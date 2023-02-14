Why IPL won’t scale up on Digital
Advertorial: Live sports viewing is a TV phenomenon globally. Digital, on the other hand, largely comprises of in-transit viewing on smartphones, while CTV streaming is still at a nascent stage
IPL viewing in India, much like other live sports events, has been dominated by television. Come summer, little or nothing might change despite all the hype around free access to content and devices like the Jio Media Cable. While estimations on digital viewership for IPL 2023 have been ambitious, the on-ground reality of its scalability is far from meeting the expectations.
Barriers for scaling IPL on Digital:
Digital streaming universe restricted to the smartphone base in India –Multiple credible industry reports of EY-FICCI and Affle have confirmed that the smartphone penetration in India is close to 460 million, half of television penetration in India. The digital video universe in India which can be defined by YouTube’s active install-base as of January 2023 is 445 million. In addition, CTV accounts for 20-30 million viewers. The only way IPL streaming on digital could reach the ambitious scale estimated in reports, is if 100% smartphones and CTV audiences are tuned in to IPL, which is practically impossible.
CTV base in India too small to drive scale
CTV is a mere incremental addition to digital’s scale with a universe of ~10 million homes as confirmed by reports from EY-FICCI as well as CII-KPMG in 2022. While the smart TV universe may be higher, only about 10 million households are equipped with high-speed connectivity as per TRAI, which is essential for a smart TV to be a connected TV. In comparison, HD homes have recently grown to 70 million homes in India, comprising of ~200 million audiences, a scale 7x of CTV in India.
High Data Cost for Jio Media Cable to deter scale
Even the Jio Media Cable which would let people connect their phone to a TV to turn it into a smart TV is a proposition that comes with a fundamental issue that will prevent it from scaling. Typically, with a 3.5-hour match duration, the data required to stream a match using the Jio Media Cable ranges from 3.6 GB/match for SD transmission to 26+ GB/match for 4K transmission. Considering the cost per GB as determined by TRAI is about Rs.10, the cost of streaming merely 10 IPL games with the Jio Media Cable would be in a range of Rs.360 - Rs.2640. The Jio cable will not be able to drive scale considering that anyone could watch even the HD feed of IPL on television at a paltry cost of Rs.19 per month. Therefore, the data cost for watching just 10 games will be 10x higher than watching the entire IPL on TV.
Free Access doesn’t convert into viewership
Free of cost access to live sports content is not a novel concept in India, and it certainly hasn’t influenced a conversion to viewership at scale. IPL 2019 was free of cost for Jio users and while close to 315 million smartphone users had a Jio sim, the reach it drove was merely 100 million in the season. The T20 World Cup in 2022 was broadcasted free on DD and only 48 million viewers of the 207 million DD universe (23%) actually contributed to the viewership of the tournament. More recently, data from app analytics company App Annie revealed that only 9.3 million users watched the FIFA World Cup Final free of cost on smartphones. To add to that, the TV reach for the FIFA World Cup final as per BARC was 34 million viewers, 4x of mobile viewership. Even after accounting for CTV viewers, claimed digital viewership of 32 million for the FIFA World Cup Final seems too far-fetched. Pay TV viewership superseded digital viewership and continued its domination as platform of preference for live sports viewers in India, showcasing barely incremental contribution from free live sports content.
Why TV will continue to dominate IPL viewership
The power of TV for live sports consumption will continue to be the biggest deterrent for digital streaming on IPL. The TV penetration of 900 million viewers and HD penetration of 70 million homes are unmatched in comparison to mobile and CTV in India. TV dominates an exclusive audience of over 400 million viewers against the combined total of smartphones and CTVs in India. The lag that occurs during digital streaming has been and will continue to be the biggest deterrent for live sports viewers. TV delivers a lag-free experience with significantly better audio-visual quality, making the platform the clear preference for live sports consumption in India. Considering the growth of Pay TV and HD homes in India, television is well poised to reach a scale of 500 million viewers this IPL 2023.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
IPL 2023 on connected TV: An irresistible proposition for viewers as well as advertisers
Advertorial: With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 8, 2023 2:29 PM | 7 min read
The excitement around the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is unmissable and with the integration of Connected TV (CTV) it is sure to heighten the cricket fever to the next level. The IPL is already a highly anticipated event and JioCinema allowing free streaming of the matches has sweetened the proposition not only for sports enthusiasts but also for advertisers. With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels.
