World Cup on TV catapults brand impact by more than 2X in just 2 weeks
Brands across Handset, Commercial Vehicles, UPI, Electric Vehicles categories witness a massive surge across key brand KPIs
Listen to This Article
What sets apart live cricket on television from all other mediums is its ability to drive immediate and exponential impact for advertisers, and the Cricket World Cup drives it up by a few notches. As per BARC, Television has witnessed 22% growth in watch time for the first 11 matches while clocking a reach of 301 million viewers in the short span. A study on the initial impact for TV advertisers during the Cricket World Cup showcases a massive delta in Google searches and app downloads in less than 2 weeks of the mega event.
Brand Tracker
Handset Brand Outperforms Market Leader: A handset manufacturer launched a premium range smartphone at the start of the World Cup and its TV campaign has empowered the brand to outperform the market leader in its category. The brand has already driven 1.6X higher search interest than its competitor, dominating the share of voice with 25X growth in search interest for the smartphone.
UPI Brand Dominates Share of Voice: A leading UPI brand that is a prominent advertiser on TV during the World Cup has clocked a whooping 5.6 million app downloads during the mega event. The brand has 2X higher downloads and 40% higher search interest than its biggest competitor which is leveraging digital platforms to drive impact.
EV (Two Wheelers): Multiple two-wheeler EV brands are leveraging television to drive their festive launches and as a result have doubled their search interest in a short span. Both brands have seen a 2X increase in search interest, further proving the phenomenon that multiple brands from the same category benefit when advertising on television during cricket events.
Other advertisers like Tractors (Commercial Vehicles), EV (4-Wheelers) are witnessing rapid inflection in their brand metrics. This early success of the Cricket World Cup has generated significant growth in advertiser interest, which can be seen in the recent BARC data on advertiser participation.
35% Growth in TV Associations Among Advertisers during Cricket World Cup
The excitement among advertisers for the megaevent is palpable as 73 unique categories have taken to television so far this edition, a 35% growth from the previous edition. India hosting the festive World Cup has given more impetus to advertiser participation as 41 new categories that were absent in 2019 have come onboard TV this year. This includes categories like Airlines, Banking, Loans, Life Insurance, Building Materials, Two-Wheelers, Footwears, Telecom and Paints.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Himalaya reaches students, personal care shoppers with Vserv AudiencePro-Motivator collab
Himalaya Neem face wash gets unduplicated reach with exceptional Click Through rates as Motivator and Vserv AudiencePro join hands
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 17, 2023 11:22 AM | 3 min read
In the realm of promoting their Neem face wash campaign on OTT platforms, Himalaya, a respected name in consumer wellness, encountered a marketing conundrum. The challenge revolved around connecting with the right audience, primarily teenagers, on digital platforms where constraints limited the targeting of users under 18 years of age to promote their Neem Face Wash. In this predicament, Himalaya found a rejuvenating solution through their partnership with Vserv AudiencePro and Motivator, GroupM.
Vserv AudiencePro is a consumer intelligence and activation platform that makes investments in marketing more effective. Motivator (GroupM) joined hands with Vserv AudiencePro to reach the most relevant audience for Himalaya’s Neem Face Wash. Himalaya sought to achieve sharper targeting and engage with their consumers who were college students, as well as other relevant audiences like grocery and personal care shoppers.
Vserv AudiencePro, known for its precision marketing capabilities, crafted a custom cohort of the most relevant audiences on the back of deterministic 2P audience segments. This holistic OTT activation plan was tailored to resonate with viewers on popular platforms such as Zee5, and JioCinema. Vserv AudiencePro's expertise in audience segmentation identified deterministic 2P segments, including Online grocery transactors, offline transactors across products like Skincare, Face care, Beauty aids, Personal cleansing, Haircare, Graduate and Post-Graduate students, and many more.
The campaign exceeded all expectations and achieved an unduplicated reach of 2.6 million across OTT platforms, ensuring the message reached the intended audience effectively. The campaign achieved 2X Click-Through-Rates than the planned benchmark and an impressive 89% VTR across OTT platforms, reflecting the resounding success of Himalaya's skincare products and their appeal to their target audience.
