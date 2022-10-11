Ads of Big B that prove he's still the Shahenshah of endorsements

In a place as fickle as Tinseltown, it takes a real superstar to endure in the minds and hearts of the people for decades. Amitabh Bachchan is one such celeb whose pan-India appeal cuts across generations.

According to Hansa Research's recent Brand Endorser Report, Bachchan is the most recognised celeb in the country with a very high All India Rank. He figures among India's strongest and most sustaining human brands like Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.



On October 11, as he turns 80, we take a look at Bachchan's ad journey and his soaring brand value.



BPL



In 1996, Mr Bachchan started his endorsement journey by starring in his first commercial. It was for Indian electronics company BPL, which had its mission task out for itself -- to promote a feeling of nationalism and encourage people to buy Indian products. Who better to say it that the one celebrity that unites the whole of India?



Pepsi





Bachchan's Pepsi ad from the early 2000s is one of the most memorable ones from the era. He also cuts an unlikely figure for a brand endorser of a soft drink brand. Since it's a space associated with young actors or athletes, an ageing superstar may seem like an unlikely brand ambassador. He started his association with the brand in 2002, but in 2014, he said that he no longer endorses Pepsi after being confronted by a little girl who called the soft drink "poison."



Pulse Polio





"Do boond zindagi ki" -- these words are synonymous with Mr Bachchan's voice. The Pulse Polio campaign is probably the most important of all of his endorsement portfolios because of the sheer impact it had on society. Back in 2002, the government's efforts to convince rural women to vaccinate their children were coming to a nought. As a measure, the Indian government roped Bachchan in as the brand ambassador for the Pulse Polio campaign. The impossible happened and women started thronging the inoculation camps with their children.



Cadbury







Cadbury's was headed for a major PR disaster in 2003 when multiple reports of worms in chocolate bars emerged. The festive season turned out to be a nightmare for the brand which was battling allegations from Food and Drug Administration and from irate customers. To counter the negative PR and to allay public fears, Cadbury's roped in the reassuring persona of Bachchan to speak about how the company was taking measures to prevent contamination.



Kalyan Jewellers





Bachchan has appeared in many Kalyan Jewellers ads with other stars such as Katrina Kaif, Manju Warrier and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. However, in 2018, he appeared alongside Shweta Bachchan Nanda, his daughter. They appeared as a father-daughter duo who visited the bank to return wrongly deposited pension money.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)