Connected TV (CTV) has seen significant growth in India in recent years, as consumers have increasingly embraced the convenience and improved viewing experience offered by this technology. With CTV now becoming mainstream, viewers can enjoy free streaming of matches on the big screen from the comfort of their homes ensuring they do not miss a single game of this season's IPL. The ability to access high-quality live sports content through a connected television provides consumers with an unparalleled viewing experience. It is bringing fresh excitement into the living rooms where families have long bonded over entertainment.
The latest Kantar ICUBE report states that the number of connected TVs in India is at a staggering 28 million in the last year. CTV is a co-viewing phenomenon where the entire family comes together to watch their favourite content on the big screen. In terms of individuals watching content on CTV, the report puts that number at a whopping 83 million. This could only go up multi-fold once IPL is available for free streaming on CTVs, with an estimated 100 million+ viewers watching content on their CTVs later this year.
“OTT content consumption is no longer an individual phenomenon. Connected TV has grown by 2.4X in the last 2 years. In 2022, there are 28mn households in India which had CTV connections, reaching 83mn individuals as per Kantar ICUBE report. Consumers are watching their favourite content with family and sharing the magic of togetherness with their loved ones. CTV offers a more immersive audio-visual experience. The combined aspect of digital video and CTV experience creates a whole new opportunity that advertisers should explore. Connected TV users have a much higher proportion of males from key metros and affluent groups as compared to Linear TV users.” Said Arnab Datta, Group Account Director, KANTAR.
Another pathbreaking introduction that is sure to accelerate the penetration of CTV in a big way is the launch of the 'Jio Media Cable'. Using this device, people, who do not have smart televisions at home and do not wish to take a DTH connection, can connect their phones to their regular TVs and convert them into smart TVs. This means that millions will be able to watch the upcoming IPL on connected TVs. This will further increase the viewership base creating more potential for advertisers.
Jio Cinema’s Connected TV proposition on CTV will offer the best of both worlds (TV+Digital) to the advertisers. Not only the advertisers will have the opportunity to reach a large, engaged and affluent audience, but they will also have the guaranteed viewability of their campaign. Advertisers are offered 10 second spot on CTV on Jio Cinema. CTV allows advertisers to track impressions, which is a very valuable set of information as it provides insight into the effectiveness of their advertising efforts and allows them to make data-driven decisions about future campaigns. The combination of impression tracking and spot buy model makes CTV an attractive option for advertisers looking to maximize the impact of their marketing efforts.
Amit Lall, Principal Partner – Digital, Mindshare said that the shift from linear TV to CTV will give more power to advertisers to target their consumers. “Digital gives you power to sharp shoot your audience with limited spillage. Jio on IPL this year is empowering advertisers with over 20 cohorts which they can pick & choose to target their consumers. Aside targeting there is also a room for smarter & tactical integration which can be contextually utilized by brand across various match moments. Digital also removes the entry barrier and let client start with smaller budgets which helps in driving adoption unlike TV, said Lall.
One of the biggest advantages of CTV is the flexibility it offers to both consumers and advertisers. With multiple feeds available, consumers can choose to stream the IPL in their preferred language and on their preferred device. Free streaming of IPL will be made available in 12 languages on JioCinema, which means apart from Hindi and English, streaming will be available in the native language of each of the 10 participating teams. The languages include—Hindi, English, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Malayalam. This has been done to allow each fan to watch the game in their own mother-tongue making the experience more personalised. This will also give flexibility to the advertisers to use multiple creatives in English or local languages for a deeper penetration. This will help brands to identify regional diversity and messages, targeted at a cultural group that can build trust and brand awareness.
Aditya Sapre, AVP Strategy IProspect said that JioCinema’s free streaming of IPL will provide several opportunities to advertisers. “Free streaming of IPL will create a massive opportunity for advertisers as there will be so many users present on a single platform. It provides an opportunity to the advertisers to engage with the platform and poses an even better opportunity to interact with the fan base. It also opens up more avenues for advertisers to reach out to their target audiences,”said Sapre. He further added that IPL will also boost the penetration of CTVs in India. “Consumption is expected to increase during this time as compared to what we have seen previously. Digital allows for a lot more measurability which takes it ahead of the linear TV. CTV is an integral plan of all advertising plans and campaigns that are happening. The shift from linear TV to CTV has been exponential and the penetration of CTV will only see a surge during the IPL season,” said Sapre.
