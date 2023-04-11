With 31% rating growth, IPL on TV reigns supreme surpassing all benchmarks pre-pandemic
BARC data rubbishes claims about TV viewership declining as the opening match of IPL 2023 shows high growth across reach, ratings, engagement and consumption
Barring the 2 years of covid when the country was in lockdown, the opening match has witnessed the second highest rating in 12 years, the highest reach for an opening match ever and the highest consumption ever. Contrary to reports that IPL viewership on TV is on a decline, the performance on TV has beaten all expectations. IPL on TV is carrying forward the momentum that cricket on TV has generated over the past 8-9 months and is only set to grow during IPL.
The opening match of IPL 2023 played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings recorded a significant increase in TV viewership across key markets, audiences and broadcast feeds as per BARC. Star Sports witnessed an enormous 31% growth in TV ratings as the match delivered a TVR of 7.3 with the peak viewership scaling to 10.2 TVR during Dhoni’s batting in the second innings. The reach for the opening match on TV witnessed a 20% growth compared to last year whereas IPL on digital saw a 26% drop in reach for the opening match, as per DATA.AI. Viewer consumption on TV too witnessed a massive uplift of 50% as the live match clocked 8.7 billion minutes whereas the watch time on digital dropped by 30% despite being free to stream.
In terms of advertiser participation, despite uncertainties in global economic conditions, TV has seen a positive response in onboarding sponsors and advertisers. As per a source at Disney Star, the broadcaster has onboarded 20 new brands shortly after the massive success of the opening game and are in conversation with several more brands that have shown interest. Meanwhile as per reports, digital has seen a steep 70% decline in advertiser count compared to last year.
In summary, the IPL's TV viewership has returned to pre-pandemic levels proving very clearly that IPL is viewed by most on linear television The opening match of IPL was testament to the consistency of growth in TV viewership for live cricket in India.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
mediasmart – Democratising multi-screen brand storytelling programmatically
Nikhil Kumar, Vice President - India, SEA & ME, mediasmart, talks about the company’s journey in India, marketing strategies, challenges in the advertising and marketing industry, and the road ahead
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 5, 2023 9:00 AM | 9 min read
Can you elaborate on mediasmart's journey in India? How have your strategies helped the programmatic advertising platform and its clients brave the pandemic?
mediasmart was already a leading mobile programmatic platform in Spain, having started its operations in 2012. In March 2020, Affle and mediasmart joined forces to help advertisers in India and Southeast Asia. This brought great strategic merit wherein advertisers in this part of the world could now benefit from mediasmart's solutions for proximity marketing and incrementality.
One of the most distinguished solutions that we have brought to Indian advertisers has been around Connected TV (CTV) advertising. While CTV was already a growing phenomenon in the western part of the world, in the Indian ecosystem it was still fairly new. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, audience content consumption changed. This led to increased CTV usage and new consumer behavior. CTV advertising in India quickly adapted to these changes, which is impressive.
When mediasmart launched its cross-screen and Household Sync solution during this time, it further strengthened how advertisers would launch CTV ad campaigns and gave an impetus to the adoption of this format. Brands could now supercharge their CTV ads and sync with ads on other connected devices in the same household, thereby making ads more engaging, effective, and highly relevant by personalizing them for specific audiences in the same household.
Some of our other key solutions have been centered around bridging the gap between the offline and online worlds, which to me, is highly relevant in the current post-pandemic ecosystem. As brands look for ways to drive-in store traffic, mediasmart’s Proximity Marketing and Location-based advertising solutions not only help in increasing brand awareness but also in the incremental lift.
Today, mediasmart operates as one of the leading advertising solutions providers across verticals and geographies with over 800+ clients and has won 24+ awards in Asia alone with multiple platform recognitions, making us a bespoke voice within the programmatic advertising landscape.
What are your views on the growth of CTV in India? How will it benefit brands and advertisers in the long run?
