Nearly half of our marketing spends is focused on IPL: Saroj Panigrahi, My11Circle
The Senior Vice-President of the fantasy cricket platform sheds light on the fan engagement campaigns, connecting with consumer base through IPL and its creative strategies
My11Circle, the fantasy cricket platform, took everyone by surprise last year by associating with a new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an official title sponsor.
This time, My11Circle has come up with a line-up of fan engagement campaigns that includes a second prize worth Rs 1 crore. The first prize is still a secret.
IPL and fantasy cricket have a nearly 100% overlap in their TG. This is one of the reasons why the company has been spending half of its marketing budget on IPL alone, which is supposed to be the most attractive advertising platform with over 300 million viewers.
Saroj Panigrahi, Senior Vice-President of My11Circle, spoke to e4m about his current strategy around IPL and the road ahead.
Excerpts:
On ROI expectations
Given the popularity of cricket and the following that IPL enjoys in the country, it offers us a great opportunity to engage with new and existing consumers. Our experience with IPL through our title sponsorship of the Lucknow Super Giants as well as our innovative marketing campaigns has allowed us to form a stronger connection with our players.
Our platform witnessed a growth of over 30% in the last IPL and we are positive that with the increased visibility for My11Circle this cricket season, we will see it further boost player presence on our platform.
On consumer engagement
IPL season always offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with our consumer base. We have our brand ambassadors in our different successful campaigns and players can connect with them easily and therefore helping us leverage the tournament better.
Last year our IPL campaign generated excellent engagement with gamers. This year we plan on going even bigger and have launched an exciting master campaign 'bade se bada' as well as a couple of engaging series 'Out of the Park' and 'Locker Room Stories' that will allow fans to get up close and personal with their favourite cricketers. Our campaigns are crafted with the intent to offer a unique proposition, which helps us stay engaged with our community of gamers and at the same time offer a rewarding experience on the platform.
On marketing and creative strategy
In terms of creative strategy, our campaign is a tip-of-the-hat to 'The Giants', as can be seen in the films where our brand ambassadors play larger-than-life roles, tying in beautifully with the maximized experience that My11Circle offers for fantasy gamers.
The creative campaign is focused on building intrigue and excitement amongst fans in what the first prize would be this year. In an unconventional twist, we're going no holds barred in promoting the second prize, leaving fans guessing what the first prize would be.
There is an exciting line-up of campaign films where we have Sourav Ganguly, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill who are the brand ambassadors for My11Circle, donning the roles of larger-than-life figures that symbolize My11Circle offering for this season. Campaigns such as ‘Bade Se Bada’, ‘Locker Room Stories’, and ‘Out of the Park’ feature numerous videos that will all bring a unique experience for the fans and keep them entertained throughout the season.
On IPL media spend
IPL offers the largest cohort of the cricket-loving audience. Anyone over the age of 18, who has an interest in sports is going to be able to enjoy the My11Circle experience and so it’s one of the biggest properties for us to engage with. Nearly half of our marketing spends are focused on the IPL season.
On agency partners
Our creative partners are The Script Room and the films have been shot by seasoned and award-winning director, Vasan Bala. Our media agency is Essence Mediacom. Digital is entirely in-house.
On plans outside the IPL
The sporting landscape today offers us many opportunities to connect with fantasy sports enthusiasts as over the last few years a lot of new leagues have been introduced in the country, including the WPL, which is bringing new excitement in the fantasy sports arena.
India is also hosting the ICC World Cup later this year and we will be looking at these high-octave sporting events to engage with the fantasy gaming community with a focus on rewarding gamers for their skill and expertise.
We've recently onboarded Arshdeep Singh in our fantastic roster of brand ambassadors and will continue to explore partnerships that excite our fans. We also have consistent in-app engagement as well as social media marketing to build deeper connections with our gamers.
On expansion plans
New technologies such as 5G coming in with ultra-high bandwidth, metaverse where players can engage with fans, and increased penetration of smartphones have helped in enabling online gaming to introduce exciting and immersive experiences.