To drive a deeper content for the viewers, JioCinema will be introducing five different interest feeds that will appeal to different interest groups. One of the five feeds is the 4K feed, which will target the most affluent audience. This will also greatly improve the viewing experience. BCCI has approved Jio’s plea to stream IPL matches in 4K. Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video. 4K resolution has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Up until 2022, Hotstar, the IPL’s then-official digital partner, broadcasted matches via the HD feed. But now viewers will be able to stream matches in 4K. This will be a game-changer in the viewing experience for consumers & provide an exclusive gateway to advertisers to reach the urban affluent seamlessly.
The other four feeds include, Women feed which will target women between the age of 15-30 who consume a lot of content related to cricketers. Then there is the fantasy feed which allows fans to engage in fantasy gaming with their choice of teams. There will be a fan feed in which favourite teams will be hyped up and the last is the insider feed in which an ex-player for the team will be talking about the team and players in more detail.
The shift from traditional linear televisions to connected TVs is happening across the world, as viewers prioritize the benefits that come with CTVs. With more and more people opting for CTV, advertisers can reach a wider audience and tap into the growing demand for premium content.
Finally, the convenience of CTV cannot be overstated. With surround programming and catch-up content (IPL on demand), viewers can now watch anything related to the IPL at their own convenience. Whether they missed a match or want to relive a memorable moment, they can do so with just a few clicks. In conclusion, the IPL season promises to be an exciting time for both consumers and advertisers. With the rise of CTV, viewers can enjoy a big screen experience from the comfort of their homes while advertisers have the opportunity to reach a wider audience. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the upcoming IPL season like never before.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Range: The rage at Auto Expo 2023
Advertorial: At Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 8, 2023 11:32 AM | 3 min read
The need and demand for sustainable Electric Vehicles have increased tremendously over the past couple of years. Looking at the growing trend, leading automotive brands have been gearing up to launch their latest EVs.
During the recently conducted Auto Expo 2023, brands gave a sneak peek at what the year holds for us in terms of advanced and futuristic tech.
Tata Motors was one brand that stood out with its wide range of Safer, Smarter, and Greener mobility solutions. The brand aspires to be a net-zero emission company by 2045 for the commercial vehicle business.
At the Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility. Moreover, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Tata Motors pavilion with Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.
https://www.instagram.com/tatamotorsbusesandvans/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=71eb5b1a-faa2-4032-838e-a3da1e42a3e1
View this post on Instagram
When we talk about Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles display, Tata Sierra EV was the showstopper with Human Experience being the major highlight.
Tata motors unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles & concepts that were aimed to represent India’s greenest, smartest, and most advanced range of logistics & mass mobility solutions.
To make the launch even more buzz-worthy, Tata Motors launched dedicated videos and posts on social media to promote the latest unveiling of its trucks more efficiently.
Tata Trucks come equipped with advanced features such as a multi-mode fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, and tyre pressure monitoring.
Here are some of the major highlights of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles display at Auto Expo 2023:
Prima Range (The Showstopper)
These long-haul trucks come with 4 clean propulsion technologies, Hydrogen ICE, Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV, Battery EV & LNG, making it a greener and smarter choice for mass mobility.
All The Major Unveilings By Tata Motors
- Signa (28 to 55T range): comes with a new generation, all-energy architecture, and a modern cabin for the M&HCV segment.
- Azura (7 to 19T range): equipped with the new generation architecture for the I&LCV segment.
- Ultra E.9: Has Zero emission and is a smart logistics city truck for intracity high-capacity urban cargo transportation.
- Magic EV: Electrified version of India’s leading passenger transport
- Prima E.28K: Has Zero emission and is a versatile tipper concept for Mining and closed-loop applications
Starbus EV
We witnessed the display of state-of-the-art, zero-emission, urban public transport solutions that seemed futuristic in every sense.
Disney Star set to break all HD viewership records with TATA IPL 2023
Advertorial: With the launch of southern language HD channels and massive growth of HD homes in India, Star Sports targets 90 million HD viewers during TATA IPL
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 7, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Disney Star is targeting 90 million viewers on HD with the launch of new HD channels in Star Sports Tamil HD and Star Sports Telugu HD, empowering big TATA IPL viewership southern markets with high-definition feed. HD viewership during TATA IPL in the South was under-indexed by almost 1/3rd due to the absence of regional HD channels which will now change with new channels launches ahead of TATA IPL 2023.