The CTV market in India has been growing at an impressive speed on the back of three key pillars - evolved and highly engaged audiences, household co-viewing across demographics, and discovery to purchase and beyond. The current reach of CTV is around 14-15 million households andwith cheaper internet data rates as well as competitive pricing and availability of Smart TVs, it is poised to reach 25 + million by 2025.
mediasmart’s India CTV 2.0 report released in 2022 unveiled interesting insights into CTV consumption in India, which has emerged as a family viewing phenomenon. Our first-party survey research found that 84% of households have more than 1 person watching CTV and 64% of the respondents claimed to prefer watching CTV together with families. The time spent on CTV viewing increased to 4 hours in 2022, up from 3.5 hours in 2021.
In fact, co-viewing is going to be a key driver for brands to connect with CTV users and make the most of the interactive CTV ads, along with the measurability it brings to a traditional medium like television. The ability to connect the journey from TV to mobile also empowers brands to improve brand recall and create meaningful experiences for the end user. In today’s hyper-connected omnichannel world, it’s important to create experiences that leverage how a single user can be reached across multiple channels and CTV gives advertisers that opportunity to build an efficient channel for omnichannel targeting.
What are the recent initiatives taken up by mediasmart to keep up with evolving consumer behaviours?
mediasmart’s solutions are always committed to offering more value to our advertisers by staying on top of changing consumer behaviors in the digital advertising landscape and responding to the needs of the end customers. As the average user gets more and more connected across devices, our solutions strive to integrate those consumer journeys across screens. Recently, we announced the launch of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) with Audience Sync solution, which is a powerful offering to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.
On CTV, one of the ways in which we do this is with the household sync technology to reach users across multiple devices within the same household, including mobile, desktop, and CTV. We enable tracking across the user funnel, i.e, from exposure to all the way to user action. This solution enables advertisers to reach a granular audience and deliver consistent messaging, regardless of the device they are using. Another technological innovation we’re bringing to make advertising more appealing and meaningful is by focusing on increasing user awareness of advertisements. Our teams researched user engagement versus ad exposure, and developed methods to improve ad awareness through a feature that helps boost user engagement, and strengthen customer experience, to ultimately improve the ad viewing experience.
Another mediasmart solution helps app marketers tap into CTV’s potential for online advertising and market their apps to the audiences. This helps companies take advantage of CTV’s immense audience reach, building a channel that could bring a lot to the table for app promotion. With this solution, the audience does not need to manually search for the app, rather, app download QR Codes on CTV ads can take viewers from their TV screen to the app store with a quick smartphone scan. They are open to multiple targeting options, such as intent-based targeting, demographic targeting, and geo-fencing. These ads can capture data from each TV scan so you can stay on top of metrics such as unique and overall engagement, scanning location, and scanning device OS. This only means more substantial reach and awareness opportunities for app marketers.
By leveraging these initiatives, we help advertisers achieve their marketing objectives and drive higher volumes with lower CPMs. Our commitment to delivering value-added services makes us a leading demand-side platform, enabling brands to succeed in the evolving digital advertising landscape.
With the growing digital penetration, can you shed some light on the changing digital advertising landscape in brand advertising in India?
The industry has been gradually shifting to more measurable advertising spends and the COVID-19 pandemic played a catalyst, wherein more businesses adopted a digital-first approach/awareness to reach a more targeted & measurable audience impact.
For brand marketers in particular, the focus has surely gone beyond awareness. At present,there seems an equal discourse about the complete funnel impact and its measurement. Marketers are using a full-funnel approach to involve customers at every stage of the customer journey, from awareness to consideration to conversion. Additionally, we might observe a shift away from walled gardens towards more unified, transparent, programmatic-led attribution and implementation channels that are crucial for purchasing, serving, and tracking advertisements.
mediasmart has won several accolades like the MMA Smarties Wins and other recognitions for its exemplary services, can you shed some light on what makes mediasmart the best from the rest?
Innovation has always been at the vanguard of product development at mediasmart. With our cutting-edge technologies, we assist marketers in bridging the gap between their core objectives and the impacts they are looking for.
