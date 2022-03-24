Vedantu announces broadcast association with Star Sports for IPL 2022

The online learning brand will be present throughout the season with its recent campaign

Online learning platform Vedantu has announced broadcast association with IPL for the upcoming season of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 starting on 26th March 2022. Vedantu will be one of the key advertisers on the Star Sports Network for the IPL 2022 this season as part of this deal.

Vedantu will be present throughout the season with its recent campaign. The commercials will run on a wide array of channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Gold, Star Gold 2, Star Gold HD, and Asianet Plus.

Through this broadcast association, Vedantu will gain visibility, and it occurs at the right time since it is the beginning of the academic year, the company said. The brand campaign will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla in order to maximize reach.

“We are delighted to onboard Vedantu as one of the key advertisers for this season of Tata IPL. IPL on TV has established itself as a marquee property for brand building among digital native brands. As a broadcaster we have been at the forefront of driving brand impact across emerging categories and there is a lot of anticipation for the season ahead with two new teams and IPL back on Indian soil," said a Star Sports spokesperson.

Nikhil Rungta, Chief Growth Officer, Vedantu adds, "We are thrilled to be associated with the biggest cricket events in the country. TATA IPL, as a property, is very popular among our target audience, which includes both students and parents. When it comes to cricket, we will have full attention and a less cluttered space to reach out to our audience and with IPL T20’s scale, higher impact and enhanced brand awareness comes hand in hand.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)