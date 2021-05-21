Pitch CMO Summit: How brand love can be a perfect remedy in crisis

The exchange4media group is gearing up to host the Delhi edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The summit assembles some of the most dynamic leaders in the brand community and is set in a unique forum created to encourage dynamic conversations. The Mumbai edition of the summit this year was held virtually in the last week of March. The upcoming Delhi edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Colors, while Adobe and ShareChat Business are the Co-gold partners. The event will be held virtually on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2 PM onwards.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “The Power Of Brand Love”. Brand love is one of the most powerful marketing strategies marketers use for growth during an economic downturn. In normal times, brand love brings about price premium, brand loyalty, and brand advocacy. During a crisis, when every rupee counts, it means the difference between a consumer spending with you, and going elsewhere. At the Pitch CMO Summit, marketers from across verticals look at brand love as the perfect remedy against the pandemic consequences.

Kicking off the summit with the Keynote Address will be Sai Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League. Launched in the September of 2018, MPL is a brand that has garnered a lot of attention in a very short duration. The millions of MPL users across India and neighbouring countries is a testament to the kind of love the brand has built among its consumers. Srinivas will share the experiences that the brand has manoeuvred through to achieve its heights. He will be speaking on the topic “Building A Brand From Scratch: Our Experience With MPL”.

Moving on, our next keynote speaker is K.E. Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware. Rocca Parryware is a brand that is a world leader in the definition of bathroom space and design. The digital era has enabled brands to reach out to consumers in a way they could have never imagined, which in turns gives brand marketers an edge in creating brand love. Ranganathan will address the same and talk about “Building Brand Love in the Digital Era”

A special address will be delivered by Scott Goodson, CEO & Founder, StrawberryFrog. The first book written by Goodson was a bestseller, bringing the idea of ‘Movement Marketing’ to the world as a better way for brands to grow. For more than two and a half decades, he has helped leaders galvanize people and organizations around shared purpose to achieve competitive advantage. Goodson will share insights on activating brand purpose and more on his approach to marketing. He will take the stage to talk about “Movement Thinking”.

Brand utility is that additional value or service so neatly integrated into the brand experience and provided to the customer that it drives both awareness and loyalty. Through the years, Adobe is a brand that has managed to achieve brand utility along with brand love and loyalty. Catch Nicholas Kontopoulos, Asia Pacific Regional Head of Marketing, Adobe DX Commercial as he speaks on the topic “Brand Utility- The Core of Brand Purpose to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences”.

For a vast landscape country like India, to truly build brand love means tapping the hearts of those in tier 2 and 3 cities as well. The use of hyperlocal marketing techniques and multiple languages can further play an intrinsic role in establishing brand love across the nation. In a fireside chat on the topic “Namaste, Vanakkam, Kemcho! How are brand love and languages connected?”, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat and Moj will share how Sharechat has been able to drive brand love in the multilingual heartland of India. He will also talk about the importance of languages in the process and how it facilitates brand love creation.

While Maggi is a brand that is synonymous with ‘Go-to-meal’, Munch is one of the most loved coated wafer chocolate bars. Both the offerings from the parent brand Nestle have made a mark on the consumers’ minds and hearts. Nikhil Chand, Director - Foods, Chocolates & Confectionery, Nestle India in his standalone session will be talking about “Building Brand Love – Learnings from Maggi & Munch”. He will share key insights on how Maggi and Munch enjoy being the top consumer choice.

Communicating to kids is a tricky business considering their really short attention span. In these tumultuous times, when kids have been confined to their houses, it has been a challenge for brands that talk to children as their target audience. In a fireside chat on the topic “Building A Kids Brand In India”, Lokesh Kataria, Head of Marketing and Franchise – India, Mattel Toys will share how brands had to evolve manifold to be relevant to kids and successfully attract their attention.

The digital world of today has made age groups as assimilated as they are segregated. The age demographics continuously keep changing and shifting segments. For the brands that target Gen-Z and millennials, it can be thus extremely challenging to create brand love as the boundaries keep blurring between these age groups and consumer behaviour. Prasanna Raman, Advertiser Solutions Lead, Snapchat India will talk about these aspects as he speaks on “Creating Brand Love for the Snapchat Generation”.

