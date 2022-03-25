IPL 2022: Astral associates with Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans & Mumbai Indians

While the company will be the Official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings, it will act as an Associate Sponsor for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

Astral Limited today said that it has associated with three marquee teams – Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. While the company will be the Official sponsor of the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, it will act as an Associate Sponsor for the new team from Gujarat- Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

“Astral brand resonates with reliability, trust-worthiness and Bharosa. In its first season in the League, the newly formed Gujarat Titans along with resounding reliable brands such as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians fit right into the overall brand value and promise of what Astral stands for today,” the company said.

Commenting on the partnership, Kairav Engineer, VP Business Development, said, “We are quite thrilled to be associated with CSK, Mumbai Indians & Gujarat Titans. Astral at its core is a very dynamic and reliable brand and we wanted those attributes to be reflected in our associations and partnerships.”

“We have always strived to marry Business and sports in larger scheme of things. Cricket and Bollywood are two important aspects of our culture. This homegrown league is one of the largest and most celebrated sporting festivals in India. We wanted Astral to be a part of every Indian’s journey, and since this league is one of the most viewed sporting events, it was a perfect platform.” he added

The much anticipated T20 League commences from 26th March, 2022 and will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