Expressing delight in the campaign's triumph, Pratheep Kumar, Media Manager at Himalaya, stated,
"Our campaign results are a testament to the precision that Vserv AudiencePro brings to the table. When we embarked on this journey, we faced the challenge of connecting with diverse audiences, from grocery shoppers to college students. With Vserv AudiencePro, we got it all in one place - the right set of audiences and the right platforms for targeting. Their expertise allowed us to navigate this complex landscape effortlessly, unlocking unduplicated reach across OTT platforms. It was instrumental in encapsulating the essence of purity, a core value of our brand. This collaboration allowed us to establish a direct connection with consumers who value authenticity in skincare and seek remarkable results."
Meghana HS, the Digital Planning Manager at Motivator, further emphasized the campaign's impact and the significance of Vserv AudiencePro's platform. She remarked, "In the world of precise targeting, Vserv AudiencePro has proven to be an invaluable ally. We had no doubts about the effectiveness of the audience segments provided by the AudiencePro platform. It played a pivotal role in our strategy, enabling us to reach our niche audience with precision and efficiency. The partnership between Himalaya, Vserv AudiencePro, and Motivator, GroupM, was a harmonious collaboration that successfully navigated the intricacies of precision marketing. We owe much of our campaign's success to AudiencePro's capabilities."
Saurabh Khanna, Vice President, Agency Partnerships & Large Client Solutions at Vserv AudiencePro, highlighted the campaign's significance, saying, "At Vserv AudiencePro, we couldn't be happier to have played a vital role in this exceptionally successful campaign for Himalaya. Our integrated media approach, paired with the power of deterministic audience segments, has proven to be a winning formula. It allowed us to not only reach the right audience but also achieve unduplicated reach across multiple channels, leaving an indelible mark of success. This campaign serves as a shining example of our unwavering commitment to empowering brands with tailor-made marketing solutions that unlock the path to success. For Himalaya, it was about capturing the essence of purity, and we are thrilled to have been part of this journey."
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
The grand return of quizzing: Viacom18 and Harsha Bhogle lead the charge
The latest season of Ultimate Sports Quiz will stream on JioCinema and air on Sports18 Network from November 29 onwards
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 17, 2023 9:48 AM | 3 min read
Remember the days when families would gather around the television, eagerly tuning into quiz shows? When households were divided by friendly rivalry and children aspired to become the next quiz champions? That glorious era is all set to come back with the launch of sports quiz show - Ultimate Sports Quiz, on Viacom18.
And to add a touch of brilliance to this already exciting endeavour, the show will be hosted by the charismatic voice of cricket and renowned sports presenter, Harsha Bhogle.
Bhogle, who once enthralled audiences with his quick wit and profound sports insights, is donning his quizmaster avatar again.
The latest season of Ultimate Sports Quiz, which will stream on JioCinema and air on Sports18 Network from November 29 onwards, is built on an impressive scale. The show will feature over 4,000 teams from 1,200+ schools across 350 cities, vying for prizes worth Rs 1 crore in the grand battle of minds. But the cherry on the top is that the winning team will be treated to an experience of a lifetime – a trip to an international sporting tournament.
Ultimate Sports Quiz is more than a quiz show, it is a celebration of sports and the passion that unites the entire country. It is a platform for young minds to showcase their knowledge and skills and to inspire the next generation of sports enthusiasts. The show will be aired exclusively on JioCinema and Sports18, promising an adrenaline-packed journey through the world of sports trivia.
Apart from reigniting the passion for quizzing, Viacom18 is looking to broaden its viewership spectrum with the show. With sports related content traditionally aimed at male viewers, the non-fiction quiz reality show for kids is also designed to draw in a wide audience range – from enthusiastic students to their supportive parents and extended families. Notably, the show's format is especially aimed at piquing the interest of female viewers in the sports arena. By introducing kids to sports trivia at an early age, Viacom18 aims to foster a deeper appreciation for sports and in the process, attract this additional target group, expanding its viewership base.