HD TV in India has consistently showcased a dominating scale for brands targeting premium viewers and the numbers are growing further at an exponential rate. As per BARC, the total HD households in India as of January 2023 stand at 70 million, growing 32% in just the last nine months and 100% in two years. Total HD viewers in India have now grown close to 200 million, a scale that is by far unmatched for brands looking to target premium audiences. At this growth rate by the time TATA IPL begins, HD households could grow further, increasing the scale of HD viewers in India even more.
Star Sports will garner significant benefit from this growth and the launch of the southern HD channels will be a driving factor for reaching close to 90 million HD viewers in TATA IPL. The south region has been a massive market in terms of TV viewership for TATA IPL and the affinity to regional language content in the region is the highest in the country. The access to high quality live sports content in the regional languages will be a big boost for the overall HD viewership in India, giving advertisers an enormous scale to target premium viewers during IPL 2023.
Premium viewers share a high affinity for watching IPL on HD channels. As per BARC, 81% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB with 3x higher affinity among NCCS A in Megacities. Several brands across premium categories have leveraged TATA IPL on HD feed and witnessed stellar results in terms of brand and business metrics. The sheer scale of HD viewers in India makes it an unmissable proposition for brands and the growth in HD homes will make the opportunity an ever grander this TATA IPL.
91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni present 3rd edition of the Indian Gadgets awards 2022
Advertorial: More than 500 gadget enthusiasts enjoyed an immersive experience at the 2022 awards
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 6, 2023 3:39 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022: Voice of the Industry co-hosted by 91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni along with the top 20 independent tech publishers and YouTubers in India honoured the best gadgets of 2022 in a power-packed show attended by industry leaders and 500+ gadget enthusiasts from across the country.
With a jury of some of the most respected tech reviewers and publishers in India, along with a community of 50K+ participants sharing their opinions in the Users’ Choice category, it was a tough fight to crown the best gadgets. The offline event held on January 31, 2023, was home to a high-tech experience zone consisting of some of the best laptops, TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles on the market.
⦁ 24 Jury’s Choice Awards - Voice of the Industry
⦁ 5 Uses Choice Awards - Selected by more than 50K participants
⦁ 18 Jury Members
⦁ 50+ gadgets in the experience zone
⦁ 30+ Event Partners & Social Media Partners
⦁ 500+ enthusiasts attended the event
⦁ 100mn+ cumulative reach across social media with hundreds of posts from tech influencers and enthusiasts talking about IGA
Micro-influencers and gadget enthusiasts who attended the event, had a chance to go hands-on with the top gadgets of 2022. From high-end phones to state-of-the-art gaming laptops, along with console gaming on the best OLED TVs, the day was full of energy, excitement, and immersive virtual experiences.
The Infinix Zero Book Ultra, which launched on the day of The Indian Gadget Awards 2022, was present for our community members to experience — a launchpad for Infinix and a star attraction for the audience.
Larger-than-life immersive experiences were felt on the 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TVs coupled with the PlayStation 5 and an LGC2 OLED TV coupled with Intel NUC gaming PCs.
Laptops powered by Intel’s 12th gen CPU, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU, NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, and AMD Radeon GPU were powering some of the show-stopping machines on display. Gaming beasts from MSI, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Alienware, Asus and more were showcased with more than 20 laptops and PCs for gamers to experience.
In addition to local play, Jio Cloud Gaming was also demoed to the audience on thin and light laptops highlighting the future of cloud gaming in India.
Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni hosted the awards evening, which was attended by leading executives from IQOO, ASUS, Acer, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Infinix, and more, who were there to receive the awards.
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022 Winners
Jury’s Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 15k)
|Motorola Moto G62 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 30k)
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 50k)
|iQOO 9T
|Best Selfie Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Vivo V25 5G
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Realme 9 Pro+
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Premium
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|Best Gaming Phone of 2022
|ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Phone Of The Year
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Pad
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Premium
|Apple iPad Pro M2
|Best TV of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart TV X55 (55-inch)
|Best TV of 2022 - Premium
|Sony Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|Apple MacBook Pro M2
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R8CM
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Mainstream
|OPPO Enco Buds2
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Premium
|Sony WF-1000XM4
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart Band Pro
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Premium
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Mainstream
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Premium
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Mainstream
|12th Generation Intel Core i5 12500H
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Premium
|Apple M2
Users’ Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Most Popular Affordable Smartphone Brand of 2022
|Tecno
|Game-changer Brand of the Year 2022
|Infinix
|Emerging Laptop Brand of 2022
|Infinix
|Most Popular Laptop Processor Brand of 2022
|AMD
|Most Popular Smartphone SoC Brand of 2022
|Qualcomm
