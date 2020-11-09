Almond Vetex launches new customizable and scalable event platform- The Virtual Ballroom

Avneeta Jha, Director of Events at a leading premium hotel in Delhi-NCR, is very hopeful about the hotel industry standing back strong on its feet and welcoming the guests with open arms. In her 15-year career, she never imagined a year like 2020 but she is not distancing herself from hope. Even though the lockdown restrictions have been eased a bit and limited-audience events have started, Avneeta feels that the days of big scale corporate and social events are still a minimum of six to twelve months into the future. In such a scenario, she is continuously on the lookout for ways to engage corporate clients, fill up the ballrooms that were once filled by the cheers of hundreds of guests, and generate steady revenue. In her quest to get business back, Avneeta has partnered with ALMOND VIRTEX to offer her clients a unique phygital event solution.

ALMOND VIRTEX has created a solution specifically for hotels and convention centers, called THE VIRTUAL BALLROOM. The solution enables Avneeta’s clients to organize events like conferences and exhibitions in the hotel ballrooms with a smaller audience, and in the parallel take the experience to a much larger audience through a customizable and scalable virtual event platform. At a recent corporate event which included keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops and a sponsors’ exhibition, 50 key guests were invited to the hotel ballroom and a link to the event was sent to 5,000 people across India and the globe. The guests logging through the virtual platform could watch the sessions, interact with speakers, participate in workshops, engage with sponsor/exhibitors and also collect goodies – all through a virtual platform.

For another client, the virtual platform design was replicated exactly like the hotel exterior, lobby and ballroom, giving the audience a truly life-like experience. Avneeta, in the month of October, has executed a phygital wedding, a musical gala-night, a trade expo and a big product launch, on the platform without any hiccups.

VIRTUAL BALLROOM can be rebranded for any client (of any hotel chain) and has enabled the events and business development teams, to generate additional revenues said - Abhinav Jain, CEO ALMOND SOLUTIONS, An ATechnos Venture.

Also, the platform’s USP is - scale, security, ROI measurement and unlimited customization, all of which helps both the hotel and their clients get the biggest bang for their bucks!