Last year, Sunbeam School Lahartara in Varanasi was the proud recipient of the USQ prize money. They wisely invested this award in the construction of an indoor badminton court within their premises. Since its establishment, this facility has been pivotal in training budding badminton talents and has also served as the venue for numerous state-level tournaments. Additionally, the finalists of that edition were treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to witness the riveting India-Pak match at the T20 World Cup held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
With the sports entertainment canvas constantly changing, it's heartening to see the golden era of quizzing revived, amalgamated with modern-day content. Ultimate Sports Quiz promises to be a family entertainer through its journey of knowledge, competition, and unparalleled excitement.
Don't miss out on this exhilarating journey of sports trivia. Mark your calendars and gear up for the Ultimate Sports Quiz, premiering on Sports 18 and JioCinema on November 29.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Why Programmatics' past may just help shape TV's future
While the programmatic CTV market is set to boom over the forthcoming years, Its long-term success, however, hinges on it being used efficiently
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 9, 2023 8:58 AM | 6 min read
Television advertising enjoyed a modest start to life in India. Adverts made their debut on the silver screen in 1976 (courtesy of Gwalior Suiting). But this didn’t kickstart a revolution; rather, television advertising stagnated for an extended period. Slot length and format remained, to all intents and purposes, unchanged. Meanwhile, new channels such as digital banner ads were being rolled out en masse - each bringing fresh opportunities to determine attribution and measurement.
It wasn’t until Smart TVs’ arrival in 2011 that the winds of change began to blow. Streaming TV content over the internet became the new status quo, driving a change in how consumers interact with TV shows, movies and channels. Fast forward to present day and Smart TV penetration is only trending in one direction - 40 million households are set to own a Smart TV by 2025, up from 25 million in 2022.
It’s no wonder, then, that Connected TV (CTV) is a staple of advertising playbooks. Television’s technological coming of age and the ascendance of programmatic CTV advertising has facilitated a new way to connect with audiences. Brands can now drive efficiency at scale within an environment that doesn’t risk their reputations. But that doesn’t mean it’s an automatic home run.
CTV’s long-term growth could hinge on learning from its predecessors' mistakes. Programmatic’s initial ascendance was littered with growing pains. Questions around consent, measurement and fraud were raised - and this has left us with a complicated digital landscape where accurate, standardised measurement is difficult to come by.
Is CTV the new cookie?
Personalisation was the Holy Grail during the early programmatic days, ensuring advertisers could deliver the premium click-through rates (CTR). We now stand at the cusp of a new age - one based on both precision and reaching audiences at scale.
But this needs to be balanced against concerns from regulatory bodies and consumers around how personal information and data is used. And whilst programmatic CTV advertising is capable of filling the impending cookieless void, we first need to iron out the wrinkles that have been present for some time - including consent.
Getting ahead of audience tracking should be front-of-mind for any advertiser worth their salt. Capitalising on CTV’s status as a household device - rather than a source of personally identifiable information (PII) - is a stepping stone to achieving this. The consent-driven framework, whereby consumers opt-in to providing their sensitive data, can be a powerful asset that eases conversations surrounding CTV buying.
Learning from your past
Adopting a user-centric approach could also be the catalyst to solving CTV’s measurement problems. Raising the industry standards and implementing opt-in consent mechanisms can deliver the actionable, accurate measurement performance metrics that advertisers crave (and which match up to other digital formats).
The word ‘fraud’ has been thrown around in association with programmatic advertising - with more than 40% of the open-market programmatic inventory estimated to be fraudulent in 2022. However, this shouldn’t be considered the norm across the board. Our Tizen operating system ensures that apps that stream through our OS are shut down when the TV is turned off. We have found that CTV ads running with TV set turned off is primarily an issue with connected devices.
Furthermore, our partnership with DoubleVerify in Europe enables advertisers to capitalise on premium media quality measurement and protection solutions. This affirms that Samsung TVs and Samsung TV Plus operate with little fraudulent CTV activity, with all insights being accurate representations of ad exposure and engagement.
