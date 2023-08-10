Air India gets branding makeover, unveils new logo
The airline’s new logo includes a design with golden, red and purple colours.
In a branding makeover exercise, Tata Group has unveiled a new logo, branding and plane livery for Air India. This move is part of a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run carrier.
The airline’s new logo includes a design with golden, red and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra.
“The new logo of Air India the Vista, signifies limitless possibilities.The Tata group has been working on this transformation for the last 15 months," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.
He further added, “The vision we have for the airline is also in the backdrop of a new resurgent India where the aspirations of everyone is limitless.”
The rebranding by Tata comes after years of under-investment in the airline under government control.
'Healthcare marketing’s role is to not just drive sales but drive healthcare outcomes’
At the e4m Health and Wellness Marketing Conference 2023, industry experts discussed how one can create personalized user solutions for the healthcare and wellness industry through innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 3:14 PM | 6 min read
At the e4m Health and Wellness Marketing Conference 2023, Harbinder Narula, CEO, BW Healthcare World and BW Wellbeing World chaired a panel discussion on “Design Thinking: How to Create Innovative and User-Centric Solutions / Strengthening Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem through Innovation”.
The members of the panel were Geet Rathi, Category Head - Man Matters, Mosaic Wellness, Samyukta Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing, Kaya Clinic, Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India, Subhadeep Dasgupta, Business Head, Gritzo, Pritish Mahadik, Growth Head Traya and Vinita Joshi, Marketing Head, Nyumi.
Narula started the session by talking about how post-pandemic, the healthcare space has been split into two parts, one being the illness-oriented industry, i.e. the hospitals, diagnostics and so on and the other being the wellbeing space where consumers are focused towards living a healthier lifestyle.
He said, “The one thing that has really emerged very strongly out of this is the power of personalization beyond the messaging. We are in an industry where everything that we do is creating an impact. Whatever we are doing is creating personalized experiences which makes it imperative for all of us to start thinking how we can personalize the messaging so that people know what they can expect. That to me appears to be an important design thinking.”
He then moved on to ask Iyer her take on how the industry is actually embracing innovation, out-of-the-box thinking and technology, while they are strategizing for the marketing and messaging.
Iyer answered, “If I have to pick up examples of what we have done at Kaya, here we have actually leveraged the power of AI into our website to ensure that there is a lot of skin analysis, diagnosis that happens right there. We are working on creating a chatbot where you can schedule your own appointments because today, fewer and fewer people want to speak to the call center, fewer and fewer people want to wait for appointment booking. Even our food order today happens online, so why should it be any different when it comes to health and wellness?”
The session moved forward with Rathi talking about the impact that personalization can make in the health and wellness industry. He said, “Unlike normal marketing, when it comes to healthcare, the biggest difference is that here, the role of marketing is not that somebody is buying a product and your job is done. It is actually driving health outcomes. And health outcomes are not typically driven by just a person buying a product, you have to be with that person. You need to give personalization as an experience and not just as a marketing tactic.”
“Driving health outcomes requires a huge buy-in from the consumer. People are at different points in their healthcare journey, so we have to customize it and personalize it for them. Therefore, I believe that personalization is the only way to go about solving health outcomes for the users today,” he added.
Mahadik shared his insights on how healthcare companies can use data and analytics to better understand their target audience, tailor their marketing messages accordingly and build trust. He elaborated, “People come from various stages of life, various lifestyle problems, various genetic problems. Having a structured approach to first diagnosing all the problems that are there with the user and supplementing the solution as per their problems is what data analytics leverages. And that is how marketing is solving this in order to deliver results.”
“Based on the user pattern of using these apps and websites, we understand who is basically consistent on the journey, who is dropping off in the middle, or who got bored of the treatment. We match them using various messages and calls from the hair coaches so that they get back on the treatment and do not divert from their journey and help them achieve their results. That is how data analytics simultaneously plays a part with the whole product, tech, and marketing to provide the needed results for the customer.”
Next, Narula asked Joshi how healthcare companies can use social media to connect with their audience and promote their services. She replied, “From a healthcare perspective, social media is a great way to not only educate but also to learn. Because a lot of times when as marketer we build personas, it is based on who our ideal user should be. But you need to talk to people, engage with them, know why or why not they are buying. Social media can really bridge that gap to just kind of solidify your understanding of why the customer is buying from you or who you should target.”
