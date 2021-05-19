Pitch CMO Summit 2021 Delhi: Marketing leaders to decode the power of brand love

The exchange4media Group is coming back with the Delhi edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The summit assembles some of the most dynamic leaders in the brand community and is set in a unique forum created to encourage dynamic conversations. The Mumbai edition of the summit this year was held virtually in the last week of March. The upcoming Delhi edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Colors, while Adobe and ShareChat Business are the Co-gold partners. The event will be held virtually on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2 PM onwards.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “The Power Of Brand Love”. Brand love is one of the most powerful marketing strategies marketers use for growth during an economic downturn. That involves positioning a brand as a product that consumers don’t just want, but one that they emotionally connect with.

In normal times, brand love brings about price premium, brand loyalty, and brand advocacy. During a crisis, when every rupee counts, it means the difference between a consumer spending with you, and going elsewhere. At the Pitch CMO Summit, marketers from across verticals look at brand love as the perfect remedy against the pandemic consequences.

The agenda of the event day has been curated with a number of sessions, special addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions. The event will witness the coming together of marketing leaders of celebrated brands across sectors to share meaningful insights. More information on the event can be found on the event microsite :