Living in the moment
Overcoming previous question marks is all well and good - but it means nothing if we don’t address the elephant in the programmatic room right now. And this starts with accepting that both the programmatic stack and the digital advisor are falling behind the pace of CTV growth.
Acknowledging that CTV, as a device, has a unique operating cycle compared to the open internet is the first step to rectifying the problem. Consumers set aside periods of the day to enjoy ‘TV time’ - the same can’t be said for desktop and mobile. This means that the current supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) can’t accurately ascertain volume of inventory, stunting the purchasing process.
Then there’s the linguistics problem. The CTV landscape is dominated by a mess of jargon, making it difficult for the industry to develop an agreed framework. Case-in-point, FAST has a vastly different structure of how ads are requested compared to other video-on-demand (VOD) platforms. FAST operates with ad pods, the same fundamentals as linear ad structuring. All of this means that it’s a complex, convoluted daisy chain for technologies to navigate.
But it’s the insufficient funding that is arguably crippling programmatic CTV’s growth the most. Engineers’ perception of CTV’s value (or lack of it) means they’re reluctant to make wholesale changes to the SSPs and DSPs and are content to focus their efforts on the open internet.
CTV shouldn’t be treated as a bolt-on; it needs to be at the heart of the platform - which is why at Samsung, we’ve developed our own CTV-oriented DSP. Others in the industry should be expanding their current stacks or investing time and resources into brand new platforms.
Rome wasn’t built in a day
Programmatic CTV advertising isn’t the new kid on the marketing block. It’s been cementing its place at the table for some time, enabling advertisers to navigate the challenges of the evolving TV environment. But a glance at the history books - as well as the present day situation - reveals that there’s still some way to go.
The programmatic CTV market is forecast to boom over the forthcoming years. Its long-term success, however, hinges on it being used efficiently and in a consented way. And whilst everyone is quick to praise its ability to reach viewers in premium environments, this shouldn’t overshadow the need for greater accountability and higher standards. Fail to address both previous question marks and modern-day hurdles and we’re doomed to rinse-and-repeat the shortcomings of the early programmatic era.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant to singing sensation in just 3 weeks
The success of Albert Lepcha's first original single 'Mere Soneya' cements Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's legacy as the ultimate launch pad for future music icons
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 6, 2023 11:20 AM | 3 min read
Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returned with a fresh season in late August, making quite a stir on the back of its new promise of gratifying its best talent with week-on-week opportunities of releasing original singles via Zee Music Co. Within barely 3 weeks of the season going on air, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has stayed true to its promise and identified its first ‘OG’ singer of the week - West Bengal's incredibly talented Albert Kabo Lepcha.
Having dazzled judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik right from his auditions to the grand premiere with his soulful singing, Albert seized the lifetime opportunity that millions of aspiring singers wait with bated breath for - He recorded a romantic ballad called ‘Mere Soneya’ and performed it LIVE on stage in an episode that had the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. This original single was released through Zee Music Company and was available across all major streaming platforms. The song swiftly became a sensation on social media platforms! Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has amassed a staggering amount of 10 million-plus views on Zee Music's YouTube channel, accompanied by the creation of over 119,000 reels on Instagram using the infectious track.
The reel-making frenzy extended far beyond just fans, as several prominent celebrities, including Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni, and Vijayendra Kumeria & Himanshi Parashar, joined the trend, showcasing their love for the song. The campaign's overall views and reach are undeniably remarkable, serving as a powerful testament to the impact of authentic music and voice!
Aparna Bhosle, Zee TV Business Head said, “Every aspiring singer, today, eagerly awaits that one big break where they release their own original single and are recognized globally. So when we revisited the format of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the new season, we introduced a new dimension wherein our best performing talent wins an opportunity to record a single to be released via Zee Music Co. every week. We're thrilled about the overwhelming response to the original single ‘Mere Soneya’ recorded by our contestant Albert. He is only the first amongst many of our contestants who will record their own singles this season. The platform remains committed to nurturing future music stars."
