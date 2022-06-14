Viacom18 will be the de facto home of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on digital as it has bagged the Package C rights for Rs 3,257.52 crore, sources close to the development have confirmed.

Viacom18's winning bid is Rs 33.24 crore per match for the Package C rights involving 98 games. This is almost double the base price of Rs 16 crore per match.

Earlier, the Reliance Industries-backed media company had picked up Package B (digital rights for the Indian sub-continent) for a whopping Rs 20,500 crore. It has committed Rs 50 crore per match for Package B rights.



The cumulative digital rights package has fetched the BCCI Rs 23,757.52 crore which is more than the Rs 23,575 crore that Disney Star India will pay for the TV broadcast rights.

BCCI has earned Rs 47,332.52 crore from Package A, Package B and Package C rights.