At My11Circle, we are also looking at optimizing the experiences to enhance user engagement. We will also be focusing on sports other than cricket that are popular among fans in the country, including football and kabaddi.
Castrol India partners with JioCinema for IPL 2023
The lubricant company will be an associate partner
Mar 31, 2023
Lubricant company Castrol today announced its partnership with JioCinema, for streaming the 2023 TATA Indian Premier League, as an associate sponsor.
“With this association, the company continues its long legacy of sponsoring some of the world’s largest and most significant sporting events over the years, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup,” the company said.
Castrol, through this sponsorship, will work closely with JioCinema to engage with fans in the country and across the globe and leverage the platform to showcase its refreshed brand persona during the TATA Indian Premier League. Castrol’s vibrant logo and new sonic strive will provide fans with a memorable and engaging brand experience, it added.
Commenting on the association, Jaya Jamrani, Vice President, Marketing, Castrol India, said, “We are excited to partner with JioCinema for streaming the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), one of India’s most prominent sporting events, for the latest season. This partnership gives us a great opportunity to showcase our refreshed brand identity, which reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success.”
“We are delighted to have Castrol on board as we begin our journey to offer viewers a never-seen-before presentation of the TATA Indian Premier League on JioCinema," said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. "Our focus for the TATA IPL is to elevate the consumer's experience while streaming India’s favourite sporting event, and Castrol's objective to unveil their new brand persona through this association syncs perfectly together.”
Noise appoints Gaurav Mehta as Chief Marketing Officer
He had been associated with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, Car Dekho and Zupee
Mar 31, 2023
Noise, a connected lifestyle tech brand, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Mehta as its Chief Marketing Officer.
In his role as Chief Marketing Officer, Gaurav will be leading the marketing function through his strategic initiatives and will be responsible for devising strategies and overseeing overall marketing efforts that will in turn reinforce strong brand building and revenue growth in the long run. Working alongside the founders, Gaurav will identify key marketing opportunities and have responsibilities that range from creative influence to marketing strategies.
Commenting on the new appointment, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “As we scale up exponentially, our team of experts continues to grow as well. We welcome Gaurav to the Noise family. His rich functional experience and unique blend of business acumen and creativity is just the accelerator we need to venture from here. I am certain that with him joining the leadership team, we are primed for greater milestones.”
Sharing his views on his new role, Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Noise said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the dynamic team at Noise. Noise has established itself as a market leader in the smart wearable industry with an exceptional growth trajectory. With this new journey, I am confident I will put my knowledge and experience towards building a stronger brand connect.”
Gaurav comes with a career span of over two decades. Prior to joining Noise, he was leading the marketing function at key organizations across sectors such as technology, IT and online gaming. He has been associated with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, Car Dekho and Zupee. Being an entrepreneur himself, he has also come to understand the pangs and timelines that are required in nurturing fledgling companies and creating well thought out systems.
Glance and JioCinema partner for IPL 2023
As part of association, consumers will enjoy a ‘lock-screen-to-app’ viewing
Mar 31, 2023
Glance has partnered with JioCinema, the digital partner of TATA IPL. As a result of this partnership, over 200 million Glance consumers will enjoy a seamless “lock screen to app” viewing experience for the first time in the country.
“This partnership between Glance and JioCinema will bring a personalized and premium experience to cricket fans who can stay connected with all the on and off-field happenings throughout the 2023 TATA IPL season. They will receive visually rich and exciting content on their lock screens powered by the JioCinema app,” read arelease.
By tapping on their favourite content, fans will be led to live TATA IPL coverage on JioCinema if it is already installed on their smartphone; in case consumers do not have JioCinema app on their smartphone, they will be directed to download the app for them to experience the league. This experience will be available to consumers across all leading Android smartphones in India that are powered by Glance.
