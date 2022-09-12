Alia Bhatt showcases her 'flip side' in new campaign for Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has brought together two stunning MZ icons, actor Alia Bhatt and the recently-launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphones, in a new campaign that showcases your Flip Side.

Directed by filmmaker Abhishek Varman, the video shows Alia experiencing Galaxy Z Flip4 at a carnival, while discovering the versatility of FlexCam and Nightography camera feature, along with her best friend. The carnival setting is an ideal background to express oneself in myriad ways with the stylish Galaxy Z Flip4.

“I have been using Galaxy Z series as part of my everyday professional and personal life over the past year. I look forward to adding the new editions to my style essentials. Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 resonate with my persona and depict who I am. The unique FlexCam feature in Galaxy Z Flip4 allows me to shoot videos and capture shots in different angles. I am excited to be associated again with the brand to showcase their new range of foldable phones,” Alia Bhatt said.

Over the next few months, Alia will be seen featuring in a 360-degree campaign that includes digital and outdoor activations, along with hyperlocal and data-driven videos. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, different versions of the video using Alia and her voice will be created to serve hyperlocal markets, where young smartphone users are waiting to upgrade to foldables.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Alia Bhatt for the foldables for the second year as she truly embodies the attributes of Galaxy Z series. Galaxy Z Flip4 is high on style quotient and resonates with Alia's personal style statement. With the launch of Galaxy Z Flip4, we look to empower our millennial and Gen Z audiences with enhanced productivity and self-expression. Using the innovative FlexCam capabilities, our consumers can capture videos and photographs in angles like never before,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customization while maintaining its ultra-compact design. Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to date, offering shape-shifting design, immersive and flexible displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful processor.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)