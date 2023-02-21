With cricket on TV, our business has grown 2x, gained disproportionate reach: Arindam Paul
Arindam spoke about how cricket on TV delivered a lower cost of reach than other mediums, gave instant reach build up and significantly drove up brand, business and distribution metrics
Can you tell us a bit about the journey of Atomberg as a startup?
Atomberg is primarily into consumer appliances. We operate in two categories - fans and mixer grinders. We started off in the fan market in 2015 and at that time we were an e-commerce-only brand and did this for three-four years. During this time, we understood that there is a good product market fit and so in 2018 we went offline as well. Initially, we started with small markets and gradually went pan India, as we speak today, we are truly an omni-channel brand. In the fan category, we have an annual run rate of close to Rs 700 crore, which also makes us one of the top six players in the market now with a market share of 6-7%. We started with mixer grinders only last year and so it has been less than a year in that category for us, but we are seeing good traction. Just like fans, mixer grinders are being sold only online at the moment, but the reviews and ratings are good, and we have reached a significant scale on e-commerce platforms, and we will soon launch into the offline space as well.
In your journey as a brand, Atomberg has leveraged digital advertising mediums initially and over the last year or so leveraged cricket on TV for impact. What is it that prompted you to try cricket on TV as a media vehicle?
Just like most new brands, we too started with only performance marketing because at that point we didn't have that kind of budget to spend on brand building. It was only in 2021 when we started with our mass media campaigns because by that time, I think we've reached a certain scale we're already doing close to around Rs 10-15 crore a month in terms of top line and we had also built a decent distribution and so we thought it would be the right time for us to start investing in brand building.
I will first talk about what TV does for brands like ours and then go into what cricket does for us which will explain our long-running and successful association with cricket on TV. TV allows you to reach the masses at a cheaper rate. The cost to reach on TV is the cheapest across mediums. Although our products are priced at a premium, we still consider ourselves to be a massive premium brand and not a super-premium brand. We have a fairly wide media target group (TG). And once you have a wide media TG, TV gives you a much lower cost per reach compared to any other medium that exists today. This we have seen during our regional association, and it was true even when we did the national campaign. So, coming to cricket, I think for categories like us, where there is significant involvement of retailers, and distributors as they play a key role in influencing the buyers, it is important for all our channel partners to see that Atomberg is as big a brand as any established brand in the market.
Associating with cricket puts you on a pedestal with all the other brands in the market. Another thing that cricket does is it gives you a very quick spike in reach as the sport is still widely consumed in India. And for brands like ours, where TG is predominantly male NCCS A, B between the age of 22 to 50, cricket will give you a quick spike in reach. We also saw an increase in reach across brand metrics even post the association. TV also allows for a disproportionate share of voice throughout the series. It builds trust among consumers as investing in cricket makes them think that a brand is serious about brand building. Although most of these benefits are unmeasurable, when you speak to enough consumers you realize that these realities still exist among them. People still take cricket on TV as a proxy for trusting the brand and for understanding how big the brand is. All these factors prompted us to try and once we saw results, we continued with it.
What role has the TV association on cricket played for Atomberg through the two bilateral series that you’ve advertised? Can you share some insight into the brand and business impact of the associations so far?
Our association with cricket on TV has been extremely successful, we have seen significant growth across brand metrics in the last year. Although not all of that can be attributed to our association with cricket on TV, it does have a part to play. In the last year when we started associating with cricket on TV our business has grown by 2X, which is almost 100% growth in our top line. The second thing is our distribution has also expanded by 50-60% as it is now becoming easier for us to convince retailers to stock our products. These are the two business impacts we have seen in the past one year. The third thing is our brand track numbers and our brand awareness numbers, those too have gone up by 2X in the last year. The brand searches too have gone up by 2X to 3X in the last one year.
The brand metric, distribution metric and business metric have all seen a significant improvement in the last 12 months. This growth can be attributed to several factors, but our association with cricket on TV has played a major role. The success of the previous two associations has prompted us to continue with the association as we are still a high-growth brand. While the category is growing by 10%, we aspire to grow at 40-50% for the next few years. It is very important for us to keep building on the goodwill that we have created over the last 18-24 months. Brand building requires a lot of continuity, and this uninterrupted association will help us achieve the desired brand and business metric.