Dasgupta touched upon some challenges that healthcare companies may face when implementing innovative marketing strategies. “How to present information is a big challenge with technology when it comes to the healthcare companies. The second thing is the plethora of information, the massive amount of information that we have to give because we have products and then 20-30 ingredients and then each ingredient has roles to play in solving some specific aspect of the health problem. So, how much information can you really pack with the current attention span of consumers which is less than 3 seconds probably. Why should anybody see your ad at all,” he enlisted.
Sharing from his experience, he said, “We figured out a method in which we drew a matrix of the key benefit, the key cohort and the key outcome. These three are triangulated and we do not launch with one content. We launch with multiple campaigns and in this three axes. And we solved the second challenge of providing information in an interesting way by experimenting with gamification and that really worked for us.”
Narula closed the session by asking Padmanabhan how healthcare companies can balance innovation with regulatory compliance in their marketing efforts. He responded, “Don’t see compliance and regulation as a barrier. Understand the laws of the land, understand the regulatory framework. That is where it has to start from. Secondly, when you are thinking about your campaign brief, involve them (people in the compliance, legal function), make them your stakeholders, make them understand your context and objective as to why you are trying to drive it. In many incidents, they come with solutions which are even better than what you have thought because they know how to navigate around.”
A little extra care goes a long way, says Parachute Advansed Sampoorna in new TVC
The ad has been released for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka markets
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
Parachute Advansed, the premium hair nourishment brand by Marico Limited, launched a new TVC to announce the brand’s latest innovation in hair care - Parachute Advansed Sampoorna Hair Oil. This breakthrough product combines the nourishing power of Coconut with five special herbs - Amla, Hibiscus, Aloe vera, Methi, and Curry Leaves, known for their exceptional hair benefits. Parachute Advansed Sampoorna hair oil is all set to revolutionize hair care in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, offering consumers the ultimate solution to maintain thick, long and black hair.
In line with the brand's commitment to providing individuals a route to attain beautiful hair, Parachute Advansed Sampoorna launched a TVC that celebrates the joy of rediscovery.
The captivating storyline features two sisters engaging in a playful interaction and perfectly captures the essence of the product messaging. The film brings the emotional storyline alive through the loving and playful banter of the two sisters. The elder sister admires her younger sister, who is getting ready for her graduation and reminisces about her own college days and how beautiful she used to look. In a magical moment, the younger sister playfully places her luscious locks on the elder sister's head, and says, "What she is missing is the beautiful hair she used to have and hers just needs just a little extra care" The film concludes with the transformation of the elder sister's hair, brought about by using Parachute Advansed Sampoorna, as she graciously reciprocates by placing her beautiful hair on her younger sister's head, making her look even more beautiful..
Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, shared her excitement about the TVC launch, stating, "At Marico, we take immense pride in creating products that truly make a difference in people's lives. The introduction of Parachute Advansed Sampoorna stands as a significant milestone in our hair care portfolio. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, hair needs that 'Extra Care' to stay beautiful and healthy, and that's exactly what Parachute Advansed Sampoorna provides by combining the nourishing power of Coconut with five exceptional herbs - Amla, Hibiscus, Aloe vera, Methi, and Curry Leaves. Through the powerful yet emotional narrative in the TVC, we aim to resonate with audiences, encouraging them to experience "Parachute Advansed Sanmpoorna to deliver hair that’s thick & long”.
The TVC will make its debut in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. With its engaging storyline and relatable characters, the TVC promises to resonate deeply with its intended audience.
Parachute Advansed Sampoorna is now available at all leading retail outlets across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
NESCAFÉ Sunrise announces new campaign for TN market
The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by BBH India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 2:53 PM | 3 min read
NESCAFÉ Sunrise has announced the launch of its latest campaign for its key market, Tamil Nadu. NESCAFÉ Sunrise believes in inspiring moments of togetherness for a great start to the morning with a progressive take on every-day life. As a brand that lives and breathes in the South market, the insight for the campaign emanates from the deep understanding of the South household and the integral role that coffee plays in their life.
Conceptualised and executed by BBH India, the campaign objective is to showcase the role of NESCAFÉ Sunrise in strengthening the bond and relationship between the couple while keeping the key product intrinsics of rich aroma of the granulated coffee at the heart of the story. The TV commercial aims to entrench the brand as the perfect choice for a great start to the day.
NESCAFÉ Sunrise understands the aspirations of the woman of the household. She aspires to a marriage that is equal and full of love & togetherness. While she unconditionally prioritizes her family over anything else. She never gets a break, even the idea of taking time out does not occur to her.
