5paisa spills the secret to smart investing in new TVCs

Discount broking firm 5paisa recently handed their social media, creative and digital marketing duties to White Rivers Media, an independent, full-service digital creative agency.

The association kicked off on a powerful note this week with the launch of 3 TVCs, all conceptualized and produced in-house by White Rivers Media, and will follow up with a two-month-long 360-degree campaign for the concept #AbTohSabkaPataHai

The TVCs outline how the secret to smart investing is right out there on 5paisa.com and is known to all. From reinvented characters of classic art forms to space-walkers that are light years away from earth, everybody is seen super-informed about stock trading affairs, all thanks to 5paisa.

Raisa Kazi, Chief Marketing Officer, 5paisa.com, “The participation of retail investors will continue to track an upward trend in the times to come. With #AbTohSabkoPataHai, we are breaking down solutions to the challenges faced by investors as a thought leader in the industry. The campaign acknowledges investors’ problems and engages them to present 5paisa as a one-stop expert for all investment-related solutions. This campaign was created in association with the White Rivers Media team is sure to pack the right punch among our audience. The films were very well received by the audience amassing 5.4M views in 10 days.”

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, White Rivers Media, remarked, "It is a great opportunity to work with an industry leader and a lighthouse brand with a campaign that will not only last long but will also have a positive impact on the investors. #AbTohSabkoPataHai is on its way to becoming a commonly accepted term among investors, has a strong recall value, and overall helps in growing brand awareness. It is one of the lockdown campaigns, which holds a special place in our hearts.”