What are some of the distinct benefits you’ve observed through your cricket on TV investments on Star Sports compared to other alternatives?
We have seen our brand grow across metrics after the association with cricket on TV. As far as my experience with Star Sports is concerned, it has been a pleasure associating with them as they go out of their way to help and nurture brands. They will provide additional support whenever inventory is available, they will allocate the inventory which made our relationship very strong over the last 12 months.
What are your thoughts on the creative effectiveness of an ad on TV vs Digital during a high-octane experience like Indian cricket? How does it compare with attention, receptiveness, and engagement through other mediums?
We have been doing a 360-degree campaign and so it is not possible to isolate the numbers just for one medium. But all those things that I mentioned in the interview earlier as to why we choose TV over digital still hold true and also bring better reception for the brand. TV is a better medium for ad reception due to the big screen experience, you are unable to skip an ad and the less clutter on the screen. TV allows brands to get their time in the spotlight and get disproportionate attention. Sponsorship on TV gets you a better share of voice and improves your frequency. In fact, advertising on TV helps reach translate into meaningful awareness and that is what you can call as a brand impact. That kind of impact is difficult to get in my opinion on any other medium.
For a durables brand like Atomberg, how important is collective viewing to create shared brand experiences and conversations?
For a durables brand, collective viewing is very important. It becomes very difficult for a household to purchase if the brand awareness is there only in males and not in females and so collective viewing is very important. There is another benefit that you get from cricket, you think of its viewership as male-dominant, but if you look at the numbers the spillover that happens to female viewership is also very high. Cricket on TV allows for the entire family to sit and watch together, making the brand experience better than any other medium so far.
What does Customer Love mean to Yoho?
Marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers beyond mere transactions, companies should adopt a customer-centric approach, says Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 13, 2023 11:09 AM | 3 min read
Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho, says that the key ingredient to optimising market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality.
1. What does customer love mean to you?
For us, our customers are at the core of our value proposition. At Yoho, we want to redefine comfort as far as the footwear category is concerned. While several tangible factors such as retention rate, website traffic, sales et al can be indicative factors, for us at Yoho, the most valuable form of customer validation comes from the small gestures, such as a social media mention or a referral. We firmly believe that the key ingredient to optimize market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality. In adherence to this philosophy, we conduct extensive market research to deliver the optimal contemporary footwear.
2. How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
The adage, "The customer is king" holds true, as customer satisfaction serves as the cornerstone for a brand's long-term prosperity, spanning from the initial evaluation of the product to the frequency of purchases and market growth. Whether offering a product or a service, the creation of a sturdy community elevates brand recognition among stakeholders. However, the key to establishing a durable brand lies in the emotional value that consumers desire from our offerings. In conclusion, the ultimate manifestation of this relationship is when customers become brand loyalists.
3. What are you doing this Valentine's to retain this customer love?
Our brand achieves its defining moments of affection through our assertive customized offerings. Currently, we are in the midst of our recently launched "Hunt for Big Feet" campaign, whose objective is to provide equal access to comfortable footwear. Our survey research revealed that 2 out of 100 respondents had foot sizes of 12 or above and experienced difficulty in finding properly fitting shoes. The goal is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with large feet and to make accessing suitable footwear more manageable. Furthermore, we are promoting stories centered on "warm everyday moments" on our social media platforms to initiate conversations of love with our customers.
4. How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
At Yoho, we bring together cutting-edge technology and AI-powered solutions inspired by the "science of feet'' to produce high-performing footwear that is accessible to all. Technology plays a crucial role in our customized footwear offerings. From targeted launches for individuals with large feet to advancements such as archflex and footpharma footbed, innovation is a driving force for us. Our team of orthopedic doctors, foot profile specialists, and polymer scientists are leading the development of these products.
5. Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Businesses that thrive are those that rely on word-of-mouth promotion. While human aspects and emotions are the two sides of the same coin, there is even an enhanced customer awareness in a post-covid era. Establishing a brand involves aligning customers with your values. A true performance metric is translated in a customer’s desire to engage and purchase. In order to remain authentic, brand strategies need to account for customer perception to improve individual brand experiences.
We use the Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a metric to track customer satisfaction, and are proud to share that our NPS stands at a robust 70%. This means that 70 out of 100 customers are willing to recommend us to their friends and family.