In line with this insight, the TVC depicts a gesture of love from her spouse, who makes the effort to give her a break from some of her routine chores in her hectic morning. A small gesture also goes a long way to strengthen their bond, giving them a moment of togetherness that sets them up for a great start to the day.
At the heart of the story lies the rich aroma of NESCAFÉ Sunrise’s granulated coffee, emphasizing its role in making each morning special. By portraying the brand as an essential part of the couple's morning ritual, NESCAFÉ Sunrise aims to entrench itself as the perfect companion for a fresh start to the day in the minds of South Indian households.
Sunayan Mitra, Director - Coffee & Beverages business said: “A proud coffee culture exists in the southern part of India. In most households, in that region, the day starts with coffee and it is also the beverage that brings families closer, every morning. Over the last 40 years, NESCAFÉ Sunrise has positioned the beverage in a progressive household– aimed at stimulating moments of togetherness. In our latest communication we take this journey forward where a cup of Nescafé Sunrise enables a moment in the busy lives of a modern couple, the underlying insight being - small acts of gratitude and appreciation make a big difference in a relationship.”
Commenting on the ad campaign, Radhika Burman, Sr. Vice President & Head of Delhi, BBH India said: "In this piece of communication the focus is on small gestures of love and appreciation that go a long way to strengthen a relationship. Our stories on NESCAFÉ Sunrise keeps relationships and togetherness at the heart of the conversation to ensure that the brand is relevant, loved and resides in the everyday consciousness of consumers.”
Director Ashwathram added, “Set in an authentic Tamil home, the film highlights the bond between a regular Tamil couple and the role that a cup of coffee plays in their lives. Coffee is so integral to Tamil culture, and NESCAFÉ Sunrise understands and celebrates that.”
The campaign is being brought to life through a captivating TV commercial that captures the essence of the South Indian household and the emotions associated with it. It will be released across prominent digital channels as well.
Puma announces Shanaya Kapoor as Gen Z ambassador
The brand has launched Shanaya’s snapchat account as part of the association
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 2:27 PM | 2 min read
PUMA India has onboarded budding actor Shanaya Kapoor as its new brand ambassador to deepen its connect with Gen Z consumers in the country. Shanaya will front PUMA’s athleisure and performance wear, taking the sports brand a step closer to its next generation of shoppers and boosting its commitment towards connecting with youth culture.
As part of her association with PUMA, Shanaya also announced her debut on the popular multimedia messaging app Snapchat. Through her public account, Shanaya will engage with her Snapchat audience and give exclusive and unfiltered glimpses of her life, and her partnership with PUMA.
Shanaya already has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Despite her not being on Snapchat up until now, several public accounts on the platform actively decode her style, and track her fitness and dance routines through Spotlight Snaps.
Commenting on the occasion, Shanaya Kapoor said, “I have always been a daredevil. I regularly play basketball and now dabbling in tennis and badminton. I am excited to show this side of me through my association with PUMA. I feel so happy that PUMA appreciated me for who I am.”
“I love PUMA’s sport style vibe. As an active person, I find it extremely important to feel comfortable yet fashion-forward. I have so many ideas for projects and campaigns that I’ll be taking part in and will bring them to life with my PUMA family this year.”
Commenting on the association, Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India, said, “Gen Z are digital natives. Their influences on entertainment, shopping, education, fitness, food, and wellbeing are shaped and cultured differently. This cohort requires a distinct language of expression. As a brand, PUMA looks forward to connecting authentically with them through our association with Shanaya.”
Shreya added, “Shanaya Kapoor is a sports lover and a fitness enthusiast. Her distinct style perfectly resonates with our brand’s fashion-forward ethos. She is quirky, fun and self-aware. We are excited to showcase this undiscovered side of Shanaya to her followers.”
With this association, Shanaya joins PUMA’s arsenal of brand ambassadors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, MC Mary Kom and Avani Lekhara.
Anushka Sharma thanks pharmacies in new personalised AI-powered campaign for Prega News
The primary focus of this campaign is to target pharmacies and essential retail partners who significantly contribute to boosting the visibility and sales of pregnancy detection kits
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 2:07 PM | 2 min read
Mankind Pharma, a reputed global pharmaceutical company, recently unveiled its groundbreaking AI-powered marketing campaign, featuring popular Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma, as the face of their trusted pregnancy detection brand, Prega News. The innovative campaign aims to revolutionize the way the brand reaches its audience and reinforces Prega News' reputation as a reliable choice for pregnancy testing.
