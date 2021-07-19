Alia Bhatt named first-ever brand ambassador for Duroflex

Duroflex has announced youth icon, Alia Bhatt as their first-ever brand ambassador. The sleep solutions brand, with over 50 years of expertise, is all set to launch their next big campaign with her, inspiring India to sleep better.

Commenting on the collaboration, Smita Murarka, CMO, Duroflex said: “Duroflex has always been a thought leader in the sleep solutions category and is on a mission to help India sleep better. We wanted to collaborate with an authentic voice that resonates with the new age consumer. Alia Bhatt is the quintessential youth icon who has carved a niche by being fearlessly herself. She advocates sleep being a pivotal part of a healthy lifestyle. Through her, we want to reach out to the whole country on our shared commitment to sleep evangelism.”

Duroflex also continuously evangelises sleep through its social channels @duroflexworld and collaborates with credible creators who believe in the superpower of sleep.

Commenting on her association with Duroflex, Alia Bhatt says: “Being an actor, early call times and power packed schedules are a way of life. I have learnt that Sleep is my superpower that boosts my productivity and is critical to my success. I make sure I never compromise on my sleep. I am thrilled to be associated with a powerful brand like Duroflex to create awareness about the importance of sleep and help India make informed choices while investing in sleep essentials like mattresses”