Radio City & Mid-day launch Season 4 of Hitlist OTT Awards
Advertorial: An acclaimed jury panel, as well as public voting, will together honour the game-changers of OTT entertainment
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 10, 2023 3:51 PM | 4 min read
Radio City along with Mid-day is back with Season 4 of the 'Hitlist OTT Awards'. The objective of Hitlist OTT Awards is to acclaim and recognize the game changers of the OTT industry for their innate talent and content innovation.
Hitlist OTT Awards debuted in 2020 and became the first egalitarian OTT awards to reward the stalwarts of the industry. Recognized as the original people’s choice awards, the first three seasons were deemed spectacular owing to the overwhelmingly positive response from the audience who showered millions of votes to choose their favourite talent.
India's OTT sector has become a true game-changer in the entertainment industry and therefore it became essential that its brilliance be recognized. Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards is an endeavour to commemorate the OTT artists who toil diligently to deliver the world's finest entertainment.
The voting lines for the 4th edition of Hitlist OTT Awards will be live from 5th February until 22nd February for audiences to nominate their favorite talent across 16 categories. The digizens can log on to the URL - https://www.radiocity.in/hitlistott available on Radio City and Mid-day’s social media channels to cast their vote (Janta ka faisla). The award finale is scheduled for March 2023 on a virtual platform in the presence of the nominees and prominent personalities from the OTT entertainment world.
The in-house jury to shortlist the nominees consists of Mayank Shekhar, a well-known film critic amd Mid-day's entertainment editor along with Radio City RJ Salil Acharya, India's recognized star influencer. The 16 categories include Best New Series, Best New Season, Best Adaptation (Book/Series), Best Direct-to-Web Film, Best Actor (Male): Series, Best Actor (Female): Series, Best Supporting Actor (Male): Series, Best Supporting Actor (Female): Series, Best Actor (Male): Film, Best Actor (Female): Film, Best Supporting Actor (Male): Film, Best Supporting Actor (Female): Film, Best Ensemble Cast (Series), Best Non-Fiction, Best Creator/Showrunner, and Top Internet Sensation.
Speaking on the launch of season 4 of Hitlist OTT awards, Mr. Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City said, “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the growth of the OTT industry has resulted in the establishment of a cutting-edge hub for the consumption of exceptional media. The Indian OTT industry is thriving and has become one of the most premium mediums for content consumption with small, medium and large production houses harping on the popularity of OTT platforms to launch films and series. It, therefore, became the prerogative of Radio City and Mid-day to honour and celebrate the innovative content creators and talented artists from the OTT industry through the original and credible Hitlist OTT Awards. We are elated to launch the 4th season of Hitlist OTT awards as the preceding three editions received massive public support in the form of millions of audience votes. We are confident that the 4th edition will be more glorious and glamourous as Hitlist OTT is the most distinctive and plausible people’s choice award that honors the finest talent and content of the Indian OTT platform.”
Hitlist OTT Awards season 4 is being promoted by Radio City & Mid-day on their respective social media platforms along with cross-promotions from OTT actors sharing shoutout videos on their social media handles. Radio City RJs will also build buzz for the awards with features including interviews with the jury, speeches from industry leaders, quizzes and much more. Listeners will also get an opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite OTT performers by participating in various contests. Tinsel town is set to take over radio this time around, with prominent OTT actors giving capsuled bytes to the broadcasts to maintain the adrenaline rush and entice listeners. The popular tabloid will also publish engaging interviews of the nominees who will share their journey, insights about the industry, etc.
IPL 2023 on connected TV: An irresistible proposition for viewers as well as advertisers
Advertorial: With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 8, 2023 2:29 PM | 7 min read
The excitement around the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is unmissable and with the integration of Connected TV (CTV) it is sure to heighten the cricket fever to the next level. The IPL is already a highly anticipated event and JioCinema allowing free streaming of the matches has sweetened the proposition not only for sports enthusiasts but also for advertisers. With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels.
Connected TV (CTV) has seen significant growth in India in recent years, as consumers have increasingly embraced the convenience and improved viewing experience offered by this technology. With CTV now becoming mainstream, viewers can enjoy free streaming of matches on the big screen from the comfort of their homes ensuring they do not miss a single game of this season's IPL. The ability to access high-quality live sports content through a connected television provides consumers with an unparalleled viewing experience. It is bringing fresh excitement into the living rooms where families have long bonded over entertainment.
