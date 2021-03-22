Ambrane ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

The cricketer will be seen in a series of campaigns and ads across digital platforms and other mediums of the brand

Ambrane, a Mobile Accessories Brand, today announced the appointment of Indian cricketer ‘Ravindra Jadeja’ as its brand ambassador. Being a popular youth icon, a game-changer with several firsts to his credit & an all-rounder, Ravindra seems like a natural fit to the brand exemplifying the same dynamism and energy as attached with the brand.

Talking on the announcement, Ashok Rajpal, CEO & Founder – Ambrane India says, “We’re excited for the new innings with Ravindra Jadeja as the face of the brand. Ambrane is a proud Indian brand and Ravindra Jadeja is the true embodiment of the brand’s core values. His popularity among the youth and unmatched performance stands synonymous with the brand’s continuous strides in innovation, high-quality and futuristic tech needs. The partnership shall enable us to explore newer avenues to reach our customers, as we script our future growth strategy in India. The association shall be the stepping stone to focus on the emerging markets. We are thrilled about the possibilities that our partnership will open up.” he further adds.

Speaking on the association, Ravindra Jadeja – the brand ambassador commented, “I am excited to represent a brand that shares the same zeal and passion to serve India. I am glad to extend my support to the proud Indian brand.”

Being one of the trusted Make in India brand, the partnership with the Indian player strengthens the brand’s narrative. Carrying forward, Ambrane’s tech-forward legacy, Ravindra shall be seen in a series of campaigns and ads across digital platforms and other mediums.

Launched in 2012, the Make in India brand has sold over 15 million products in India, with a manufacturing facility located at Kundli, Haryana.

