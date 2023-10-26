World Cup on TV catapults brand impact by more than 2X in just 2 weeks

Basketball's global reach is undeniable, and India is no exception to its allure. The rhythmic bounce of the basketball, the electrifying dunks, and the sheer thrill of a last-second buzzer-beater have captured the imaginations of millions in India. Over the past decade, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has not only made its presence felt but has also embarked on a journey to become an integral part of the country's sports culture. With this season alone recording an astounding 100 million+ unique viewers, NBA has firmly anchored itself as the 'fastest growing global sports league' in the country.



With the integration of digital advancements and strategic partnerships, the NBA is not just a game of basketball in India; it's an evolving cultural phenomenon.



Broadcasting Bonanza: Bringing NBA to Indian Homes

India's love affair with basketball is deepening thanks to the diverse array of consumption options for sports enthusiasts to choose from. As this appreciation grows, so does the demand for diverse and immersive platforms that bring the NBA right to the heart of Indian households. Indian basketball enthusiasts are relishing unparalleled access to NBA content.

At the forefront of this revolution is Viacom18, offering comprehensive coverage of the NBA’s regular season, Playoffs and marquee events in English and Hindi through its television channels Sports18 – 1, MTV and through its digital platform JioCinema. Augmenting this reach is Prasar Bharati, which airs NBA, WNBA and NBA G League programming (highlights, classic games, etc.) on Doordarshan (DD) Sports, one of India’s leading free-to-air sports channels, and on its YouTube channel. At the start of this season, NBA launched the reimagined global NBA App, the all-in-one destination for NBA fans of every team, as well as NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program that offers fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners. The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offering, NBA League Pass, has been integrated into the NBA App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place.

Furthermore, NBA's growing digital footprint in India is evident with more than 3.8 million fans following the NBA’s localized social media channels in India, with the 2022-23 season generating 1.3 billion video views, up 209 percent from the 2021-21 season, and engagement of 968 million, registering an increase of 200 percent from last season.

Blurring Lines: Traditional Sports Meets Esports

India has a rapidly growing gaming and esports landscape – a recent report suggests that the domestic e-sports industry grew to USD40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD140 million by 2027 - which presents a huge opportunity for the NBA. In line with the NBA’s digital-first approach, the league partnered with Loco, India's premier game streaming and esports platform, in 2020 to stream the NBA 2K League in India. Through this association, the NBA aims to build and grow a community for NBA 2KL in India, by making it more interactive and engaging for Indian gaming audiences. The NBA 2K League achieved an encouraging year-over-year viewership increase, with total views for the current season reaching 3.8 million+, up 265 percent from 2021-22. The NBA will continue to deepen its engagement in the country going into the next season as well.

Beyond the Game: Engaging Fans and Cultures

The NBA produces a variety of original, localized, in-language content to engage fans and connect them with their favorite teams and players. Globally, the NBA isn't just about basketball—it is a confluence of sports and pop culture, seamlessly blending elements like fashion, music, and art. In India, NBA Style was launched as a community to showcase this convergence between pop culture and the NBA. The goal of NBA Style is to bring together passionate fans that understand the knack for making fashion feel personal and comfortable, along with breaking barriers on and off the court. It is the go-to place for everything that revolves around the world of basketball and beyond. In 2021, the NBA named Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. A true style icon and a dedicated NBA fan, Ranveer has been the perfect advocate to create awareness around basketball and the NBA, amplify the league’s local activities and engage with fans in a meaningful way to help grow this community. Within just two years, the NBA Style community has drawn more than 172,000 members. Through exciting campaigns, original content and unique collaborations across different genres, the NBA's cultural resonance in India is palpable and profound.

Brand Boost: Wearing NBA On Your Sleeves

Merchandising remains a pivotal fan engagement tool and India continues to be a huge market for sports merchandising. Fans have shown their commitment to their favourite teams and players by sporting their styles. And to make NBA a part of every Indians wardrobe, NBA merchandise has become increasingly available across several offline and online channels in the country including Reliance Retail store formats such as Trends, Performax, Azorte, Yousta, as well as other platforms such as Decathlon, Nike, GamesTheShop, ShopTheArena.com, Myntra, Ajio and Amazon India.



Empowering Future Hoop Stars

The NBA's commitment to India transcends mere entertainment. Aiming to foster basketball growth in the nation, the league has embraced a holistic "grassroots to high performance" strategy. As players develop, they can progress from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA and NBA Basketball School to Basketball Without Borders (BWB) and NBA Academy, and ultimately to professional leagues and national teams around the world. With opportunities that span from scholarships to professional contracts abroad, India's dream of showcasing its talents on the global basketball stage is steadily becoming a reality. A testament to this dedication can be found in the accomplishments of young players. Amaan Sandhu, for instance, made history as the first Indian-born male player to secure a scholarship at an NCAA Division I institution, specifically, Monmouth University in New Jersey. Similarly, Ann Mary Zacharia's basketball journey began with the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program and the NBA Academy Women’s Program camps. Her dedication led her to commit to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, marking her entry into NCAA Division 1 college basketball. Notably, Zacharia is the fourth NBA Academy alumnus from India to earn a Division I scholarship. She joins the ranks of Sanjana Ramesh at Northern Arizona, Harsimran Kaur at San Diego — both products of the NBA Academy Women’s Program — and the aforementioned Amaan Sandhu, representing the Monmouth Hawks men’s team.

The NBA's extraordinary journey in India encapsulates the boundless reach of sports and its capacity to bridge diverse cultures. Through its strategic initiatives and collaborations, the NBA has seamlessly woven itself into India's social and cultural tapestry. More than a league, the NBA in India is a sporting sensation that has been embraced with open arms.



(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)