The latest Kantar ICUBE report states that the number of connected TVs in India is at a staggering 28 million in the last year. CTV is a co-viewing phenomenon where the entire family comes together to watch their favourite content on the big screen. In terms of individuals watching content on CTV, the report puts that number at a whopping 83 million. This could only go up multi-fold once IPL is available for free streaming on CTVs, with an estimated 100 million+ viewers watching content on their CTVs later this year.
“OTT content consumption is no longer an individual phenomenon. Connected TV has grown by 2.4X in the last 2 years. In 2022, there are 28mn households in India which had CTV connections, reaching 83mn individuals as per Kantar ICUBE report. Consumers are watching their favourite content with family and sharing the magic of togetherness with their loved ones. CTV offers a more immersive audio-visual experience. The combined aspect of digital video and CTV experience creates a whole new opportunity that advertisers should explore. Connected TV users have a much higher proportion of males from key metros and affluent groups as compared to Linear TV users.” Said Arnab Datta, Group Account Director, KANTAR.
Another pathbreaking introduction that is sure to accelerate the penetration of CTV in a big way is the launch of the 'Jio Media Cable'. Using this device, people, who do not have smart televisions at home and do not wish to take a DTH connection, can connect their phones to their regular TVs and convert them into smart TVs. This means that millions will be able to watch the upcoming IPL on connected TVs. This will further increase the viewership base creating more potential for advertisers.
Jio Cinema’s Connected TV proposition on CTV will offer the best of both worlds (TV+Digital) to the advertisers. Not only the advertisers will have the opportunity to reach a large, engaged and affluent audience, but they will also have the guaranteed viewability of their campaign. Advertisers are offered 10 second spot on CTV on Jio Cinema. CTV allows advertisers to track impressions, which is a very valuable set of information as it provides insight into the effectiveness of their advertising efforts and allows them to make data-driven decisions about future campaigns. The combination of impression tracking and spot buy model makes CTV an attractive option for advertisers looking to maximize the impact of their marketing efforts.
Amit Lall, Principal Partner – Digital, Mindshare said that the shift from linear TV to CTV will give more power to advertisers to target their consumers. “Digital gives you power to sharp shoot your audience with limited spillage. Jio on IPL this year is empowering advertisers with over 20 cohorts which they can pick & choose to target their consumers. Aside targeting there is also a room for smarter & tactical integration which can be contextually utilized by brand across various match moments. Digital also removes the entry barrier and let client start with smaller budgets which helps in driving adoption unlike TV, said Lall.
One of the biggest advantages of CTV is the flexibility it offers to both consumers and advertisers. With multiple feeds available, consumers can choose to stream the IPL in their preferred language and on their preferred device. Free streaming of IPL will be made available in 12 languages on JioCinema, which means apart from Hindi and English, streaming will be available in the native language of each of the 10 participating teams. The languages include—Hindi, English, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Malayalam. This has been done to allow each fan to watch the game in their own mother-tongue making the experience more personalised. This will also give flexibility to the advertisers to use multiple creatives in English or local languages for a deeper penetration. This will help brands to identify regional diversity and messages, targeted at a cultural group that can build trust and brand awareness.
Aditya Sapre, AVP Strategy IProspect said that JioCinema’s free streaming of IPL will provide several opportunities to advertisers. “Free streaming of IPL will create a massive opportunity for advertisers as there will be so many users present on a single platform. It provides an opportunity to the advertisers to engage with the platform and poses an even better opportunity to interact with the fan base. It also opens up more avenues for advertisers to reach out to their target audiences,”said Sapre. He further added that IPL will also boost the penetration of CTVs in India. “Consumption is expected to increase during this time as compared to what we have seen previously. Digital allows for a lot more measurability which takes it ahead of the linear TV. CTV is an integral plan of all advertising plans and campaigns that are happening. The shift from linear TV to CTV has been exponential and the penetration of CTV will only see a surge during the IPL season,” said Sapre.
To drive a deeper content for the viewers, JioCinema will be introducing five different interest feeds that will appeal to different interest groups. One of the five feeds is the 4K feed, which will target the most affluent audience. This will also greatly improve the viewing experience. BCCI has approved Jio’s plea to stream IPL matches in 4K. Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video. 4K resolution has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Up until 2022, Hotstar, the IPL’s then-official digital partner, broadcasted matches via the HD feed. But now viewers will be able to stream matches in 4K. This will be a game-changer in the viewing experience for consumers & provide an exclusive gateway to advertisers to reach the urban affluent seamlessly.