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Co. said, "We are extremely delighted to collaborate with Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the Industry's first, never-seen-before OG voice initiative. Mere Soneya is a very sweet and romantic song, and with the kind of response we have been receiving, we can say it is connecting really well with the younger generation that loves ballads and romance as part of their music consumption choices. Contestant Albert Lepcha is indeed a very talented singer, in fact, within the first 24 hours his rendition was trending on YouTube and other platforms. We believe, just like his song, he will continue to grow in the industry. We congratulate Zee TV for unearthing and nurturing future talent in the industry and look forward to many such collaborations.”
Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has not only won the hearts of fans but also stands as a historic milestone in the music industry. This achievement reaffirms Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's role as a launchpad for future music sensations!
Stay tuned for more exceptional talent and original music as the season unfolds. Witness the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants’ magical performances, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'Short-form regional videos align seamlessly with India's population distribution'
ShareChat and Moj City Connects Kolkata saw industry leaders charting the future of regional short-form content and language-first communication
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 28, 2023 5:06 PM | 5 min read
With the festive season around the corner, brands are gearing up to deploy the most effective tool in their arsenal to reach out to the audiences, i.e. short-form videos in regional languages. In order to help brands leverage the most vibrant season of the year, an insightful session of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj in association with e4m was held in the cultural metropolis of Kolkata last week.
The event converged top industry voices to shed light on the growing affinity for regional creator-driven short-form content and the significance of a 'language first' strategy for innovative tailored messaging.
Opening the event with his keynote address, Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business at ShareChat and Moj shed light on the growing significance of the regional markets. He articulated, "India, with its 600-700 million internet users, is witnessing a surge in online entertainment. Specifically, vernacular short-form videos are the trendsetters. It's astonishing to note that 89-90% of all internet engagement in India happens in languages other than English and Hindi. This boom presents an unmatched opportunity for brands." He further spoke about the staggering reach of ShareChat and Moj, "We have a strong MAU of 325 million. Our robust presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, coupled with Moj's allure among the younger demographic in Tier-1 cities, positions us as the unparalleled leaders in the short-form video sector."
Stressing on the growing dominance of short-form regional videos, Apurva Sircar, the Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, steered the narrative with a sharp focus on the dynamics of short-form content. "Short-form videos in regional languages align seamlessly with India's population distribution," he said. Sircar highlighted the value of digital platforms in furnishing real-time, customizable ad engagement reports that help brands make changes to their messaging for a better outcome. "The attention span of Gen Z is merely 8 secs. Brands must ensure that their message registers with them in this short period of time for increased effectiveness," said Sircar.
Talking about the boom in the creator economy, Sircar said that short-form videos are fuelling content creation. By 2030, the short-form video economy is going to be around 8 to 12 billion dollars in India. " Brands must find a way to be a part of the economy and not be a mere outsider, "said Sircar.
Elevating the discourse, Seema Walia, Director of Scaled Business at ShareChat and Moj, initiated a panel discussion titled, 'The Mishti Touch: The Role of Language and Culture in Shaping Your Festive Campaign.' The panel featured luminaries like Shantanu Banerjee, Head of Marketing at Dollar; Poulomi Roy, CMO of Joy Personal Care, RSH Global; Snehja Sanganeria, Co-founder of Meraki Digital; and Abhishek Singh, Founder of Digital Abhiyan.
Walia said that local languages help bring personalisation and an instant connection with the audiences. Resonating with her statement, the speakers talked about their own journey with the language-first approach in crafting a distinct identity for brands.
Stressing the need for brands to converse in regional dialects for genuine audience connection, Banerjee said, "Ads that are etched in my memory are in Bengali. That's the power of regional languages, customers feel closer to the brand and jingles or tag lines given in local languages and have a much higher recall value," said Banerjee.
Singh elucidated the historical context, noting that many memorable campaigns have centred around festive seasons. "Platforms that allow innovations by leveraging technology to enhance festive content foster brand recall and strengthen engagement with millennials and Gen Z, the most discerning customer segment. There is no better time to innovate with short format content in regional languages than the festivities," he pointed out.
