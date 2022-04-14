Schneider Electric becomes official ‘Sustainability Partner’ for Rajasthan Royals

Schneider Electric has become the official ‘Sustainability Partner’ for the Rajasthaan Royals with the team and management pledging to become ‘Green Yodhas’ for the planet. Schneider Electric will work with Rajasthan Royals to find ways of making the game of cricket more sustainable.

Commenting on the partnership Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson of Rajasthan Royals, said, “As a franchise, our purpose has been to impact society positively through cricket. We are delighted to be supporting Schneider Electric’s efforts of promoting an environment-friendly and sustainable approach to life. Even through our work with the (Royal Rajasthan) Foundation, we have stood for making a difference, and with this exciting partnership, we aim to reiterate our emphasis on practicing environment and climate-friendly techniques.”

Lauding Rajasthan Royals in their quest to go green, Anil Chaudhry, M.D & CEO, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd, Zone President, Greater India, said “Whether it's on or off the field, every little action has an impact on our environment in the form of carbon footprint. Cricket being the most loved sport in the country, this partnership will steer the much-needed conversation towards incorporating sustainability with sports. With a vision to bridge progress and sustainability, we are extremely proud and excited to become Rajasthan Royals’ sustainability partner and we welcome them to become Green Yodhas for the planet.”

#GreenYodha is a sustainability initiative by Schneider Electric that aims to build a community of conscious citizens and businesses to unite toward energy-efficient practices.

