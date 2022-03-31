IPL 2022: Nippon Paint continues partnership with CSK

Nippon Paint today launched a new TVC, in line with its 5th year of partnership with Indian Premier League cricket franchise Chennai Super Kings. With this announcement, Nippon Paint continues its association with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the fifth time in a row as Associate sponsors. The agreement will see Nippon Paint’s logo appear on the arm of the player’s shirts.

The new TVC features Nippon Paint’s brand mascot CSK Blobby and Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthapa and Ravindra Jadeja. The ad shows everyone from the CSK players to Chennaites saying ‘Yellow’ instead of ‘Hello’ this IPL season. The ad goes on to celebrate CSK by painting the town yellow with the Nippon Paint ‘CSK Yellow’ paint colour. The ad encourages people to ask for ‘CSK Yellow’ a distinct tone of yellow wall paint colour if they want to paint their homes. The exclusive ‘CSK Yellow’ shade is only available with Nippon Paint. Nippon Paint CSK Yellow is available across Nippon’s wide range of Interior and Exterior wall paints. The ad will be aired on TV as well as digital platforms.

Speaking about the association, S. Mahesh Anand – President, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, “We are delighted to yet again team up with IPL’s most celebrated team, the Chennai Super Kings and say ‘Yellow’ to another IPL season."

Mark Titus- Assistant Vice-President- Marketing, At Nippon Paint India Private Limited (Decorative Division) said "We see cricket as something that draws us Indians together and spreads much cheer and celebration amongst Nippon Paint’s customers and Indians across the world. We are excited about what CSK has in store for us. For our customers, we have just the colour to celebrate IPL and CSK – the Nippon Paint ‘CSK Yellow’. Apart from that, we have a series of digital ads and contests on our social media pages for CSK fans to look forward to. With the CSK Yellow, we are all set for IPL!”