The primary focus of this campaign is to target pharmacies and essential retail partners who significantly contribute to boosting the visibility and sales of pregnancy detection kits among consumers. Leveraging the power of AI, Mankind Pharma endeavors to create a personalized connection with lakhs of pharma outlets across the country.
The foundation of the campaign is the utilization of an AI-driven digital avatar of Anushka Sharma, who exclusively endorses individual pharmacies. Through this personalized approach, Mankind Pharma ensures that each outlet receives a personalized advertisement via WhatsApp. This personalized touch fosters a strong bond between the brand, the pharmacy, and its customers, amplifying the reach of Prega News among its audience.
Additionally, Mankind Pharma executes localized YouTube video ads for pharmacies by using their PIN code to ensure that customers were directed to the nearest shop to purchase Prega News. This strategic move aims to enhance business visibility and popularity for individual outlets. The overwhelmingly positive response from the pharmacies exceeded expectations, reinforcing Mankind Pharma's commitment to employing cutting-edge technology in their marketing endeavors.
Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer Healthcare Division said, "We are immensely proud of the success of our landmark AI campaign for Prega News. This innovative initiative has not only strengthened our bond with our valued retail partners but has also enabled us to touch the lives of countless consumers across the nation. At Mankind Pharma, we remain committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive positive change in the healthcare industry and empower our customers with trusted solutions."
The AI-driven campaign engages pharmacies and extends their reach to their customers, friends, and family through social sharing. By encouraging pharmacies to share personalized ads, the campaign expands its reach, resulting in significant brand awareness.
As the pharmaceutical industry continues to embrace advancements in AI technology, Mankind Pharma remains at the forefront, constantly striving to deliver innovative solutions that empower their partners and benefit the lives of consumers.
e4m IDMA 2023: HUL, Mondelez, Wavemaker make it to ‘Hall of Fame’
Among the other gold winners are Mindshare, VICE Media, Madison Media, EssenceMediacom, InMobi and Xapads Media
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:12 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group on Thursday hosted the 14th edition of the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2023 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The prestigious award celebrates outstanding work in the digital media space, specifically, the internet, mobile, gaming, social media and the blogosphere. The awards are given to brands and agencies for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for developing insightful and impressive campaigns. The big wins of the night were bagged by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Mondelez and Wavemaker in the 'Hall of Fame' category.
While Hindustan Unilever Limited took home the ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ honour, Mondelez bagged the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ title and Wavemaker picked the ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’ award. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the advertising, marketing and media industry.
The other key winners who bagged gold include Mindshare, VICE Media, Madison Media, EssenceMediacom, InMobi, Xapads Media, Mullen Lintas (MMLG), Interactive Avenues, Omnicom Media Group, Edelman India, popcorn, Amazon Ads India, ZEEL, mediasmart, Schbang Digital Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro & Hiveminds, Puretech Digital, Infidigit, Applabs Media, Neil Patel Digital India among others.
The Indian Digital Marketing Awards were given across eight broad categories - Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories.
The winners were selected through an extensive selection process. This year, the IDMA jury will be led by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
The event was powered by ABP News, the Growth Partner was Mobavenue while Radio City was the Co-Partner.
‘Gen Z wants its values to be mirrored by brands’
Day 1 of e4m TechManch 2023 saw marketers from leading brands delve into the topic ‘Gen Z: Decoding the digital generation’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 11:36 AM | 6 min read
At e4m TechManch 2023, marketers navigated their path through extensive possibilities, shared profound insights, and presented innovative ideas suited for the digital era. One pivotal session highlighted the burgeoning power of the Gen Z audience, delving into strategies for brands to establish successful connections with them, all the while maintaining their allegiance to the millennial demographic.
The panel discussion titled, “Gen Z: Decoding the digital generation”, was chaired by Nikhil Kumar, Vice President - India, South East Asia Middle East, mediasmart. The panellists included Prashant Sukhwani, VP-Marketing, Burger King; Damyant Khanoria, CMO, Oppo; Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, and Abhineet Sawa, Co-founder, Snapmint.
Introducing the session, Kumar said, “In an era defined by digital transformation, we find ourselves at a pivotal crossroads where Gen Z audiences exert an increasingly significant influence on strategies, our choices and the very fabric of a brand. Through our discussion, we aim to uncover the intricacies of Gen Z and their values, their aspirations and their dance with technology.” He then went ahead and asked the panellists how the pandemic has changed decoding the GenZ audience for their brands.
