ponder upon.
Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketers Awards 2023 honours CMOs for path-breaking innovations
The awards celebrate and honour the outstanding achievements of CMOs in the BFSI sphere
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read
The winners of the Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketers Awards were felicitated at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai today, October 10. Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer Awards 2023 recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) who have played a pivotal role in shaping the marketing landscape of the BFSI industry. As many as 11 CMOs from the BFSI ecosystem were awarded for their exemplary work, creativity and innovation.
The winners include Amit Dhingra, Director of Acquisition - Consumer Sales, American Express; Naarayan TV, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC First Bank; Abhijeet Powdwal, SVP & Head – Marketing, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd, AkashDeep Batra, Head of Marketing, DBS Bank, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, Policybazaar, Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing- India & South Asia, Visa, Gaurav Rajput, MD & Head - Consumer Bank Marketing, Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Corp Comm, Head - Liability Products and Managed Programs , HDFC Bank, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, Manipal Cigna Health Insurance and Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, Muthoot Finance.
In the dynamic market conditions today, the role of Chief Marketing Officers in the BFSI sector is very crucial. The CMOs are visionary leaders who not only navigate their organizations through unprecedented challenges but also chart new horizons of innovation and customer engagement. Today, we recognize the dedication, creativity, and strategic prowess of these remarkable individuals at Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer Awards.
Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketers Awards is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence for such professionals. It acknowledges and celebrates the individuals who have made a profound impact on their industries. The CMOs have not only demonstrated excellence in marketing but have also showcased their ability to drive growth, foster trust, and deliver exceptional customer experiences in an industry that touches the lives of millions.
Here are the winners:
Oreo & Dhoni World Cup ad: Hit or miss?
A good concept of 'nazar' sandwiched between an unusual ad format and underwhelming execution, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 10, 2023 2:16 PM | 5 min read
Ever since MS Dhoni first tied up with Oreo, the two have been part of some unforgettable campaigns. Who could forget the #BringBack2011 campaign in 2022 that was praised for its execution?
The two have reunited once again for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, this time to ward off any jinxes that will impact India's chances of winning the tournament. An effective way to do it, according to an Indian old wives tale, is to not talk about it.
The new campaign "Oreo bola mat bol" (Oreo says, "don't speak") is a joint endeavour to hush a billion cricket-crazy fans before the World Cup to prevent jinxes.
The 2:10 minute-long ad begins with Dhoni unexpectedly walking into a new room and shushing the anchors up. He patiently explains why talking about cricket will nick India's chances of making it to the finals and winning the World Cup.
It gets a bit dramatic when Dhoni offers Oreos to the anchors and tells them not to discuss the match any further. The anchors appear genuinely confused, wondering what to talk about in the rest of the segment.
A hit or miss?
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said that the campaign is interesting however the execution seems underwhelming. He said, “I find the Oreo campaign featuring M.S. Dhoni interesting, mainly because the brand has chosen an unusual advertising format. Another interesting aspect of the campaign is around “mat bol” idea that leverages a widespread Indian superstition about jinxing an outcome by talking about it prematurely. On the other hand, the execution of the campaign seems somewhat lacklustre and underwhelming.”
“I can’t help feeling that despite having a strong creative idea and a popular celebrity like Dhoni, it hasn’t quite managed to fulfil its potential. However, since the intent behind the campaign appears to build quick brand awareness amongst the Indian mass-market consumers, it perhaps does its job adequately. The only real question is whether it missed a trick or two in the execution of the idea," he added.
“Great opportunity has been missed by Mondelez and they have missed the creative rendition which is not done very fluidly and the outcome of it, the reaction of it from the audiences is going to be a question mark as to what was the ad doing? Because for a consumer I do not think it is adding anything such as emotions, functionality, etc. other than asking them to put an Oreo on their mouth when there is emotion to be expressed”, said Chandramouli Nilakantan, CEO, TRA Research.
According to Nisha Sampath, there is a downside in using Dhoni ad that is the number of brands he is associated with. She said, “The only downside of using MS Dhoni as an endorser, is that the sheer number of brands he promotes reduces the chance of brand recall in users' minds. Also, unless one has a very strong brand idea, people may just remember Dhoni and forget what the brand is talking about. Oreo in my opinion has really utilised Dhoni well, by not just relying on his presence, but also introducing a strong insight. It’s rarely that a brand manages to do both.”
‘Nazar’ during an important event is a concept that will resonate strongly across audiences, both young and old. However, a lot will depend on how well they leverage the insight in the campaign going forward, using it as moment marketing during tense match moments or match analysis for example, she noted.
“In the world where many brands are jumping on the bandwagon of men in blue, Oreo is playing on an Indian theme of ‘jinx’, so that itself is nice. The way they executed it by hijacking the news channel is definitely nice. It is a nice cultural nuance that they have showcased where we don’t have to talk about something which will impact the chances and then using MSD who was the last captain who won the World Cup in 2011, that is a double treat. It is a fantastic campaign which makes people notice Oreo which is one of the players in a very niche cookie category. The campaign has given the brand virality and buzz around the campaign”, said, Business Strategist, Lloyd Mathias.