We are also moving towards a multi-screen audience approach, focusing on reaching the right audience, thereby making it platform/channel agnostic and minimizing ad fatigue/maximizing impact or ROAS.
We specialize in solving complex challenges, such as converting TV exposure to mobile action/intent; mobile exposure to driving store footfalls; layering data and targeting to give the optimal mix; and more. Our solutions are designed to minimize ad spillover and maximize engagement, delivering measurable results for our clients.
We utilized our location intelligence tech and weather-based innovation for Lotus Herbals which delivered phenomenal results. With the KFC campaign, our location precision targeting technology helped identify and engage a high-intent audience which resulted in a significant increase in footfall to the KFC store. Spotify enjoyed significant growth in app downloads and an incremental uplift in all key brand metrics with the help of our proprietary Household Sync technology.
Our tech capabilities like these have enabled us to build success stories across verticals & geographies. We believe in driving impact and thus in the last two years, we are grateful to have won multiple awards & recognitions in key categories like - Programmatic led advertising, Internet of things/connected devices, Mobile advertising excellence for cross-screen, Innovation-led digital campaign etc, to name a few.
What are the biggest challenges you foresee in the advertising and marketing industry in the near future?
Consumers are accessing content across a wide variety of channels and devices. Reaching their target audience is growing harder for marketers as the media landscape becomes more dispersed. A fresh and creative approach to media planning and measurement is required to address this challenge.
As the world transitions to web 3.0, more technologies are developed, and consumers are more conscious of how their data is used. With these technological advancements, transparency and ethics are set to become the benchmark between brands and customers.
The emergence of artificial intelligence and automation will be the other challenge. Brands need to incorporate these technologies into their marketing plans. Along with the creation of new tools and platforms, this will call for a change in knowledge and experience.
The global conditions around the risk of recession are factors that would impact advertising decisions. Marketers must carefully invest in technologies that maximize ROIs, reduce ad wastage, and offer omnichannel solutions for incremental impact. However, on a more promising note, India and Southeast Asia, the CTV trend is surely picking up momentum.
India is poised to reach over 25 mn+ CTV users while markets within South East Asia are also promising double-digit growths on the back of growing OTT consumption. On the other hand, new-age cross-screen advertising technologies are also gaining pace. DOOH Advertising Market is expected to Reach $55.23 Billion by 2030 in the APAC region. Connecting user journeys across screens will therefore be crucial to advertising choices, and companies that fail to do so run the risk of appealing to only one side of the equation. Therefore, at mediasmart, we believe in creating impact by integrating consumer journeys across screens - CTVs to mobile to DOOH & other connected devices.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Think video and think premium. Don’t think platform
Vijay Kunduri, RVP, OTT & CTV, PubMatic, shares critical measures of success for video campaigns
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 5, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
It is widely accepted that online video should be a critical piece of any advertiser’s plan. There is no shortage of studies that point to the importance of online video as a medium for delivering both long term brand-building and short-term sales effects. Widely respected industry academic duo, Les Binet and Peter Field, who advocate the 60:40 rule – that 60% of a media budget should be spent on long term brand building, and 40% on short-term sales activation to achieve long term brand growth, describe online video as ‘the most powerful medium for long-term success.’ But it is important to remember that not all online video is created equal.
As online video consumption continues to grow, there is pressure on advertisers to engage with consumers on a specific platform. User generated content (UGC) has exploded in recent years and social media has traditionally been the go-to for advertisers looking for scale for their video campaigns. However, thinking about platform, rather than thinking about video as medium and focusing on quality content in which an ad is placed, can limit the performance of video campaigns.
Critical measures of success for video campaigns are:
- Viewability – the opportunity to view an ad
- Completion rate – was the ad watched right through to the end to allow for full delivery of brand message?
Advertisers need to think about video spend in relation to these metrics. What was the effective cost of running the campaign? What was the cost to have the video ad completed?