Offering a nuanced perspective, Roy emphasized the power of pop culture and its role in fostering a sense of familiarity. "Platforms like ShareChat and Moj have an innate understanding of consumer behaviour, having innovated based on keen observations," Roy remarked. She firmly believes in the permanence of short-form content and the 'Language First' approach in the marketing sphere.
Another highlight of the evening was the Fireside Chat between ShareChat and Moj’s Gaurav Jain and Murali Krishnan, Co-founder and CMO, Wow! Momos. Discussing the charm and challenges of the Indian QSR market, Murali Krishnan spoke about the potential of the digital medium as a tool to solidify the brand narrative. "Digital platforms today aren't just about lead generation. They are potent tools to solidify a brand's narrative and craft engaging content that resonates with the target audience. Currently, a whopping 60% of our marketing spend is directed towards digital platforms."
The discourse on the power and potential of short-form videos continued during yet another engaging panel discussion called ‘Minutes don’t win in: Mastering the art of short-form videos for maximum campaign impact’. The panel was moderated by Rahul Shrivastava, Director Mid-Market and Government, ShareChat and Moj and participants included Mrinal Lunia, Founder and CEO, Digitale India; Joyeeta Banerjee, content creator; Swarnajit Sengupta, National Brand Lead, Wow! Momos; and Puja Chakraborty, Digital Lead, Berger Paints. Speaking during the interaction, Chakraborty, emphasized the efficacy of short-form videos in targeting high-intent audiences. "These videos don't just facilitate engagement but yield tangible results. Short Form content is here to stay and only grow," she commented.
Echoing her sentiments, Lunia said, "The digital landscape is undergoing a 'scroll revolution'. Brands have less than 10 seconds to capture the attention of their audience. Short-form content isn't a mere addition to our strategy anymore; it's at the forefront of it," Lunia observed.
To sum up, the Kolkata chapter of City Connects underscored the pivotal role of short-form content and regional languages. As festive seasons beckon, it's evident that brands are gearing up to captivate their audience with a mix of tradition, innovation, and regional charm.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Dribbling into desi hearts: The NBA's surge in India
With this season alone recording an astounding 100 million+ unique viewers, NBA has firmly anchored itself as the 'fastest growing global sports league' in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 27, 2023 3:58 PM | 6 min read
Basketball's global reach is undeniable, and India is no exception to its allure. The rhythmic bounce of the basketball, the electrifying dunks, and the sheer thrill of a last-second buzzer-beater have captured the imaginations of millions in India. Over the past decade, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has not only made its presence felt but has also embarked on a journey to become an integral part of the country's sports culture. With this season alone recording an astounding 100 million+ unique viewers, NBA has firmly anchored itself as the 'fastest growing global sports league' in the country.
With the integration of digital advancements and strategic partnerships, the NBA is not just a game of basketball in India; it's an evolving cultural phenomenon.
Broadcasting Bonanza: Bringing NBA to Indian Homes
India's love affair with basketball is deepening thanks to the diverse array of consumption options for sports enthusiasts to choose from. As this appreciation grows, so does the demand for diverse and immersive platforms that bring the NBA right to the heart of Indian households. Indian basketball enthusiasts are relishing unparalleled access to NBA content.
At the forefront of this revolution is Viacom18, offering comprehensive coverage of the NBA’s regular season, Playoffs and marquee events in English and Hindi through its television channels Sports18 – 1, MTV and through its digital platform JioCinema. Augmenting this reach is Prasar Bharati, which airs NBA, WNBA and NBA G League programming (highlights, classic games, etc.) on Doordarshan (DD) Sports, one of India’s leading free-to-air sports channels, and on its YouTube channel. At the start of this season, NBA launched the reimagined global NBA App, the all-in-one destination for NBA fans of every team, as well as NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program that offers fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners. The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offering, NBA League Pass, has been integrated into the NBA App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place.