Way forward during WC and festive clash
With many ads made especially focusing on the World Cup and the festive season, we asked experts as to what they think brands should experiment with. “I think brands have to focus on authentication. AI still remain but brands should also focus on customization and personalization. Brands should customize their communication and make it more personalised," said Mathias.
Nilakantan said, “Whatever everybody is doing, don’t do it and fuel a desire to watch the campaign thereby helping in working out for the brand. Make a mark in the hearts of the people. Don’t follow the crowd, if AI is the theme, brands should avoid it.”
EssenceMediacom bags 4 metals at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023
The agency won 3 gold and 1 silver metals across categories
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:54 PM | 1 min read
The inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 was held on Tuesday, October 10 in Mumbai. GroupM’s EssenceMediacom won four metals across categories including 3 gold and 1 silver metals across categories. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
The awards night was attended by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI ecosystem. Apart from EssenceMediacom, the other top agencies that took home the highest number of metals include Fulcro and Puretech Digital.
The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 celebrates the remarkable work done by brands and agencies in implementing successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas. The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com.
Puretech Digital takes home 5 metals at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023
The digital marketing agency won 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze metals across categories
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:55 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 on Tuesday, October 10 in Mumbai. At the star-studded award night, digital marketing agency Puretech Digital bagged 5 metals in total including 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze metals across categories. The awards recognized and honoured brands and agencies for their excellence, innovation and creativity.
The night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI sphere. Apart from Puretech Digital, the other top agencies that took home the highest number of metals include EssenceMediacom and Fulcro.
The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 celebrates the remarkable work done by brands and agencies in implementing successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas. The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com.
The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
Policybazaar shines with 9 metals at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023
The brand won 9 metals across categories - 3 gold and 6 silver
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:56 PM | 1 min read
Policybazaar, the online life insurance and general insurance aggregator, took home the ‘Brand of The Year’ honour at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023. The brand won 9 metals across categories, including 3 gold and 6 silver metals, for its exemplary work, creativity and innovation. The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 celebrates the outstanding work done by brands and agencies in implementing successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards is an excellent platform for marketers to showcase their best work and achievements and honour the pioneers in the BFSI and Fintech marketing sector. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI sphere. Apart from Policybazaar, the other top brands that took home the highest number of metals include Bandhan AMC Limited, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India.
Bandhan AMC Limited won 6 metals in total including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India won 4 metals each, including 3 gold and 1 silver metals. The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023: Policybazaar takes home ‘Brand of the Year’ title
The other key winners include Puretech, EssenceMediacom, Fulcro, Bandhan AMC Limited, IndusInd Bank and NPCI
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:45 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 on Tuesday, October 10, at an award ceremony in Mumbai. The big award of the night, ‘Brand of The Year’ was bestowed upon Policybazaar.
The online life insurance and general insurance aggregator bagged as many as nine metals in total, including 3 gold and 6 silver metals. The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards honour the best minds in the BFSI ecosystem who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
The awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI sphere. Apart from Policybazaar, the top brands that took home the highest number of metals include Bandhan AMC Limited, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India. Bandhan AMC Limited won 6 metals in total including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India won 4 metals each, including 3 gold and 1 silver metals.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards is an excellent platform for marketing leaders to showcase their best work and achievements. The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com. The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
The awards are an excellent platform for marketing leaders to showcase their best work and achievements. It aims to inspire others to stay ahead of the curve and unlock their full potential by honouring pioneers in the BFSI & Fintech marketing sector with Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards. The event was Powered by Laqshya Media Group and Disney Star. The Presenting Sponsor of the event was Dangle Ads while Mobavenue was the Growth Partner.
Acer India signs Sunil Chhetri as ambassador for festive season
Chhetri will be part of various media campaigns for the brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
Acer India has introduced Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassador.
He will represent Acer's products in upcoming media campaigns.
Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC, said, “I am happy to be associated with Acer, a brand that’s pushing boundaries with innovation and technology. They’re all about inspiring young India, and it’s an effort that resonates with me."
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, echoed Chhetri's sentiments, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sunil Chhetri, a true sports icon and humanitarian whose remarkable achievements both on and off the field have left an indelible mark. Sunil Chhetri's commitment to empowering youth and exceptional contributions align seamlessly with Acer India's mission of using technology to empower individuals."
Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India, said, “Sunil Chhetri is not just a football icon; he symbolizes determination and leadership, qualities that perfectly align with Acer's principles. We take great pride in having him as our brand ambassador, and we believe that his influence will help us connect with India's youth, showcasing the reliability and innovation that Acer embodies. Together, we eagerly anticipate inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of India's younger generation.”