Premium video inventory available on the open web, outside of traditional walled gardens, can offer media buyers a range of benefits including improved viewer engagement at a lower cost.
PubMatic recently published a report that found that premium instream inventory available on the open web significantly outperformed video inventory delivered by a leading global UGC platform across six English speaking markets – the US, UK, Australia, Singapore, India, and the Philippines. In some cases, delivering video completion rates (VCR) that were up to 12 x higher, at a fraction of the cost. Some highlights from the report include:
- In the US, premium online video on the open web delivered an average effective cost per completed view (eCPCV) that was 13x lower than that of a leading UGC platform, while also delivering a VCR that was 4x higher.
- In the UK, premium online video on the open web delivered an average eCPCV that was 27x lower, and a VCR that was 5.5x higher.
- In Australia, premium online video on the open web delivered an average eCPCV that was 60x lower, and a VCR that was 12x higher.
These results highlight the importance of diversifying media budgets to achieve better performance for video campaigns, and the risk of over-exposure to just one platform. So don’t think platform, think about the specific needs of each campaign and identify the best way to access the video inventory that will help deliver that campaign KPI.
To find out more, check out the full report here.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘TV News as a genre has really worked for us’
Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, shares insights about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 7 min read
Against the backdrop of the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance talks in-depth about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium for them to reach the right target audience.
What was the idea behind the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign?
If you look at insurance as a financial instrument, it solves two very broad purposes of protection and long-term wealth creation. While everybody is fairly aware about the protection aspect, awareness around protection insurance as an instrument of wealth creation is low given the extremely volatile external environment. We have a situation where banks are failing and the interest rates are heavily fluctuating. We also have a situation where predictability of the markets and therefore the interest rates and the savings rate would fluctuate. It is not so easy to predict all of this. We believe there is definitely a need, from a consumer side, for an instrument which offers guaranteed returns over a longer period of time because, ultimately, insurance is a long-term instrument. That was the thought behind coming up with the product and this campaign.
Which mediums were utilized to market this product and to reach the right target audience?
Our target audience is primarily males within the age group of 25 to 50 years. There are females as well because they actually play a double role in this. Women are influencers with a major say in purchase decision and they are also the primary purchasers. So we are targeting both men and women in the age group that I mentioned. We are actually doing a full 360-degree campaign. We are running the campaign on TV in select markets. We are doing outdoors across the country, and all of this is being supported Digitally. We are also supporting the product through on ground activities at places where our customers are.
Which mediums do you use to effectively target the right audience?? Can you elaborate on how you distribute your advertising budget across various platforms?
Our advertising budget is divided predominantly between three major mediums - TV, Outdoor, and Digital. 40% of it goes towards TV, 40% towards Digital and the remaining 20% towards Outdoor at a broad level.
What are the factors that influence your choice of medium, Digital or TV?
This would be dependent on the purpose of my reach. If the purpose is a product launch, then I would focus on digital; when it is a sales-driven campaign, where I am launching a new product, I am looking at getting certain numbers from that particular product. Therefore, for any campaign which has an immediacy of numbers attached to it, I would go with Digital.
But suppose if I am doing a brand campaign around festivals or around generic protection plans, generic investments or guaranteed plans, my primary medium would be TV because we are not just looking at immediate results but also at building my brand attributes and saliency for a longer period of time.
TV news is one of the popular mediums of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
This will also depend on the brand’s journey and the objective behind the campaign. If the objective is awareness, then there is no better medium than TV currently. TV offers a reach that no other channel can offer at that cost. So, if I look at cost per thousand as a parameter, TV is the most effective medium. But if you want to run a precisely targeted campaign, then Digital is the way to go.
Can you share some insights on how exactly you use TV to market your brand now?
We figure out what our customers are watching and there are two very clear genres which emerge. One is News and the other is Sports which are very relevant for us on TV. Between these two we always have to take a call and we either choose one of them or we look at an optimum mix of the two. We generally decide to go with one. And we have gone ahead with TV News as a genre because what we have observed is that it has really worked well for us.
