ABP Nadu's launch campaign talks about the 'New Tamilian'

The campaign by 82.5 Communications will have a digital launch to fit the fast-paced consumption habits of the Tamil-speaking, millennial audience

After their success in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, ABP is all set to enter Tamil Nadu with a Tamil news offering.

The launch of ABP Nadu is in line with ABP’s effort to keep citizens abreast of all forms of news, from current affairs to politics and entertainment.

82.5 Communications, which currently handles the creative mandate for ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, and ABP Studios, has won the additional mandate to launch ABP Nadu. The Bangalore office of 82.5 Communications will be managing this business. It is going to be a digital launch to fit the fast-paced consumption habits of the Tamil-speaking, millennial audience.

Tamil Nadu has always been a land of rich culture, and it evokes a strong sense of pride amongst its people. In mainstream media, this cultural affluence is often linked to the past – temples, monuments, dynasties, etc. However, in reality, Tamil culture is seeing an evolution, a renaissance that is bringing a brand-new dimension.

The launch campaign devised by 82.5 Communications highlights this shift in dynamics of the Tamil culture, brought forth by the “New Tamilian”. This idea brings alive the new narrative in a vibrant style that accentuates the nativity.

Talking about the partnership, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CCO, 82.5 Communications India said, “We are proud to be ABP’s trusted partner in communication. And delighted they have reaffirmed their faith in us with this new opportunity for ABP Nadu. What makes it all the more meaningful for us is to be able to create work that reflects our motto of ‘ingenious Indian ideas’.”

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, added, “We are thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with 82.5 Communications, with the launch of ‘ABP Nadu’. Their contribution has been instrumental in adding value to our network’s regional offerings. Encapsulating the virtues of Tamil language, literature, and culture, ABP Nadu will provide top-notch content in the realm of news and entertainment to the discerning viewers and digital users of Tamil Nadu. I’m incredibly excited about the potential this unlocks for us, as we build our association with newer audiences. Being a leading broadcaster, ABP Network has entrenched itself into the culture and ethos of all the regions it serves and we are confident of doing the same in the Southern market as well.”

Naveen Raman, Sr. Vice President & Branch Head – South, 82.5 Communications India: “This association reflects our strength as a truly Indian agency and the hyper local approach we take. In a category like NEWS, we need to be extra careful in marrying the brand’s purpose with the local flavour. The idea was to lead with the Tamizh pride yet not let go ABP’s core values. Language is one of our strengths as an agency. We handpicked a core team that understands this market and can think in Tamil.”

Sangeetha Sampath & Ravi Cherussola- Group Creative Directors - South, 82.5 Communications India: “We are super excited to open a new chapter for ABP, this time for Tamil Nadu. The New Tamizhar is an idea that is very true and reflective of the enormous cultural shifts happening amongst the Tamizh youth. We are sure that it will resonate brilliantly!”

