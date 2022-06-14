We made a reasonable bid considering all the expected returns: NP Singh on IPL bid

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) MD & CEO NP Singh has said that the company made a reasonable bid for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights e-auction keeping the expected returns in mind. The IPL media rights e-auction concluded today with Disney Star India and Viacom18 emerging victorious.



He also stated that Sony had to factor in the market's anticipated expansion and potential economic and other concerns over the next five years. Fiscal prudence, he said, is critical for strategic management.



“I want to begin by congratulating and thanking BCCI for an extremely well-managed and transparent bidding process. Next, I want to congratulate the winners of the four IPL media rights packages. The IPL began with SPN and has since developed into one of the world's most popular sporting leagues in its 15-year history. We've seen the league grow and would have liked to see it on the Sony Network again. In this regard, we made a reasonable bid, considering all the expected returns. We had to factor in the market's anticipated expansion and potential economic and other concerns over the next five years. Fiscal prudence, in my opinion, is critical for strategic management," Singh said in a statement.



He further highlighted that Sony Sports Network will air over 1800 hours of cricket on the network in 2022 involving teams like England, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.



“Sony Sports Network will broadcast over 1800 hours of cricket this year. In addition to the marquee India tour of England, the team plays three T20Is and three ODIs in the country. This will happen between India's games in Ireland and India's games in Zimbabwe. In addition to this action-packed calendar of Indian men's cricket, we have the women's team touring England and an enviable bilateral men's cricket calendar featuring England vs New Zealand, Australia vs South Africa, Sri Lanka vs Australia, England vs South Africa, Australia vs England, and more, as well as popular T20i tournaments like the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, Women's Big Bash League and more," he stated.