Sports is highly event driven, and we can use it only during IPL or any other series going on. And so, unlike with news, where I have the flexibility to plan my campaign around my timelines, with sports, I have to plan it around those events.
That’s why we prefer news and within news once we have selected the genre, we then look at the affinity on the basis of which channels are finally selected. After selecting the news channels, we select the time slots where we want to be present. This is actually a clear-cut decision between the budgets we have and the kind of reach we want to get.
Is TV News considered in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
I do not agree with that. The marketers will go where their customers are. Thankfully there's something or the other always happening in this world which makes the news channels evergreen. Also because of they offer a very interesting viewpoint on mundane affairs. That’s why the news channels have got a huge number of viewers. So, it doesn't matter whether it is a slowdown or not. For us, news will remain a number one priority whenever we have to advertise on TV. I don't agree that marketers tend to go towards news channels only during a slowdown. Marketers will go where the customers are.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how ETLI has strengthened over the years. Also, what are the other innovative marketing strategies ETLI uses to reach masses?
As an 11-year-old company, we are still the youngest life insurance company in the country. We operate in a very crowded marketplace with 24 other players. It is also highly polarized with the market leader having 50% plus market share. It is extremely crowded from a communication perspective also.
When we started our business, we decided to focus on consumer needs only and therefore we began the brand with the positioning ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’. It was launched in 2012. We went a step further where a couple of our advisors went back to customers in the early stages of business saying that, currently, we don't have a product as per your need, but we have something more and better to offer you.
Over a period of time, what we realized is that this need-based approach became stable, not just for life insurance but also for wealth management. After 6-7 years of ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’ we decided to move towards our new positioning in which we tried to meet the aspirations of the consumers. That’s when we launched ‘Zindagi Unlimited’. We are into life insurance business and therefore our positioning now is ’Zindagi Unlimited’. At a very broad level, we are into the business of helping customers overcome limitations in their lives. We believe this positioning has found favour with customers as well as with our distributors who are an extremely important part of our business.
This article is Powered By ABP News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The future of advertising is here: Admattic's new CBO Vibhor Bansal shares his vision
Talks about leadership, technological influence, expansion strategy, and competitive advantages in the market
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 3, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
Admattic has earned its reputation as a distinguished and trustworthy partner in the fiercely competitive ad tech industry by providing exceptional advertising solutions and creating tailor-made approaches for each client.
Vibhor Bansal, the newly appointed Chief Business Officer, joins us to discuss his vision for Admattic, including its leadership, technological influence, expansion strategy, and competitive advantages in the market.
Edited Excerprs
Why did you choose to join Admattic over other companies in the ad tech industry, and what sets Admattic apart from its competitors in your opinion?
I was really impressed by the company's unique approach to advertising and its commitment to creating customized solutions for each client. What makes Admattic stand out from the competition, is our ability to use the right solutions to drive targeted advertising and deliver impactful solutions.
As the new CBO of Admattic, what is your leadership vision for the company, and how do you plan to execute it?
As the new CBO, I'm all about pushing Admattic to the next level! I want us to be experimentative, growth-oriented, and constantly adapting trends, while also staying focused on what matters most: making sure our clients are happy and delivering outstanding results that are beating the industry benchmarks. Our goal is to keep numbers as the foundation of our company decisions.
What kind of technological impact do you see Admattic having on the ad industry, and how is the company staying ahead of the curve in terms of technological innovation?
Admattic is always at the forefront of using cutting-edge technology! We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our services and stay ahead of the competition. Our team has been hard at work developing some novel and out-of-the-box solutions for the ad tech industry.
The future is far more exciting, as greater opportunities await us. We are constantly testing new techniques in the beta stage and will soon be able to show them to the rest of the world.
Admattic has been expanding its reach and services in recent years. What is the strategy behind this expansion, and how do you plan to continue to grow the company in the coming years?
