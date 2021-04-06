Max Life Insurance extends partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. today announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Fortifying the partnership for the third consecutive year, Max Life will serve as the official life insurance partner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a logo presence on the non-leading trouser leg. The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin in Chennai from 9th April, 2021.

Through the means of this partnership, Max Life Insurance seeks not only to motivate the RCB cricketers to play with 'Protection on the Front Foot' but also encourage its larger fan base to protect themselves with term life insurance financially. The association reinforces the Company's belief 'You Are the Difference' which reaffirms that as an individual, it is 'You' who brings a difference to the lives of your loved ones and must therefore secure their financial well-being by investing in a robust term life insurance plan.

Remarking on the partnership, Aalok Bhan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life, said, "It's true that consumer sentiments remained largely affected due to Covid -19, but with the nation binding event that cricket and especially Indian Premier League is, one can look forward to a positive spin. We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the third consecutive year as their official life insurance partner. Through the means of this partnership, we aim to reach out to the team's diverse and dynamic audience base with the message that they are the difference in the lives of their loved ones. Also, in these financially challenging times brought by the pandemic, it remains crucial to consider life insurance for securing one's financial future, especially with term insurance plans, that offer income benefits, at the time that it is needed the most."

As per Max Life's recent India Protection Quotient 3.0 survey conducted in partnership with Kantar, it was found that during COVID-19, only 57% urban Indian millennials feel financially secure under current circumstances. The survey also revealed that only 28% millennials owned term insurance in the backdrop of COVID-19. Given the uncertainties around us, it is important to consider a term insurance to ensure comprehensive financial protection for loved ones.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are pleased to associate with Max Life Insurance as our official life insurance partner for the third year in a row. Our partnership gives us the opportunity to create awareness about financial protection and its importance in life. While the protection of players on the field is taken care of in many ways, it is imperative to gear up well in life too, by calculating risks and leading with financial protection. Thus, becoming a very meaningful proposition to engage with our fans."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)