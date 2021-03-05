Amazon tweaks app logo after netizens see ‘smirking Adolf Hitler’ in it

The new logo was unveiled in January after replacing a shopping cart logo that Amazon had used for more than five years

Amazon quietly tweaked its app’s logo soon after people started associating the newly launched logo with the Nazi dictator, Adolf Hitler. The new logo had a delightful smile at the centre and a blue tape on the top with jagged edges. People found it offensive and expressed their disappointment on social media. According to some, the logo resembled the face of Adolf Hitler and jagged edges looked like his toothbrush-style mustache. This design of the new logo was unveiled in January after replacing a shopping cart logo that Amazon had used for more than five years.

Amazon’s new app icon ? pic.twitter.com/kK6JFkmePs — Andreas Storm (@avstorm) January 26, 2021

After the new logo received a lot of criticisms, Amazon tweaked the new logo, on February 22, from jagged edges of the blue tape to a simple blue tape, folded from one edge. However, this still didn’t make netizens happy as it still very much resembled Hitler’s face, according to them, and is not representing the delightful smile of their customers.

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

Soon after the change had been made, the company spokesperson said, “Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep,” according to reports.

However, Amazon did not confirm whether the tweaks were made in response to the reactions of users on social media about the logo.