Our primary goal for expansion is to provide clients with integrated marketing services while keeping their needs at the forefront of our work. We intend to continue growing by enhancing our range of services and abilities. Our plan involves extending our reach to additional GCC, European, and SEA countries to better serve clients and partners in those regions.
In a highly competitive ad tech market, what do you believe is Admattic's biggest competitive advantage, and how do you plan to leverage it to stay ahead of the competition?
At Admattic, we know that data is the ultimate key to unlocking the full potential of advertising. Our data-driven approach is what makes us stand out from the crowd and keep ahead of the game. We're all about meeting our clients' expectations, and we know that people want that personal touch when it comes to reaching out to customers, and that's exactly what we deliver.
We're committed to investing in the latest technology and tools, so we can keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of advertising. So if you're looking for a partner who can deliver customized, effective campaigns that get real results, look no further than Admattic!
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Admattic expands into Vietnam, strengthening presence in Southeast Asia
Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 10:21 AM | 3 min read
Admattic, a reliable, publisher-driven, and brand-safe advertising solution provider, has opened its seventh office in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Founded in 2020, Admattic has grown to become a unique and trustworthy partner for both brands and publishers in the ad tech industry.
Admattic's primary focus is leveraging its in-app inventory to deliver the key performance indicators that its clients seek, whether that's driving sales, increasing brand awareness, or improving engagement with their target audience. Today, Admattic has over 150+ clients and works with more than 400+ partners globally.
The company has a strong presence globally, with offices in the USA, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Indonesia, and the UK. Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country. With this, Admattic aims to better serve these partners, expand its reach to brands based in Vietnam, and build stronger relationships with its clients by establishing a physical presence in the country.
Speaking about their new office in Vietnam, Himanshu Pandey, COO, Admattic said, “Our new office in Vietnam marks a significant milestone in Admattic's global expansion strategy. We are excited to establish our presence in such a dynamic market and tap into the immense potential that Vietnam offers. With this new office, we are confident in our ability to serve our clients better and accelerate our growth trajectory as a global leader in the ad tech industry.”
The demand for advertising services in Vietnam has been on the rise, with the industry growing at a rate of 200%. Admattic sees this growth as an opportunity to tap into the growing demand and offer its expertise and solutions to help brands achieve their advertising goals in the country.
Chi Nguyen, Country Head of Admattic (Vietnam), mentions that Vietnam offers incredible opportunities which will help Admattic expand their operations in the region. Nguyen further adds that "Vietnam is a land of incredible potential and opportunity, and we are excited to expand our operations here with Admattic. With our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we look forward to bringing unparalleled value to businesses and consumers alike throughout this vibrant and dynamic country."
From left to right : Nguyen Viet Huy (Head of Demand, Vietnam), Himanshu Pandey (COO, Admattic), Chi Nguyen (Country Head, Vietnam), Xuan Long Dao (Head of Supply, Vietnam)
Admattic's journey so far has been filled with numerous highlights, including onboarding 150+ clients in less than 18 months, launching a global consumer insight tool, and closing successful ad tech events in Dubai, India, UK and beyond.
Buoyed by the huge demand and encouraging response from the clients, Admattic plans to expand its presence in the SEA, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and European markets. It is also working towards venturing into other verticals, such as gaming and the D2C industry, and looks forward to establishing more offices in the future.
In conclusion, Admattic's expansion into Vietnam is a significant move for the company and a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional service to clients in the region. With a strong focus on building trust and delivering results, Admattic is poised for further growth and success in the ad tech industry.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Consumers in India becoming savvy shoppers amid rising inflation: Criteo Report
The findings of the survey show how inflation has affected the shopping behaviour of Indian consumers
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Rising inflation has the potential to bring drastic changes in consumer behaviour and spending habits. Criteo, a commerce media company, in its latest report titled 'The Rise of Savvy Shopper Study' has highlighted five major inflation trends that advertisers should consider. The survey conducted with over 1,400 consumers in India states that shoppers are now heading to online platforms in search of best offers for the products they love. The study reveals that 81% of consumers in India are spending more time online searching for the best deals and prices before making a purchase compared to 71% of global shoppers. Moreover, 80% of shoppers are finding products at better rates online than at physical stores as compared to 65% shoppers globally. The report further adds that at present, 77% of shoppers say they shop more online as compared to 57% of global shoppers.