The other four feeds include, Women feed which will target women between the age of 15-30 who consume a lot of content related to cricketers. Then there is the fantasy feed which allows fans to engage in fantasy gaming with their choice of teams. There will be a fan feed in which favourite teams will be hyped up and the last is the insider feed in which an ex-player for the team will be talking about the team and players in more detail.
The shift from traditional linear televisions to connected TVs is happening across the world, as viewers prioritize the benefits that come with CTVs. With more and more people opting for CTV, advertisers can reach a wider audience and tap into the growing demand for premium content.
Finally, the convenience of CTV cannot be overstated. With surround programming and catch-up content (IPL on demand), viewers can now watch anything related to the IPL at their own convenience. Whether they missed a match or want to relive a memorable moment, they can do so with just a few clicks. In conclusion, the IPL season promises to be an exciting time for both consumers and advertisers. With the rise of CTV, viewers can enjoy a big screen experience from the comfort of their homes while advertisers have the opportunity to reach a wider audience. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the upcoming IPL season like never before.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Range: The rage at Auto Expo 2023
Advertorial: At Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 8, 2023 11:32 AM | 3 min read
The need and demand for sustainable Electric Vehicles have increased tremendously over the past couple of years. Looking at the growing trend, leading automotive brands have been gearing up to launch their latest EVs.
During the recently conducted Auto Expo 2023, brands gave a sneak peek at what the year holds for us in terms of advanced and futuristic tech.
Tata Motors was one brand that stood out with its wide range of Safer, Smarter, and Greener mobility solutions. The brand aspires to be a net-zero emission company by 2045 for the commercial vehicle business.
At the Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility. Moreover, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Tata Motors pavilion with Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.
View this post on Instagram
When we talk about Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles display, Tata Sierra EV was the showstopper with Human Experience being the major highlight.
Tata motors unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles & concepts that were aimed to represent India’s greenest, smartest, and most advanced range of logistics & mass mobility solutions.
To make the launch even more buzz-worthy, Tata Motors launched dedicated videos and posts on social media to promote the latest unveiling of its trucks more efficiently.
Tata Trucks come equipped with advanced features such as a multi-mode fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, and tyre pressure monitoring.
Here are some of the major highlights of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles display at Auto Expo 2023:
Prima Range (The Showstopper)
These long-haul trucks come with 4 clean propulsion technologies, Hydrogen ICE, Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV, Battery EV & LNG, making it a greener and smarter choice for mass mobility.
All The Major Unveilings By Tata Motors
- Signa (28 to 55T range): comes with a new generation, all-energy architecture, and a modern cabin for the M&HCV segment.
- Azura (7 to 19T range): equipped with the new generation architecture for the I&LCV segment.
- Ultra E.9: Has Zero emission and is a smart logistics city truck for intracity high-capacity urban cargo transportation.
- Magic EV: Electrified version of India’s leading passenger transport
- Prima E.28K: Has Zero emission and is a versatile tipper concept for Mining and closed-loop applications
Starbus EV
We witnessed the display of state-of-the-art, zero-emission, urban public transport solutions that seemed futuristic in every sense.
Disney Star set to break all HD viewership records with TATA IPL 2023
Advertorial: With the launch of southern language HD channels and massive growth of HD homes in India, Star Sports targets 90 million HD viewers during TATA IPL
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 7, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Disney Star is targeting 90 million viewers on HD with the launch of new HD channels in Star Sports Tamil HD and Star Sports Telugu HD, empowering big TATA IPL viewership southern markets with high-definition feed. HD viewership during TATA IPL in the South was under-indexed by almost 1/3rd due to the absence of regional HD channels which will now change with new channels launches ahead of TATA IPL 2023.
HD TV in India has consistently showcased a dominating scale for brands targeting premium viewers and the numbers are growing further at an exponential rate. As per BARC, the total HD households in India as of January 2023 stand at 70 million, growing 32% in just the last nine months and 100% in two years. Total HD viewers in India have now grown close to 200 million, a scale that is by far unmatched for brands looking to target premium audiences. At this growth rate by the time TATA IPL begins, HD households could grow further, increasing the scale of HD viewers in India even more.
