RPSG Group's IPL team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

RPSG Group, the owner of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Lucknow franchise, has decided to name the team Lucknow Super Giants. The name was decided based on the feedback received from fans as part of 'Naam banao naam kamao' contest.

"Thank you so much for your overwhelming response to the 'Naam banao naam kamao' contest. Lakhs and lakhs of people responded, based on that we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team. And the name that we have chosen based on your recommendations is Lucknow Super Giants," RPSG Chairperson and Team Owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a video message while unveiling the name.

The franchise owner had launched a social media campaign on January 3 to crowdsource names for the new team which will be led by KL Rahul. The Lucknow Super Giants had bought Rahul for Rs 17 crore.

The franchise has also signed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who is an uncapped player, for Rs 9.2 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively. The franchise will go into the two-day auction with a Rs 59 crore purse.

The addition of Lucknow and Ahmedabad has made IPL a 10-team affair. RSPG Group had bought the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore for 10 years. Ahmedabad franchise was purchased by CVC Capital Partners for Rs 5,625 crore.