The Criteo report aims to understand how inflation is impacting shopping behaviour and preferences. The study reveals that economic uncertainty and rising costs are creating smarter shoppers who are eager to get the best value for their money without giving up on items they love. It adds that the consumers’ forward-thinking mindset is accelerating some purchases as they are shopping effectively to maximize their spending power. As many as 74% of consumers are believed to get more value for their money by buying essential items like detergent, tissues in bulk while 61% of consumer buy high-value items like appliances, and furniture sooner because prices are going up. Meanwhile, 51% of consumers buy gifts for future holidays or birthdays in advance thinking that the prices may go up while 59% of Indian consumers have cancelled or postponed plans to buy items due to price surge.
According to the findings, consumers are looking out for high-quality products even when prioritising saving money on their purchases. Though saving money is top of mind, shoppers still want great quality products that last long. "Product quality is the most important factor for consumers, outpacing free shipping and discounts/coupons," the report underlined. The study shows that 95% of consumers in India consider product quality when making a purchase, 90% consider free shipping as an added bonus while 89% look for discounts and coupons to get the best deal while making a purchase.
Lastly, the report highlights that shoppers want more from brands than just discounts. 83% of consumers consider loyalty points as a strong motivator to make a purchase, 90% of consumers consider brand values to be the add-on feature while buying a product while 88% want their brands to be eco-friendly.
Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, South APAC, Criteo, said, “The recent inflation has affected the budget of many shoppers. This has given rise to smart shoppers who know how to save their budget by utilizing both online and offline channels and finding the best deals and offers. The study especially suggests the key role of online, as many shoppers spend time doing thorough research before purchasing a product. It is important for marketers to build a strategy that covers every shoppable moment - all touchpoints throughout the customer journey need to provide a seamless and rich shopping experience to customers.”
To know more about the five major inflation trends for advertisers to consider, download the Criteo report here.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We’ve been heavily advertising on TV, since Doordarshan days’
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head – Marketing, Parle Products on the company's marketing strategies, media mix and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 29, 2023 9:17 AM | 7 min read
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head – Marketing, Parle Products talks about Parle’s innovative marketing strategies, the optimal media mix and how the brand employs different mediums to increase its reach and visibility.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how it has strengthened over the years? Also, what are the innovative marketing strategies you use to reach out to the masses?
As a brand, Parle started its journey way back in 1929 with confectionery. Our entry into the biscuits category happened ten years later. In 1939, when we decided to enter into the biscuits category, it went on to become a big opportunity for the country.
During pre-independence and even post-independence, we saw a significant rise in consumption of biscuits and confectionery. Back then, only imported biscuits were available in the country, and they were quite expensive. Not everybody was privileged enough to afford them. So, the promoters thought why should biscuits be available to only a select few. Can we do something to provide India with an affordable biscuit? And with that began Parle’s journey and soon we were able to transform into the ‘Bharat ka Apna Biscuit’ brand.
As we progressed in our endeavours, we were able to provide India with an easy, affordable and exciting range of biscuits, confectionery, salty snacks, bakery products, breakfast cereals, and now even packaged aata. We have been extremely successful in providing our consumers with quality products at an affordable price. At Parle, it has been our constant effort to come up with innovative products. Innovation has, therefore, been our first and foremost strategy as far as reaching out to consumers or filling the need gap is concerned.
We have always been firm believers in brand building and have done that by advertising our brands on the most prominent mediums available. Before television came to the country, we advertised heavily in magazines and newspapers (print media), outdoor medium and Radio as well. And once TV came into existence, we started advertising big time on it, right from Doordarshan days till today. So, we're quite aggressive as far as television as a medium is concerned. Now we see that there is a change in consumption, in terms of media where a lot of the audiences have moved towards digital. And so, we have made sure that we have a significant digital presence so as to ensure that we are continuously reaching out to and engaging with our audience. That's been our second approach.