Additionally, consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive Glance-led T20 content such as latest scores, match updates and highlights of their favourite teams and players directly on their lock screen. Consumers will also be able to watch expert match analysis, team discussions, player selection insights, performance evaluations, live chat sessions with cricketers, and watch parties for the season’s matches. With several innovative features, cricket enthusiasts across the country will be able to stay up to date with the latest, real-time news and insights through Glance lock screen and JioCinema app.
“Our proposition to fans for the TATA IPL is all about elevating their live-sport viewing experience. We are excited to partner with Glance because our association allows us to build on this proposition and provide a convenient and personalized experience for cricket fans to stay up to speed with the latest in the league directly from their lock screens,” said Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy and Partnership for Sports, Viacom18. “Both Glance and JioCinema have been disrupting how consumers experience content digitally, and this partnership brings that disruption to how cricket will be experienced going forward.”
Bikash Choudhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Glance, said “Glance is designed to surface the best of the internet to consumers directly on their lock screens. Our partnership with JioCinema brings together the best of two worlds – lock screen and app – to create a unique viewng experience for cricket fans. They will now be able to catch updates and highlights of T20 cricket directly on their lock screens and catch ball-by-ball action on the JioCinema app, making it easy for them to stay connected with the game, no matter where they are.”
Glance has revolutionised the way content is experienced right on the lock screens of Android smartphones. Glance’s pioneering ‘smart lock screen’ platform, powered by artificial intelligence, makes it frictionless for users to discover their preferred content across various genres, such as music, entertainment, sports, gaming, trends, and more.
Somany Ceramics becomes Official Partner of Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants will flaunt Somany’s logo on the helmet and caps
Mar 31, 2023
Somany, a ceramic tile company, has announced its association with Lucknow Super Giants - the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as their official partner. With this partnership, Lucknow Super Giants, popularly known as LSG will flaunt SOMANY's logo on the helmet and cap's.
Abhishek Somany, Managing Director of Somany Ceramics said, “We are excited to partner with Lucknow Super Giants for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. Our slogan for the partnership is ‘Har andaaz mein zameen se jude’ which is a fusion of SOMANY's rooted values of “Zameen se Jude” and LSG's “Gazab Andaaz” slogan”. We are excited about the vision that the LSG franchise possesses alongside the leadership they're backed by”.
Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our official partner for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team's values, our style of sport and play — plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with SOMANY to create engaging experiences for our fans through personalized campaigns.”
“This is a key milestone for us as at Creatigies as we stitch and manage this exciting partnership between Lucknow Super Giants and SOMANY Ceramics, added Mr. Navroze D Dhondy, Managing Director, Creatigies Communications — the agency that is managing the partnership on behalf of SOMANY.
The 16th edition of Indian Premier League will feature ten teams, where each team will play 14 matches. Lucknow Super Giants were the latest entrants in the league who made their debut last year. The team fared well and concluded the season as one of the semifinalists.
‘200+M viewers watch Star Sports’ build-up coverage of Tata IPL 2023’
The total number of minutes watched have increased by a whopping 142% compared to last year, touching 21.5 billion minutes, said Star Sports in a release
Mar 31, 2023
Star Sports’ build-up programming to Tata IPL 2023 has seen a sharp 62% increase over the previous year, reaching a staggering 205.6 million viewers, the channel has shared.
The total number of minutes watched have increased by a whopping 142% compared to last year, touching 21.5 billion minutes. In fact, the viewership (in million) and consumption (in billion minutes) of IPL Build-up programming is highest in the last three years, said Star Sports in a release.
“This landmark achievement, even before a ball is bowled in the tournament, is testament to Star Sports’ commitment to enhanced storytelling in multiple languages and fans’ love for the network. This data is also a strong indicator of the scale and reach that the Star Sports Network is expected to deliver for its broadcast of Tata IPL 2023,” wrote Star in the release.