Replying to Kumar, Balasubramanian pointed out the differences between Gen Z and millennial consumers when it comes to fashion. He said, “From a fashion perspective, there is a lot of social validation and social identity that is important for both. But for millennials, the social identity is to fit into a crowd while for Gen Z, it would be a social identity to stand out from within the crowd. I am making a generalization but if millennials look for style, Gen Z looks for trends.”
“Secondly, millennials will look for fashion more than accepted fashion. So, they would look for celebrities, Bollywood or otherwise. Gen Z would look for inspiration, but from more, what they would term as, authentic sources, from more exploratory sources. So, what would be a Kiara Advani in one place would be a Komal Pandey in the other.”
Comparing Gen Z and millennial cohorts, Sukhwani talked about how millennials are still learning technology and Gen Z were born with it making their behaviour significantly different. He elaborated, “They (Gen Z) are far more socially responsible and aware versus millennials who are now learning these new concepts. Because when we were growing these concepts were spoken less compared to the mass acceptability and awareness now and the fact that there is more evolution of help available to all of them.”
He also discussed the fact that both cohorts exist on different platforms and hence should be targeted accordingly. “If you do not isolate these platforms and create content accordingly, you would be carpet bombing hoping that it succeeds rather than customizing and catering to the expectations of Gen Z versus millennials,” Sukhwani added.
Talking about the Gen Z market with respect to the smartphone standpoint, Khanoria mentioned, “What we try to do is bring a sense of hyperfocus. For us it's less about millennials versus Gen Z. It is really about focusing on Gen Z, because one of the truths of consumers, consistent for the last 6-7 decades, is that kids between the age of say 17 or 18 till 22 are the consumers who really drive how the larger economy behaves. These are the guys who are the taste makers of society. And so from OPPO’s standpoint, we bring hyperfocus on Gen Z.”
Khanoria also highlighted how Gen Z has a sense of care about the world around them. He said, “This is not a generation that just talks. They also want this behaviour to be mirrored by brands and that is the kind of brand that they resonate with. They adopt brands that understand their values.”
Sawa discussed how for Snapmint, in terms of financial freedom, their focus was Gen Z. He said, “We had to figure out a small niche to start the brand instead of solving for Gen Z or millennials. We found our focus based on the fact that in the financial world, in terms of online shopping, the millennials were very well equipped with the installments and affordability options they had and the Gen Z segment, on the other hand, was driving a lot of the purchases directly or their purchase decisions on the online platform was highly ill equipped in terms of financial enablement.” So, they lasered their focus on the Gen Z segment,
Sharing the success stories of various Burger King campaigns with respect to how they spoke the language of Gen Z, Sukhwani said, “Gen Z wants brands to be loyal to them rather than the other way round. So, if you design content and comms which mirror their life, without judgment, it tends to do far better and it tends to position your brand better and they stick to your brand.”
Answering Kumar’s question about the launch and target of Myntra FWD, Balasubramanian commented, “One big piece of understanding about this cohort is they are interested in their own world. So for us when Stylecast was across the app, FWD had a place of its own. It is almost if I could loosely call it, an app in an app. When someone gets in there it is that world. So, for Gen Z that is the world that they can look at.”
“Two things that stand out versus the rest of the app is that firstly it is trend first. As you scroll through you will see everything from the listings being as per Barbie Core, Cottage Core, streetwear and so on and so forth. Secondly, it is a lot more visual and video-led as opposed to lots of tiles. Again, based on how Gen Z looks at it,” he elaborated.
Summarizing Oppo’s learnings and growth from having a media-heavy marketing approach to a more nuanced marketing perspective, Sukhwani said, “The young kids are not looking for advertising, they actually actively reject advertising. They are not interested in listening to brand stories. So, what is really important for us as marketers is to understand how we can tell a seamless story using things that they relate to better and that in today's world are influencers. They literally represent a media platform of their own.”
“What we have done fairly aggressively in the last 12 to 14 months is we have not only built an in-house team that is purely working on creating content for Instagram using influencers, telling brand stories, that is one part of it. We are also creating more traditional marketing, we are shooting vertical video first.”
Answering Kumar’s question about the thought process behind Snapmint’s “Badi Khushiyan, Chhoti EMI campaign”, Sawa noted, “EMI as a concept is not something that is new. It has been there forever. But where it made sense for us was that at a Gen Z level the customer was not amenable, they didn't have CIBIL score. So what we had to go after was what are the small categories they are interested in like fashion and gadgets and how do we enable it with the kind of information we have about Gen Z. They don't have a credit score, so what we looked at was their social profile.”