Star Sports will garner significant benefit from this growth and the launch of the southern HD channels will be a driving factor for reaching close to 90 million HD viewers in TATA IPL. The south region has been a massive market in terms of TV viewership for TATA IPL and the affinity to regional language content in the region is the highest in the country. The access to high quality live sports content in the regional languages will be a big boost for the overall HD viewership in India, giving advertisers an enormous scale to target premium viewers during IPL 2023.
Premium viewers share a high affinity for watching IPL on HD channels. As per BARC, 81% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB with 3x higher affinity among NCCS A in Megacities. Several brands across premium categories have leveraged TATA IPL on HD feed and witnessed stellar results in terms of brand and business metrics. The sheer scale of HD viewers in India makes it an unmissable proposition for brands and the growth in HD homes will make the opportunity an ever grander this TATA IPL.
91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni present 3rd edition of the Indian Gadgets awards 2022
Advertorial: More than 500 gadget enthusiasts enjoyed an immersive experience at the 2022 awards
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 6, 2023 3:39 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022: Voice of the Industry co-hosted by 91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni along with the top 20 independent tech publishers and YouTubers in India honoured the best gadgets of 2022 in a power-packed show attended by industry leaders and 500+ gadget enthusiasts from across the country.
With a jury of some of the most respected tech reviewers and publishers in India, along with a community of 50K+ participants sharing their opinions in the Users’ Choice category, it was a tough fight to crown the best gadgets. The offline event held on January 31, 2023, was home to a high-tech experience zone consisting of some of the best laptops, TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles on the market.
⦁ 24 Jury’s Choice Awards - Voice of the Industry
⦁ 5 Uses Choice Awards - Selected by more than 50K participants
⦁ 18 Jury Members
⦁ 50+ gadgets in the experience zone
⦁ 30+ Event Partners & Social Media Partners
⦁ 500+ enthusiasts attended the event
⦁ 100mn+ cumulative reach across social media with hundreds of posts from tech influencers and enthusiasts talking about IGA
Micro-influencers and gadget enthusiasts who attended the event, had a chance to go hands-on with the top gadgets of 2022. From high-end phones to state-of-the-art gaming laptops, along with console gaming on the best OLED TVs, the day was full of energy, excitement, and immersive virtual experiences.
The Infinix Zero Book Ultra, which launched on the day of The Indian Gadget Awards 2022, was present for our community members to experience — a launchpad for Infinix and a star attraction for the audience.
Larger-than-life immersive experiences were felt on the 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TVs coupled with the PlayStation 5 and an LGC2 OLED TV coupled with Intel NUC gaming PCs.
Laptops powered by Intel’s 12th gen CPU, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU, NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, and AMD Radeon GPU were powering some of the show-stopping machines on display. Gaming beasts from MSI, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Alienware, Asus and more were showcased with more than 20 laptops and PCs for gamers to experience.
In addition to local play, Jio Cloud Gaming was also demoed to the audience on thin and light laptops highlighting the future of cloud gaming in India.
Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni hosted the awards evening, which was attended by leading executives from IQOO, ASUS, Acer, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Infinix, and more, who were there to receive the awards.
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022 Winners
Jury’s Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 15k)
|Motorola Moto G62 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 30k)
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 50k)
|iQOO 9T
|Best Selfie Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Vivo V25 5G
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Realme 9 Pro+
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Premium
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|Best Gaming Phone of 2022
|ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Phone Of The Year
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Pad
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Premium
|Apple iPad Pro M2
|Best TV of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart TV X55 (55-inch)
|Best TV of 2022 - Premium
|Sony Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|Apple MacBook Pro M2
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R8CM
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Mainstream
|OPPO Enco Buds2
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Premium
|Sony WF-1000XM4
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart Band Pro
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Premium
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Mainstream
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Premium
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Mainstream
|12th Generation Intel Core i5 12500H
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Premium
|Apple M2
Users’ Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Most Popular Affordable Smartphone Brand of 2022
|Tecno
|Game-changer Brand of the Year 2022
|Infinix
|Emerging Laptop Brand of 2022
|Infinix
|Most Popular Laptop Processor Brand of 2022
|AMD
|Most Popular Smartphone SoC Brand of 2022
|Qualcomm