We have always looked at all other popular avenues to reach out to our consumers through BTL promotions, out of home, in-cinema, or by participating in various events that attract a huge crowd. For example, we have been consistently present at the most significant events and fairs in the country like ‘Nauchandi’, ‘Pushkar Mela’ and the ‘Kumbh Mela’. These are all very large-scale events with extremely high footfall, which gives us great visibility for our brands.
The next strategy has been to ensure that the product pricing is apt. We have always believed in delivering high value to our consumers. Over the years, we have offered our consumers good quality products, at the right price and the right value proposition. This has enabled us to win the trust of our consumers and sustain as well as grow our consumer franchise. Many such strategic initiatives have ensured that our journey and relationship with our consumers is a highly successful one.
Likewise, we have always ensured that our conventional trade partners who have helped us reach the last mile, have been adequately rewarded and taken care of. We have always looked at our field force and our trade partners as a source of feedback, which is most valuable for us. For these reasons, we have continuously changed or tweaked our strategies to cater to the desires of both our consumers and trade partners.
Which medium do you aggressively use for increasing your brand visibility and why? Can you elaborate on how you allocate your marketing budget on various platforms?
We have been spending predominantly on television even today. However, the digital medium has also started growing manifold for us. Just about five years ago, digital was a meagre 2% of our marketing spends. Today it has grown up to a significant 10 to 13% of the budget. So, straight away it has gone up by about five times. We are estimating that this number may further go up to about 20 to 25% in the next three to five years.
Marketing budget is allocated based on the requirement. Just as an example, if I have 100 rupees as my budget, I'll deploy maybe 70-75 rupees for television and about 12 to 15 rupees for digital and the balance will be used for other mediums. But five years ago, almost 80-85 rupees was allocated for television. So, we are witnessing a change in media consumption trends and patterns, and commensurate to that my budget allocation for different mediums is also changing. It is basically about following the customer, where he or she is.
What is the marketing mix of your brand campaigns? Do you think post-pandemic, the brand messaging and propositions in India have changed?
To an extent, yes, even though it looks like we are almost back to normalcy or the new normal. Since 2022 the majority of the organizations or businesses have reopened. People are back in offices. But still there are some businesses and functions that are still operating from home or from remote locations. So, based upon that, we have tweaked our communication.
For example, if, as opposed to pre-covid, a lot more audiences are still going to be operating from home, then the communication will be slightly different from what it would have been had all of them been in office or simply out of home. And this is because there are some categories like confectionery and salty snacks that are predominantly for out of home consumption. So, there was a certain impact on these categories during covid. But now that schools, colleges and offices have all resumed, we are seeing a significant increase in their consumption. Further, the pandemic has also increased consumption of out of home categories within the homes as people purchased these items to munch at home for satisfying their late-night cravings during the lockdowns. That's a noticeable change in the consumption pattern.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
At this point in time, Television is the primary medium of advertising for Parle. Our dependence on it is as high as 75-80%. However, for certain brands we have already started exclusive digital advertising. So, to address the change after the pandemic, we have started coming up with exclusive DVCs or digital video commercials which are focused on a digital savvy audience. To reiterate, Television is still the primary medium for us. It is followed by digital.
Do you still advertise on news channels? Can you share some insights on how you market your brand via TV?
When it comes to advertising on TV, we are not really heavy on news. If you look at the range of Parle's products, the majority of our brands are targeted at either housewives or kids. So, that's our primary TG for most of the confectionery, salty snacks, and biscuit brands. There are very few brands that are targeted at adults, which is why we do not have a significant presence on news genres. But other genres like GECs, kids, music, movies, infotainment, English entertainment, and English youth GECs are important for us, and therefore, we strive to maintain a significant and continued presence there.
This article is Powered By ABP News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube