Ambrane signs Disha Patani as brand ambassador

Mobile accessories brand Ambrane has roped in actress Disha Patani as its brand ambassador in India.

“With the multifaceted & fashionable Disha coming onboard, Ambrane aims to strengthen its network among the millennials. Disha is the latest to join the Ambrane family, which already includes the likes of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador,” the company said.

Ashok Rajpal - CEO & Founder, Ambrane India, said, "We are thrilled to join hands with Disha Patani. A fashion icon and a powerhouse of talent, Disha’s vibrant, exciting and vivacious personality make for a perfect fit with the style and panache that Ambrane has become synonymous with. Disha is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth. She has an incredible fan following, not just on-screen, but her influential presence on social media has captured the fellowship in millions. Her commitment to fitness and her love for dance, combined with her zesty personality, makes her an ideal choice for Ambrane.”

“Disha, with her very astounding performance, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She is one of Bollywood’s leading stars and has received critical and popular acclaim for her style and work. It is her versatility that resonates with Ambrane's identity. Through this association, we aim to ignite a stronger narrative for the brand,” he further adds.