Furthermore, NBA's growing digital footprint in India is evident with more than 3.8 million fans following the NBA’s localized social media channels in India, with the 2022-23 season generating 1.3 billion video views, up 209 percent from the 2021-21 season, and engagement of 968 million, registering an increase of 200 percent from last season.
Blurring Lines: Traditional Sports Meets Esports
India has a rapidly growing gaming and esports landscape – a recent report suggests that the domestic e-sports industry grew to USD40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD140 million by 2027 - which presents a huge opportunity for the NBA. In line with the NBA’s digital-first approach, the league partnered with Loco, India's premier game streaming and esports platform, in 2020 to stream the NBA 2K League in India. Through this association, the NBA aims to build and grow a community for NBA 2KL in India, by making it more interactive and engaging for Indian gaming audiences. The NBA 2K League achieved an encouraging year-over-year viewership increase, with total views for the current season reaching 3.8 million+, up 265 percent from 2021-22. The NBA will continue to deepen its engagement in the country going into the next season as well.
Beyond the Game: Engaging Fans and Cultures
The NBA produces a variety of original, localized, in-language content to engage fans and connect them with their favorite teams and players. Globally, the NBA isn't just about basketball—it is a confluence of sports and pop culture, seamlessly blending elements like fashion, music, and art. In India, NBA Style was launched as a community to showcase this convergence between pop culture and the NBA. The goal of NBA Style is to bring together passionate fans that understand the knack for making fashion feel personal and comfortable, along with breaking barriers on and off the court. It is the go-to place for everything that revolves around the world of basketball and beyond. In 2021, the NBA named Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. A true style icon and a dedicated NBA fan, Ranveer has been the perfect advocate to create awareness around basketball and the NBA, amplify the league’s local activities and engage with fans in a meaningful way to help grow this community. Within just two years, the NBA Style community has drawn more than 172,000 members. Through exciting campaigns, original content and unique collaborations across different genres, the NBA's cultural resonance in India is palpable and profound.
Brand Boost: Wearing NBA On Your Sleeves
Merchandising remains a pivotal fan engagement tool and India continues to be a huge market for sports merchandising. Fans have shown their commitment to their favourite teams and players by sporting their styles. And to make NBA a part of every Indians wardrobe, NBA merchandise has become increasingly available across several offline and online channels in the country including Reliance Retail store formats such as Trends, Performax, Azorte, Yousta, as well as other platforms such as Decathlon, Nike, GamesTheShop, ShopTheArena.com, Myntra, Ajio and Amazon India.
Empowering Future Hoop Stars
The NBA's commitment to India transcends mere entertainment. Aiming to foster basketball growth in the nation, the league has embraced a holistic "grassroots to high performance" strategy. As players develop, they can progress from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA and NBA Basketball School to Basketball Without Borders (BWB) and NBA Academy, and ultimately to professional leagues and national teams around the world. With opportunities that span from scholarships to professional contracts abroad, India's dream of showcasing its talents on the global basketball stage is steadily becoming a reality. A testament to this dedication can be found in the accomplishments of young players. Amaan Sandhu, for instance, made history as the first Indian-born male player to secure a scholarship at an NCAA Division I institution, specifically, Monmouth University in New Jersey. Similarly, Ann Mary Zacharia's basketball journey began with the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program and the NBA Academy Women’s Program camps. Her dedication led her to commit to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, marking her entry into NCAA Division 1 college basketball. Notably, Zacharia is the fourth NBA Academy alumnus from India to earn a Division I scholarship. She joins the ranks of Sanjana Ramesh at Northern Arizona, Harsimran Kaur at San Diego — both products of the NBA Academy Women’s Program — and the aforementioned Amaan Sandhu, representing the Monmouth Hawks men’s team.
The NBA's extraordinary journey in India encapsulates the boundless reach of sports and its capacity to bridge diverse cultures. Through its strategic initiatives and collaborations, the NBA has seamlessly woven itself into India's social and cultural tapestry. More than a league, the NBA in India is a sporting sensation that has been embraced with open arms.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp