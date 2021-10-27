Amitabh Bachchan roped in as brand ambassador of Amway India

Amway India, a Direct Selling FMCG company announced the appointment of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. It is a time in moment as the two brands have come together to proliferate message on significance of holistic health & wellness, women empowerment, and inspiring youth towards entrepreneurship for a progressive India. As a part of this momentous association, the veteran actor will endorse the brand Amway and the Nutrilite range of products across all platforms, encourage women and youth empowerment through guided entrepreneurship thereby reinforcing Amway’s vision of helping people live healthier and better lives

Commenting on the association, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “With a lot of pride and respect I am elated to welcome the Star of the Millennium, Amitabh Bachchan, into the Amway family. The ever-green charismatic star enjoys immense positive appeal that cuts across all age groups and strata. Despite achieving worldwide fame, his humility and belief in tradition and values are a clear reflection of the culture at Amway. Over the years, Amway and Nutrilite’s rich Legacy, Credibility and Trust have become a force to be reckoned within the Nutrition and holistic wellness space. Onboarding Mr. Bachchan, an iconic brand, living in the hearts of millions of people, was a winning combination to reinforce our vision of helping people live better, healthier lives. As we lead our journey towards Amway India’s 25th-anniversary celebrations next year, our aim is to instill his key traits like hard work, focus, determination, and discipline, amongst our incredible direct sellers/retailers. Especially focussing on women and youth leaders who are making headway into the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Speaking about his association, Shri Amitabh Bachchan said, "I am honored to be associated with Amway. The brand’s focus on unleashing the power of entrepreneurship by empowering the women and youth of our country is commendable and inspiring. In today’s times, when nutrition and wellness have become an indisputable part of our lives, the brand's commitment of making people’s lives healthier with its quality products, personifies trust in the brand. Amway’s approach of combining the best of nature and best of science inclusive of traditional wisdom is something I strongly believe in. I look forward to becoming an intrinsic part of the Amway family.”

Talking about the newly onboarded brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, “As Amway embarks on a dynamic growth journey with product innovations across the nutrition category, Mr. Bachchan's credibility and personality perfectly resonates with the inherent values of the brand Amway and Nutrilite. We are delighted to have him onboard with us. Our association with him will help us gain deeper penetration in the consumer mind space across different markets. This will further augment our proposition of holistic health and significance of supplementation to fulfill nutritional gaps in the daily diet and encourage current and prospective direct sellers/retailers to connect with the brand.”

Building on the heightened awareness for health and nutrition, the company is aggressively exploring innovative solutions to cater to the evolving and growing market. Toward this, Amway had recently launched powerful nutritional products such as Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus and Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus which have proved game changers in the category. The category has witnessed tremendous growth and currently, contributes to over 60% to the business revenue. In line with the consumer trends, the company expects the nutrition category contribution scaling up to 65% by 2024.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)