The Star Sports Network celebrated 15 years of the IPL with various programming initiatives which served fans exclusive content about their favourite teams and players (past and present). With shows like Incredible Star Cast, Stars on Star, Incredible Awards: 15 Years of IPL, Game Plan, Cricket Countdown and IPL Heroes, fans have had a diverse offering of shows available on the ‘home of Cricket’ – Star Sports. The focus on fans and customised offering of content continues into the tournament with the most watched Cricket show in India – Cricket Live – returning for Tata IPL 2023 along with other fan-favourites such as Match Point, Game Plan, Cricket Countdown continuing through the course of the tournament. Star Sports has also partnered with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants to produce franchise-based shows which seek to drive fandom for the team and increase their affinity.
Star Sports announces slew of interactive features to enhance IPL viewing
The network has tied up Dolby, Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play
Mar 31, 2023
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023 has announced a range of product features for the upcoming season in its continuing endeavour to enhance the viewing experience for fans. The broadcaster continues its association with Dolby to broadcast the tournament with Dolby ATMOS (5.1.4) audio, providing an immersive audio experience on its HD feeds. The broadcaster has worked with Dolby to enhance the configuration of 40+ microphones in the stadium to capture cinematic and sound.
Star Sports is also launching a range of interactive features with Airtel Digital TV (“Star Sports Pro” available on ‘red button’ on the remote) and with Tata Play (“Star Sports VIP” available on the ‘Side button’ on the remote). Features available on the service include ‘Real-time Highlights’, ‘Key Moments’, and ‘Comprehensive Statistics’. The on-demand statistics available to viewers on the touch of a button are powered by ESPN Cricinfo’s revered statistical database. Other features include an ‘Ambience feed’, which provides viewers the option of turning off commentary while experiencing unhindered in-stadia sound and a first-of-its-kind ‘Subtitled Feed’ which will provide subtitles for commentary during the live match. The live subtitling is powered by a combination of an innovative workflow and AI.
Other than powering features being offered to consumers, technology is playing a key role in driving enhanced coverage of Tata IPL 2023. ‘Holobox’ at the Studio will provide an interactive experience that allows fans to teleport and interact with the commentators while ‘Traxis’ enhances graphics in 3D to augment the viewing experience. Additionally, the ‘social listening tool’ will allow real-time fan polling through any social platform on a real-time basis to promote fan engagement. The introduction of Hawkeye 4K Cam, Xeebra Quad Replay, and the VR Immersive Cricket Game aim to elevate the standard of programming and live match coverage.
A Star Sports Spokesperson said, "We have always believed that Tata IPL 2023 should be a hotbed for innovation in the world of live sports broadcast. Our coverage, in association with BCCI, should aim to set global standards. As viewing experiences enter a new era, we want to make sure that we are always pushing boundaries, to serve fans. Our continuous focus on fan behaviour has led us to develop features which complement the viewing spectacle of IPL and still offer the comfort of the lean-back TV experience, which fans love."
Disney Star, over the last two weeks, has unveiled coverage plans for Tata IPL 2023 which seek to drive community viewing, add layers of interactivity, and enhance customisation on Television. Star Sports’ brand of storytelling and association with superstars of the game including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer promises to take the fan deeper into the game and closer to their heroes than ever before. A panel of experts comprising World Champions, IPL title winners, marquee coaches and seasoned broadcasters from across the world will present the tournament. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Telugu acting legend Nandamuri Balakrishnan are also associated with Star Sports’ broadcast of Tata IPL 2023 to bring alive a never-seen-before spectacle which seeks to engage 500+ million viewers on TV.
Sachin Tendulkar's clarion call to IPL fans: 'Let's break viewership record on JioCinema'
Tendulkar has reached out to cricket fans and urged them to watch IPL on Viacom18's OTT app
Mar 31, 2023
Cricket’s G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar is no stranger to smashing records. Over 34,000 international runs and 100 tons later, he is back at it, this time with his sights set on an off field record for JioCinema.
In a video released by the brand and the Master Blaster himself, Sachin has called on cricket fans in a new ‘digital India’ to join him in setting a new record for most fans watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema. Whether digital India smashes this record or not only time will tell, but all eyes will be on their phone, tablet, and connected TV screens when JioCinema’s coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans kicks off today at 5 PM.
