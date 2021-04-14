Kotak becomes official partner of Mumbai Indians in IPL2021 for 2nd consecutive year

KMBL is introducing the 2nd innings of the MyTeam Card this year – a range of Cricket-themed Debit and Credit Cards, designed especially for ardent MI fans

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) today announced that it is the proud official partner of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the second consecutive year. Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from MI fans for the Kotak MyTeam Image Card last year, KMBL is introducing the 2nd innings of the MyTeam Card this year – a range of Cricket-themed Debit and Credit Cards, designed especially for ardent MI fans.

The Kotak MyTeam Image Cricket Edition range of Debit and Credit Cards feature striking team visuals of the players, the Mumbai Indians logo & watermark, and the official MI team colours, making the card a perfect reward for every MI supporter. The Kotak MyTeam Image Card is available for a special price of Rs 199/- only.

Puneet Kapoor, President - Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Mumbai Indians. After an enthralling series with Australia, followed by England, a cricket-loving nation that eats, breathes and lives cricket is all set for more. And Kotak is ready with a delightful offering for fans. As they cheer for their side, MI fans can enjoy a pocket-sized replica of their favourite team with the Kotak MyTeam card.”

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, "We are constantly endeavouring to enhance the experience of our fans not just with our on-field performance but off-field value driven engagements as well. The collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Bank for a second successive year is a key activation, which fans would look forward to.”

Both existing and new KMBL customers can apply for their preferred Kotak MyTeam Image debit and/or credit card by visiting the website at www.kotak.com or by logging into net banking or mobile banking.

